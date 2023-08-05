What’s the best year to be born?

I’ve been reading Gospodinov’s Time Shelter (highly recommended), and though I have not finished it yet, it has already made salient a question that I’ve asked myself before, as I suppose others have too: which was the best year to be born? I think my answer, at least for the UK and for the last 100 years, is 1948, ten years before I actually was.
Someone born in 1948 has escaped the risk of being killed by a falling bomb and has had the benefit of Britain’s new National Health Service. They turn 15 in 1963, perhaps “Between the end of the “Chatterley” ban/And the Beatles’ first LP”, and hit 20 in 1968. If they want, they can go to university, and if they do so it will be free and they will get a student grant from the government. But a degree is still not a prerequisite for decent employment and, either way, they will probably, manage to get established with a job and a career. (Women will benefit from the Equal Pay Act of 1970.) They may buy a house that will, allowing for a couple of blips, grow in value and provide the basis for further wealth. They hit 60 just about the time of the Lehman crash, but they can take early retirement with a final salary pension, fully indexed to inflation, so they will be insulated against the stagnant and falling living standards that came later. They are a bit too young to be very seriously at risk of dying in the COVID pandemic and, by the time they get to old to look after themselves, the UK may have sorted out its social care system. And though a person born in 1948 will have started to experience some of the climate crisis, they will certainly escape the disaster that is to come.
1948 won’t be best for everyone. A gay man might have done better to be born in 1946, and so be the beneficiary of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act, and a pregnant teenager won’t benefit from the reform of abortion laws until 1968. Someone working in heavy industry, perhaps coal mining, might lose their job under Thatcher in the 80s and never get another one. Someone from a black or ethnic minority background could benefit from a later date, to grow up in a society that was a little bit less racist, and maybe 1958-60 would be the right year, to hit adulthood when a serious anti-racist movement got going.
I think 1948 also works pretty well for most of Western Europe, except, perhaps, for Spain and Portugal where avoiding having your teenage years under a fascist dictatorship speaks to a later birthday. But for France (ooh you just missed the Algerian war!), West Germany, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, 1948ers do just fine. In Eastern Europe, perhaps outside of the Soviet Union, I think some date in the 1970s might be more plausible. You then get to benefit in your teens from the increased freedoms and opportunites and rising living standards after the Berlin Wall comes down without being too old to readjust to the new order (cf Jenny Erpenbeck’s Kairos). This advice might not be so good for people in the former Yugoslavia though, give the violence and genocide of the 90s. And as for Russia, well, I really don’t know when it was good to be born.
1948 probably works for most of the wider Anglophone world too: for the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. But maybe not for Latin America, where political instability and repression might hit you hard in the 1970s. And China and India, maybe you want to be born later, perhaps in the 1980s?
Matt 08.05.23 at 10:43 am
My father was born in 1949, but just at the very start of it, so close to ’48. It seems to have mostly worked for him, despite a very inasuspicious start (10th of 11 kids in a poor rural town, very poor family, father worked as a sheep herder in the mountains, they longed for summer so they could sleep outside because the tiny house was so crowded otherwise, etc.) It’s true that his favorite brother died in Vietnam, and that wasn’t so great, and he sometimes feels bad because none of his kids go to church, like he wanted, but otherwise things have mostly worked out for him. (The cardiovascular disease that would doom his parents was easier because of a better lifestyle and better medicine, so he’s mostly weathered that, and the miricles of knee replacements mean he still walks around and even hikes a bit, though not very fast.) So, that was probably a pretty reasonable time for a white guy in much of the US, too. Maybe different for others.
engels 08.05.23 at 10:56 am
“If they want, they can go to university” seems a bit questionable, otherwise: yeah. But they didn’t have avocados and Netflix…
CP Norris 08.05.23 at 11:13 am
For the US I’d say 1965-1970. You had a lot of the economic advantages of the Boomers but without the social repression. You could have whatever kind of sex you wanted. You could afford to spend your 20s bumming around the music or other art scene in a big city and then still build a career and, if you really wanted to, buy a house.
Martin Holterman 08.05.23 at 11:15 am
This seems quite wrong. Whatever might be wrong in the world, on a net basis it keeps improving. Human prosperity and public health have never been as good as right now. The best time to have been born is now.
Paul Segal 08.05.23 at 11:17 am
I can’t speak from personal experience as I am a straight white man, but I think you play down the extent to which this argument depends on being a member of my category. My mother was born in 1950, almost your ideal date. She was one of very few women who went to Cambridge as an undergraduate, and she recounts the utter normalisation of extreme misogyny she experienced there, in ways that would be totally bizarre and unacceptable today. In the 1980s it was still normal for shops to say “no coloureds” or “no West Indians”; in the 1990s when I was at school it was still standard to use “gay” as an insult, and to beat up kids who presented as gay. Physical attacks and social opprobrium suffered by gay people remained fierce for decades after 1967. Discrimination is still bad against all of those categories, but I think it’s clear that it was much worse any time before the present. If I were behind a veil of ignorance, not knowing which category I would fall into, I would choose to be born as recently as possible. (And if I also didn’t know which country in the world I’d be born into, which I know is not your original question, then there is no question at all that I’d choose as recent as possible, if only to minimize my risk of dying before age 5.)
engels 08.05.23 at 11:35 am
I suppose this also assumes World War III isn’t about to begin.
Moz in Oz 08.05.23 at 11:36 am
As late as the 1980’s police soliciting gay sex and then beating the unfortunate supplier was still widely feared in both Australia and Aotearoa. This was still prosecuted in court and even today the police are reluctant to talk about how often it actually happened. So if you were gay, better to be born after 1970.
If you’re a woman with political ambitions in Australia I’d argue that being born after 2000 is preferable. Similar women in the US might want to hold off a bit longer. I’m not convinced that Aotearoa or Finland are great candidates for “you can do it” messaging to women even now.
If you’re first nations Australian 1948 is far too late, 1748 is more like it. Arguably for Maori 1970-1980 is when things start to turn up – Te Kupu was born about 1970 and was part of a wave of people who benefited from Nga Tamatoa and other post-Waitangi Tribunal activists and have participated in a Maori renaissance.
The flip side, obviously, it’s that it was much better to grow up with the threat of nuclear annihilation than the certaintly of climat catastrophe, so dates between ~1950 and 1990 are to be preferred on that front. Albeit ecological grief is common among the sane members even of those currently over-60… so maybe you’re right that 1948 is the best year.
Neville Morley 08.05.23 at 12:02 pm
The principle of ‘if you don’t know where or as whom you’ll be born, choose as recent as possible’ works for everything except the climate catastrophe, where some already-poor-and-miserable places are likely to become even more hellish in decades to come.
This does all remind me of a great short story by Alfred Bester, called (iirc) ‘Hobson’s Choice’, which I like partly because its plot is initially driven by demography. In a post-apocalypse USA, a statistician notices a tiny population increase in the heart of the most radioactive zone; he investigates, and eventually discovers that this is caused by people arriving from the future, where they’ve invented tune travel and are using it as a kind of therapy, allowing people to relocate to periods when they imagine they will be happier and more at home – the point being that there is no situation in which everyone will be happy, and for some a post-nuclear wasteland seems like utopia.
Chris Bertram 08.05.23 at 12:10 pm
Glad to have attracted so many diehard Whigs, or maybe economists … It almost reminds me of those Telegraph pieces that tell the young that they’ve never had it so good and they could buy a house if only they cut back on cappucinos. In a world of climate chance, species extinction, democracy rollback, increased threats of pandemic and the growth of the oligarch class, this confidence is touching.
Anyway, I think the discrimination issue is slightly complicated by the fact that earlier cohorts in those categories will have gone through live with the reasonable belief that things are getting better for people like them, whereas later cohorts may fear that the onward march of progress has stalled or gone into reverse. Confidence that things are improving (and that one is part of the improvement, and that they will be better for one’s children) is also part of well-being.
@engels: not only did they have avocados, they got to be the first people that had them, as my father (b. 1930) used to recall.
And yes, the answer does vary by country, class, gender, ethnicity, sexuality etc, as the op acknowledges.