On the alleged responsibility of the entire Russian people for the war in Ukraine

A few days ago, I tooted at Mastodon about a Christmas message I’d had from a Russian friend. I intended my post to convey something hopeful about peace and reconciliation, but got immediate pushback from someone who asked why, if there are are some good Russians, they haven’t stopped the war. Meanwhile, over on Elon’s death site, the theme of holding Russians collectively responsible for the war seemed to be gathering momentum with vehement assertions that this isn’t just “Putin’s war” but one backed by “the Russian people”. I think claims such as these, particularly in their maximal forms are absurd, and become all the more absurd when the alleged collective responsiblity of “the Russian people” is extended to an attitude of hostility and blaming towards individuals, simply because they hold Russian nationality. And many members of “the Russian people” are, after all, children. Yet in rejecting such absurdities, I also want to leave room for those Russians who feel their own responsbility keenly and who feel shame at the Russian government’s actions and who want to take responsibility by resisting, in great or small ways, what that government is doing.

One obvious point to make is that Russia is not a democracy and that Russian citizens have no effective means to restrain their government, even if they wanted to. Rather, they live under a tyranny, quick to mete out savage punishments to its opponents, and where public opinion is partly shaped by relentless nationalistic propaganda. In this light, one might think of ordinary Russians as being among the victims of the regime, even though there are others, most notably Ukrainians, who are suffering much more at its hands. During the Soviet era, it is worth noting, Western governments were keen to frame ordinary Soviet citizens as victims of dictatorship rather than holding them individually or collectively responsible, but this approach has been abandoned in some reponses to the war, including by Baltic politicians who refuse to accept that Russians who refuse to fight for Putin are legitimate refugees.



Yesterday, I watched the powerful new Netflix adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front and its horrible portrayal of the violence of war. The Germans it focuses on are not conscripts but enthusiastic volunteers and keen nationalists (as were many of their counterparts on the Allied side). But as teenagers are fed into the meat grinder of the trenches, we sympathise with them as we see young lives that might have achieved so much being wasted in the mud. Many of Putin’s troops are young conscripts, some are volunteers. Many will have minds perverted by Great Russian nationalist ideology, just as many in the West now have their thinking warped by MAGA and variants of supremacism. Some will commit terrible crimes for which they should be brought to trial, but many will either have their bodies blown apart by projectiles or will survive, but permanently damaged as human beings by what they have experienced. Of all the Russian citizens apart from the government and its propagandists, they may be among the most responsible. And yet they are as much and as little responsible as those naive German teen volunteers of just over a century ago.

Though I’m tempted just to leave it there, a little more needs to be said. There are ordinary Russians who have risked the liberty and faced mistreatment because they have demonstrated or signed petitions, and some who have gone further such as soldiers who have refused to fight. Some of them would think of themselves as patriots, even nationalists, who are motivated by shame at association with a state that is committing crimes in their name. Though I think nationalism is a mistake, and would note, among other things, that most people did not choose their nationality, I do not believe that it is enough just to shrug and say that the crimes committed by a state of which one is contingently a member are none of a person’s business. After all, by working, paying taxes or just joining in the social practices that confer authority on officials, a person is inevitably implicated in the exercise of power. And there’s a duty of resistance to that power when it is employed for unjust or criminal purposes and to stand with the victims of that injustice, in this case the Ukrainian people. But though there are such duties, many ordinary Russians have the excuse that the price they would pay for acting is too high, and, after all, they also have duties to others, such as their family members who might face destitution if a parent (for example) is fired or imprisoned. (The US-resident academics tweeting loudly about how all Russians are responsible have, in many cases, I’m willing to bet, done nothing about the flagrant injustices perpetrated by the US state, even though they would face few consequences if any for protesting.)

Anger towards the peoples and culture of aggressor states, particulary when accentuated by the nationalism of their victims, has a dismal history, as anyone who thinks about the fervour of 1914 knows. Back then, in England, German residents were attacked by angry crowds and even people out walking dachshunds were abused. Since then there has been a cottage industry of academics explaining how German culture, as such, was the deep explanation for militarism and expansionism and that Hegel or Nietzsche were somehow to blame. Today we have earnest explanations of how Russians and Russian culture are at the root of what Putin’s army has done in Ukraine. But national literatures and philosophies can easily be picked over for examples of bloodthirsty chauvinism (easy to do it for the UK, France, the USA). I’m going to carry on reading Chekhov and Dostoyevsky anyway. War has to come to an end, hopefully with justice, and the desire to punish whole peoples for what their leaders have done does not result in peace and stability in the future but stores up greviance and resentment until the defeated can have another go. Punishing Germany at Versailles did not end well.