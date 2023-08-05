What’s the best year to be born?

I’ve been reading Gospodinov’s Time Shelter (highly recommended), and though I have not finished it yet, it has already made salient a question that I’ve asked myself before, as I suppose others have too: which was the best year to be born? I think my answer, at least for the UK and for the last 100 years, is 1948, ten years before I actually was.

Someone born in 1948 has escaped the risk of being killed by a falling bomb and has had the benefit of Britain’s new National Health Service. They turn 15 in 1963, perhaps “Between the end of the “Chatterley” ban/And the Beatles’ first LP”, and hit 20 in 1968. If they want, they can go to university, and if they do so it will be free and they will get a student grant from the government. But a degree is still not a prerequisite for decent employment and, either way, they will probably, manage to get established with a job and a career. (Women will benefit from the Equal Pay Act of 1970.) They may buy a house that will, allowing for a couple of blips, grow in value and provide the basis for further wealth. They hit 60 just about the time of the Lehman crash, but they can take early retirement with a final salary pension, fully indexed to inflation, so they will be insulated against the stagnant and falling living standards that came later. They are a bit too young to be very seriously at risk of dying in the COVID pandemic and, by the time they get to old to look after themselves, the UK may have sorted out its social care system. And though a person born in 1948 will have started to experience some of the climate crisis, they will certainly escape the disaster that is to come.



1948 won’t be best for everyone. A gay man might have done better to be born in 1946, and so be the beneficiary of the 1967 Sexual Offences Act, and a pregnant teenager won’t benefit from the reform of abortion laws until 1968. Someone working in heavy industry, perhaps coal mining, might lose their job under Thatcher in the 80s and never get another one. Someone from a black or ethnic minority background could benefit from a later date, to grow up in a society that was a little bit less racist, and maybe 1958-60 would be the right year, to hit adulthood when a serious anti-racist movement got going.

I think 1948 also works pretty well for most of Western Europe, except, perhaps, for Spain and Portugal where avoiding having your teenage years under a fascist dictatorship speaks to a later birthday. But for France (ooh you just missed the Algerian war!), West Germany, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, 1948ers do just fine. In Eastern Europe, perhaps outside of the Soviet Union, I think some date in the 1970s might be more plausible. You then get to benefit in your teens from the increased freedoms and opportunites and rising living standards after the Berlin Wall comes down without being too old to readjust to the new order (cf Jenny Erpenbeck’s Kairos). This advice might not be so good for people in the former Yugoslavia though, give the violence and genocide of the 90s. And as for Russia, well, I really don’t know when it was good to be born.

1948 probably works for most of the wider Anglophone world too: for the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. But maybe not for Latin America, where political instability and repression might hit you hard in the 1970s. And China and India, maybe you want to be born later, perhaps in the 1980s?