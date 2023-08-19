The fragmentation of new media

Today, I signed up for Bluesky and Threads, taking a brief look at each of them, and announced my final departure from Twitter, to take place when Musk removes the Block feature[1]. Meanwhile I’m still using Mastodon as my main microblog along with CT and my personal blog for long-form blogging. I’m trying to maintain a couple of Substack newsletters and commenting on Substack Notes. And I still post occasionally on Facebook.
This is clearly too much, but it reflects the transition from the Facebook-Twitter era of “social media” (with blogs as a holdover from a more optimistic past) to whatever comes next. I’m going to make the case for a combination of Mastodon and Substack as the way forward.
Mastodon isn’t perfect (clunky interface, and deliberately low-key), but the starting point of the Fediverse is the right one, in two crucial respects.
First, there is no owner and no advertising. We’ve seen the disastrous effects of advertising-driven management with FB and Twitter, and I can’t see any way to fix them.
Second, and probably more importantly, it’s the polar opposite of the assumption that everyone should be, and has a presumptive right to be, on the same platform. You join an instance you like, with confidence that anyone behaving badly will be thrown out. You can then link with other instances which follow the same rules. Instances that deviate too badly will be defederated. The result is that, whereas I use Twitter’s block all the time, I’ve never had to block anyone on Mastodon.
The result of these rules is that there is a lot less debate. I’m happy with that. I see no value in arguing with rightwingers, and not much with reply-guys in general. YMMV.
Turning to Substack, it is in many respects, a renewal of old-style long form blogging, but with email newsletters as a central feature. The big difference is the subscription model, under which only paying readers get unrestricted access to the newsletter and, often, to features like comments. That reduces the amount of interaction between writers and readers and, particularly among writers. The Notes feature is a step towards more interaction, but hasn’t yet taken off. A silver lining is that, at least for me, the existence of far-right substacks has barely impinged on the experience.
The subscription model is, I think, unavoidable. The starting point is the recognition, evident from the decline of the original blogging model, that most people don’t have the free time and energy to write regularly for no monetary return. As Dr Johnson put it (from memory) ‘No man but a blockhead ever wrote, except for money’.[2] Once that’s recognised, it’s better to get a return from subscriptions than from advertising.
For the moment, I’m spreading myself far too thinly across lots of media, waiting to see what emerges from the current chaos. How about you?
fn1. Being Musk, he may not go through with it. And I’ve seen suggestions that some combination of EU laws and the requirements of the Apple store make a block option unavoidable.
fn2. Academics like me and (most of) the CT crew are a special case. Communicating with the public is part of the job, at least as I understand it.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Ingrid Robeyns 08.19.23 at 8:40 pm
I’m on FB (mainly for family/friends/fun), Twitter (for politics and arguments), on Mastodon (as first insurance against the implosion of Twitter) and since a few weeks on Bluesky (second insurance). And here, obviously.
I find the experience on Mastodon and Bluesky very different. Bluesky is heavily dominated by North-America; Mastodon is much more international. Also, a striking experience over the last week: I posted two climate (activism) related posts on Mastodon and Bluesky. Mastodon: many reposts. Bluesky: no interaction at all. I don’t think that is just because I have many more connections on M; my hypotheses are that this is because of the different compositions.
I have two questions on Substack: who ownes Substack, and what are the future risks of that ownership model? And if one has a succesful blog like ours, why would one go to Substack?
Also, agreed with you John that we might be in a period of transition; I cannot imagine being active on all those platforms in the future. It will be interesting to see how they evolve over the next months. I’m ready to leave Twitter at any moment, but so far it’s my main mode of communicating/arguing with Dutch politicians and about Dutch politics, and with elections in November I’m not yet ready to give that up.
Cranky Observer 08.19.23 at 9:21 pm
For those converting from the birdsite to Mastodon I recommend trying the 3rd-party app Ivory from the team that did the Tweetbot app – it is a little smoother and easier to use than the base Mastodon GMBH app and to my eye the fonts and layout are easier to read. Very similar experience to using Tweetbot on the birdsite. The standard Mastodon desktop web interface is good when you want a larger view of images and when you want to dip into your instances Local or Federated feeds to scan for interesting people to follow.
(note that if you are on a larger or general purpose instance the Federated feed can include a lot of posts you may not want to see)