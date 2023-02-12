The politics of the second-best

Harry mentioned the politics of the second-best in comments to his post on higher education the other day. I guess it falls into something of the same space as non-ideal theory or realism, as opposed to moralism. The basic idea is that we shouldn’t hold out for purity if doing so gets in the way of making the lives of many people, some of them with urgent needs, better. And that makes a lot of sense. Pursuing the ideal policy, refusing to compromise, only allowing for perfect justice can seem like a form of self-indulgence that has real costs for those who can least afford to bear them. We always have to start from where we are, with the resources that we have and making progress can involve messy compromises with people that we don’t much like in order to do the good that we can.

Moreover, the rejection of the second-best in favour of the pursuit of the ideal can have rather dire consequences. Take Lexit (the left-wing case for the UK to leave the European Union) for example. Lexit is premised on the notion that EU membership, by limiting UK sovereignty, would make it harder for a genuine socialist government to implement its economic programme, what, with the EU being “neoliberal” and all that. Some Lexiters, not all, were also in favour of no borders or open borders, and rightly made the argument that the free movement embodied in the European single market was a privilege for (mainly white) European citizens, and one that locked out people from beyond Europe’s borders. EU free movement was racist. But the effect of Brexit, supported on such grounds by Lexiters, has not been to advance the socialist programme but rather to reduce the protections enjoyed by British workers and protections in other areas such as the environment. Brexit has made the UK labour market a little more open to non-Europeans, albeit subject to restrictive visas that make exploitation more likely, but it has not made life easier for people trying to escape conflict and persecution and British refugee policy has become even more punitive with a plan to deport refugees to Rwanda and a threat to abandon the European Convention on Human Rights if it proves an obstacle to state cruelty. The second-best policy of staying in the EU looks a whole lot better from here than the allegedly first-best policy of enabling a sovereign socialist democracy in one country.

But when it comes to particular policy areas, I still have reservations, and none more so than in the general area of migration where my own first-best preferences are for almost open borders (see my book for the caveats). The difficulty with second-best policy in this area is that the compromises it requires mean going along with some pretty nasty state treatment of individuals. This is because any second-best policy involves limits on numbers, selectivity, denying people visas, perhaps breaking up families and certainly other ties, detaining some people, deporting others, co-ercing people onto deportation flights, and so forth, (a non-exhaustive list). A second-best policy involves recognizing the “right” of nation states to do these things to people, albeit fewer people that have these things done to them at present. Because of this, second-best policy will always generate cases where the person subject to state coercion can ask of us whether we stand in solidarity with them or with the state that is subjecting them to be “repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported” (to partially quote from Proudhon). My guess is that most people with a strong sense of justice, even if they recognize the case for having a second-best policy, will instinctively side with the victim and not the victimizer. Such, at any rate, is my own case.