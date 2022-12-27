Why the right is always wrong … and how both-sidesists help to ensure this

A decade ago, when the issue of Republican anti-science bias was raised, a common response was to point to attitudes to vaccination, where, it was claimed, Democrats were the anti-science party. I observed at the time that this claim wasn’t justified by the available evidence. A little later, I noted the likelihood of the Republicans becoming anti-vax , a point on have been proved tragically right by the Covid pandemic.
But this case, and many more like it, hasn’t prevented the publication of a continued stream of pieces starting from the premise that “both sides do it”. The latest iteration relates to housing policy, and the claim that Democrats are the party of NIMBYism. For example this piece in The Atlantic by Jerusalem Demsas states
liberalism is largely to blame for the homelessness crisis: A contradiction at the core of liberal ideology has precluded Democratic politicians, who run most of the cities where homelessness is most acute, from addressing the issue. Liberals have stated preferences that housing should be affordable, particularly for marginalized groups that have historically been shunted to the peripheries of the housing market. But local politicians seeking to protect the interests of incumbent homeowners spawned a web of regulations, laws, and norms that has made blocking the development of new housing pitifully simple.
Demsas is way off the mark[1]. Biden’s infrastructure package included provisions for multi-family housing to be erected in traditionally residential zone. These provisions were vigorously resisted by Republicans, following the lead of Donald Trump, who used racist scaremongering to mobilise opposition.
More generally, the YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) movement is now ascendant among leftists (AOC is a notable example), as well as moderate liberals like Biden. There are still plenty of left and liberal NIMBYs, but it’s Republicans who make NIMBYism a majority view.
Rather than go through this issue in detail, I’m going to propose a meta-theory to explain why Republicans are always wrong, and why they always get a pass from both-sidesists. The central propositions are
(i) Leftist and liberals start from the meta-belief that the right policies will be consistent with empirical evidence
(ii) Republicans and rightwingers start from the meta-belief that “owning the libs” is more important than any policy outcome
(iii) Bothsidesists start from the meta-belief that a situation where half the population is systematically wrong is unthinkable.
Now consider a situation where correct and incorrect beliefs about some policy are initially distributed more or less randomly across the political spectrum. This is the ideal case for bothsidesists who will point out the inconsistencies. But to the extent that their claims are valid, those on the left will gradually reject the beliefs that have been shown to be wrong. At this point, it is necessary for those on the right, not only to hold on to their existing wrong beliefs, but to embrace those that have been abandoned by the left.
It’s easy enough to multiply examples.
The first I noticed was carbon pricing. As long as environmentalists rejected pricing in favor of detailed controls, carbon pricing was popular on the right. But as soon as the case for pricing became widely accepted, the right changed sides. The same was true in more technical debates about the relative merits of carbon taxes and tradeable permits.
The Earned Income Tax Credit was a Reagan initiative, but it is now denounced by the right . Indeed the EITC formed the basis of the “47 per cent pay no tax” talking point popularised by Mitt Romney. Sticking to Romney, his own ‘Romneycare” plan for Massachusetts was the basis for Obama’s much-vilified Affordable Care Act. And so on.
And throughout all of this, bothsidesists have tried, with increasing desperation to find examples of rational thought on the right. But these examples either turn out to be wrong (for example, the claim that nuclear power is a sensible option held back by environmentalists) or are picked up by the left and repudiated by the right.
This process cannot end well. Either political power in the US will end up in the hands of an utterly delusional movement, or the two-party system will collapse, with unpredictable consequences.
fn1. It’s fair to say that policies dating back to the 1970s, backed by liberals, empowered local resistance to developments of all kinds, from polluting industries to expanded provision of housing. But localism is deeply embedded in US culture, both for good and ill.
Kevin 12.27.22 at 3:55 am
I don’t understand this. It is an objective fact that it is much, much, much harder to build in left wing cities in the US (and Canada, and Australia, and…). This goes for hosting and all sorts of other infrastructure, both because of zoning and environmental rules, to say nothing of the fact that public sector workers being left-signed means that cost control doesn’t happen (see NYC subway costs).
It really is true that it is much faster to build a wind turbine in Texas, which is why they are building them at an incredible rate, that it is much easier to build a house in Queensland, Alberta, and Arizona, which is why the rate of housing construction and the price of them is much lower than in California, Toronto, and Sydney.
The biggest failure on the left, seriously, is that if you are the party of “government should do more”, you actually need to care a lot about the government doing things well. It is not possible to see stats like multiple decades of net internal migration out of left-wing locations, and especially so among lower income people, as anything but a massive failure of governance. I wish YIMBY were ascendant among leftists, but look at any planning meeting in San Francisco and New York and see who supports allowing you to build on land you own and who opposes it.
Pseudonym 12.27.22 at 3:58 am
I don’t know that proposition (ii) is necessary to explain your examples, though, even if it’s consistent with them. The right embraced carbon pricing up to the point that it became politically feasible. Romneycare, IIRC, was largely a product of a legislature that had veto-proof majorities. Both of these outcomes are also consistent with a right that cares deeply about a “let them die” policy outcome but finds that outright stating their position is politically disadvantageous (for some odd reason).
Alan 12.27.22 at 4:06 am
The Federalist Party attempted to steal the presidential election of 1800, by having their members in the house of representatives (the electoral college had tied between two Democratic-Republican candidates) vote for a conservative Democratic-Republican. The house tied repeatedly until Jefferson was finally elected at the thirty0fifth ballot. During the stalemate the Democratic-Republican governors of Maryland and Pennsylvania had called out their militias and announced they would march on Washington if Jefferson were not elected. Federalist governors in their New England stronghold responded by threatening their own march on Washington.
If the house had remained tied, and Pennsylvania and Maryland had imposed Jefferson by force, there would presumably have been an entirely new constitution and subsequent US history would have strongly resembled nineteenth century Mexico or Peru, with power changing hands only by coup and every new government proclaiming a new constitution.
The relevant part of this history is that within a decade the Federalists, who had controlled the presidency and both houses since 1789, held no significant state or federal positions and would never again have a viable presidential candidate. All presidents were Democratic-Republicans or Democrats (Jacksonians) from 1801 to 1841.
It’s possible the Republicans will follow the Federalists into oblivion. You can’t run on we wuz robbed forever, particularly if you plainly weren’t robbed.
What will the 2024 election look like? If Trump is not, as seems unlikely, the Republican candidate he will almost certainly be the ‘Patriot’ candidate. There may even be a third candidate of the right in someone like Liz Cheney. If Trump is the official Republican candidate that almost guarantees a Cheney campaign. The US electoral system is remarkably unkind to parties that split their votes.
John Q 12.27.22 at 4:14 am
Kevin @1 I’m not sure about your other claims, but Queensland (where I live) has had Labor governments almost continuously for the last 30 years, while NSW (capital Sydney) has the longest serving Liberal-National (= conservative) government in Australia.
Pseudonym 12.27.22 at 5:19 am
Alan @3: I can’t imagine that Liz Cheney has any statistically significant support in the Republican party from people who would otherwise vote for Trump. Now if Ron DeSantis were to win the GOP nomination and Trump launch a third-party bid, things might actually get interesting.
Sashas 12.27.22 at 6:19 am
@Kevin (1) I think your whole comment is about YIMBYism, and I’m responding to it as such. Please do correct me if I’m mistaken about that!
I think it’s important to remember that people tend to be YIMBYs to a different degree about different things. You suggested wind turbines and houses. I’ll suggest homeless shelters, Black-owned barbecue shops, and air force bases. (These aren’t chosen at random – I picked three examples of recent YIMBY/NIMBY conflict in Madison, Wisconsin.) On the whole, I saw leftists in Madison support the first two and oppose the third. I saw many white progressives support the first and oppose the other two. I saw conservative Democrats oppose the first two and support the third.
The OP didn’t really address variation in YIMBYism among possible projects, but he did raise the example of affordable housing. This, like homeless shelters, in my experience tends to get the support of leftists and progressives while being opposed by conservatives.
It may still be easier to build affordable housing in Texas than in a more left-wing state. I don’t actually know. However, I have watched how Republican governments in Wisconsin behave towards Milwaukee. Namely, NIMBYs often also say “yes in YOUR backyard, lol”. Thus it is very easy to bulldoze Black neighborhoods to build highways without really saying anything about the NIMBY/YIMBYism of people in those neighborhoods. Cities in the US in red states tend to be under this kind of attack. I know Milwaukee is for certain, and I suspect it’s universal. If we want to see NIMBY/YIMBY distinctions, we need to zoom in closer than the level of a state to distinguish it from “yes in YOUR backyard” behavior.
In terms of planning meetings, in light of my first point, could you share a little about what sorts of things you wanted to build that got such leftist resistance?
Lastly, I’ll point out that every single leftist I have ever met has cared deeply about “government doing things well”. This has not been the case for either moderates or conservatives. Anecdotal, sure, but I hesitate to place “failures of governance” at the feet of leftists.
Minivet 12.27.22 at 6:33 am
In housing, Republicans are worse on principle (“suburban lifestyle dream”), but Dems actually govern most places where there is high demand for housing so their inaction really has to be called out harshly.
Yes, at the presidential level Dems have decent housing platforms. But they’re timidly focusing on carrots when sticks are desperately needed. They’re not yet making NIMBYs nervous. Stasis on housing takes a ton of action to overcome so just saying the right things and making a handful of small new programs doesn’t cut it.
And it’s Jerusalem, not Jonathan.
John Q 12.27.22 at 6:45 am
@Minivet Thanks for pickup on Jerusalem. Fixed now.
On the broader point, this is precisely the process I’m describing. Dems get called out harshly, and rightly, on bad policy, and respond by changing. Repubs then adopt, or double down, on the bad policies.
This is even clearer in relation to renewable energy, where rightwingers back astroturf community groups to make NIMBY objections to all kinds of projects https://twitter.com/drvolts/status/1606345279648956416
J-D 12.27.22 at 6:50 am
This is somewhat of an exaggeration. The Federalists quickly ceased to be competitive at the national level, but remained competitive significantly longer in a few States: the Federalist candidate won a tightly contested election for Governor of Delaware in 1824.
On the other hand, the Federalists did not control both Houses of Congress continuously up to 1800; they were in a minority in the House of Representatives in both the 3rd and the 4th Congress (corresponding to George Washington’s second Presidential term.)
These minor corrections do not affect the main point that major political parties can and do wither away. I perceive no current prospects of this happening to the Republican Party, but of course that could change.
J-D 12.27.22 at 7:12 am
