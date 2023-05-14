Sunday photoblogging: Vegetables in Bologna

by Chris Bertram on May 14, 2023

This is why food in the US and Britain will never be quite good enough.
Bologna

{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }

1

Matt 05.14.23 at 10:33 am

It does look nice! But, I’ll admit, not obviously nicer (and maybe even a bit worse) than farmers’ markets that I shopped at regularly in several places in the US.

2

Chris Bertram 05.14.23 at 3:23 pm

@Matt, there were streets and streets of this. I’ve been to farmer’s markets in the US …

Leave a Comment

You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>