Book note – The Persuaders, by Anand Giridharadas

I recently listened to the new book by Anand Giridharadas, who is well-known for his previous book Winner Takes All. That book was about how (some of) the superrich are happy trying to contribute to some of the world’s problems, but never ask any questions related to why the world is so unequal as it is, what power and the workings of capitalism have to do with all of this, and whether their capitalist strategies are at all suited to address these problems. I thought that was a great book.

So I was looking forward to his new book. It is called The Persuaders. Winning Hearts and Minds in a Divided Age. It is a book about why we shouldn’t just give up on people who have political or social views that we find wrong, perhaps even horrible. The book presents a series of cases, the activists involved, and the techniques or strategies they use – interspersed with some insights from social psychology and other sciences on what works (and what doesn’t) to make people change their mind in a non-manipulative way.

My take-away from the book is that there is no point in believing you are right (or have the right policy, or the right analysis on what needs to happen on matter X), and believing the only thing that is needed for change is airing those views and that analysis. It’s just not enough. We need to actually spend time and effort to persuade others that this is the right analysis/policy/direction, and this persuasion cannot be merely cognitive; it requires understanding “where people are”, what makes them believe what they believe, and showing respect for them as a person at the outset. All of that requires listening, and being willing to engage in a genuine conversation, and finding out why people believe what they believe. Just believing I am right (and having all the arguments sorted out in my head) and airing my views, is not enough to also make a difference in the world, especially not in deeply divided societies. And, very importantly, trying to persuade others, and being willing to be persuaded, should be an essential part of any democracy. Thus, this book is also, at a deeper level, about what contemporary democracies need.

The Persuaders is about US-American activists and US-American politics. It is about how different groups of white activists and activists of colour overcame their differences to organise together the million women’s march; about a feminist expert on rape who decided not to ignore the call by a convicted rapist to help him stop raping others and who sets up a process to change him and his fellow inmates; about the differences in persuasive styles between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders; about door-to-door direct canvassing to gather support for legal change to give undocumented migrants a pathway to citizenship.

Although the book is very US-American, the strategies and techniques discussed, and the lessons that we can draw from the cases, are also applicable to other countries where some groups in society no longer talk to eachother – which, I guess, is almost everywhere. It also struck me, while listening, how the lessons drawn by the persuaders described in this book could be very useful for scholars and scientists who try to reach out to the public about their findings; it is just not enough to know what the problems are or what solutions are available. Technocratic appraoches have severe limits. Thinking about communication is just as important – and communication is not a one-way activity. Moreover, communication is also not a merely cognitive activity; it requires us to address our emotions, and it requires all parties to the communication being treated as persons that deserve respect (it is possible to respect a person as a person yet deeply disagree with what they think).

One issue that remains a question to me after reading this book, is when to decide that further listening and talking is not only pointless, but genuinely harmful. It can be harmful because the person you are trying to persuade is verbally violent, and you need to put up with that violence during your acts of persuasion, yet to no avail. I tend to be of the view that we should simply not tolerate verbal violence, and that it is not only permissible, but actually sometimes better, to block off communication with verbally violent people. Another form of harm is that the person you are trying to interact with is structurally using manipulative and propaganda techniques. For example, think of political leaders, but also some of their followers, who use proto-fascist techniques (some of which were beautifully explained by Umberto Eco in this essay in The New York Review of Books in 1995). Being open to be persuaded implies being willing to accept, at a meta-level, that there is a distinction between a true claim and a false claim, and that one should not deliberately claim things that one knows to be blatantly false.

Talking to such a person who no longer respect those basic rules of a reasonable and fair conversation might legitimise their discourse, and when done in a public arena might give them more air time to voice their lies, and hence, do more harm. Moreover, when my interlocutor is using verbal aggression, or manipulative or propaganda techniques, I can no longer simply follow the fair conversation-style that I want to use, since their strategy is a dominating one. I am not sure that in this case assuming that they are acting in good faith and that they are open to change their mind, is the right assumption. In the area of science denial (think of Covid or climate change), these are real worries. Does respect for democracy require us to always be willing to persuade and hence talk to others? Perhaps Giridharadas thinks that in the US progressives think too quickly and too often that those on the right are ‘unreasonable’ in the sense described above, and therefore mistakenly not even trying to change their hearts and minds. That might be the case (I do not know). Still, even if that were true, the question remains whether there are cases when it is best to ignore the person and not engage, because it will cause harm.