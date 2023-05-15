Reviving “Post-post-Fordism”

by John Q on May 15, 2023

I had an odd intellectual experience recently. A US high school student wrote to me as part of an assignment, asking for my thoughts on Brave New World, and its current relevance. I replied talking about the role of “Our Ford”, and Gramsci’s contemporary concept of Fordism.

That got me thinking about post-Fordism, and then to the idea of post-post-Fordism, referring to the information economy that has emerged since the rise of the Internet. I expected that this would be a reinvention of the intellectual wheel on my part, but when I popped the phrase into DuckDuckGo, I got a single hit, which was part of a 2015 interview with UK radical economist Robin Murray. whose ideas about the concept were very similar to mine, but whose comments were very brief.

I didn’t know of Murray, but I thought I should write to him and ask him how he had developed the idea. Sadly, I was led to Wikipedia, which reported that Murray had died in 2017, apparently without writing anything further on the topic. I’ve found a handful of citations, but of the “in passing” variety.

I’m not sure where to go next with this. I’d like to revive the idea (if indeed it died with Murray), but I’m not sure how to deal with an intellectual history like this. Perhaps some of my readers knew (or knew of) Murray or have seen the idea of post-post-Fordism?

engels 05.15.23 at 10:34 am

On my (admittedly murky) understanding of post-Fordism, I think it might be more appropriate to call the internet era hyper-post-Fordism or something. I don’t know why it would be considered a phase beyond post-Fordism (as the additional “post-” prefix seems to imply).

engels 05.15.23 at 10:37 am

Which of these have been superseded?

(1) flexible production based on flexible machines or systems and a flexible workforce; (2) a stable mode of growth based on flexible production, economies of scope, rising incomes for skilled workers and the service class, increased demand among the better-off for differentiated goods and services, increased profits based on permanent innovation and the full utilization of flexible capacity, reinvestment in more flexible production equipment and techniques and new sets of products, and so on; (3) growing economic polarization between multiskilled workers and the unskilled, together with a decline in national or industrial collective bargaining; (4) the rise of flexible, lean, and networked firms that focus on their core competences, build strategic alliances, and outsource many other activities; (5) the dominance of hypermobile, rootless, private bank credit and forms of cybercash that circulate internationally; (6) the subordination of government finance to international money and currency markets; (7) a shift from postwar welfare states (as described by John Maynard Keynes) to political regimes that are more concerned with international competitiveness and innovation, with full employability as opposed to jobs for life, and with more flexible, market-friendly forms of economic and social governance; and (8) increasing concern with governing local, regional, supranational, and even global economies

