Are You Feeling Like It’s 1961?

(This is another post in my series on Michigan politics, broadly construed.)

Why am I thinking about 1961? Because that was one year before University of Michigan students published the Port Huron Statement, a pivotal document that laid out the intellectual foundations of New Left student activism. (Excellent UM exhibit on the statement here.) I am wondering whether UM students today, and U.S. university students more generally, are on the cusp of a generation-shaping leftist activist mobilization that will fundamentally transform U.S. politics, as UM students and university students more broadly were in 1961.

In 2012, I participated in UM’s speaker series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Port Huron Statement. I didn’t think my students were poised for a great wave of activism at that time. But things are starting to feel different now.

It’s been a long time coming. I attended Swarthmore College starting in 1977, when the last few student activists from the Vietnam War era were finishing up their degrees. Although activism had declined, I still recall how idealistic my college peers were, how interested they were in justice and making a better society. Humanities majors as a percentage of U.S. college students peaked around then. The philosophy major at Swarthmore was very popular. Economics courses in radical political economy were still routinely offered. All that changed when I started teaching in graduate school in the 1980s. I returned to Swarthmore to teach as a visitor in 1985-6. I asked my students about their life goals. Some told me they wanted to make as much money as they could. My classmates would not have said that in 1977. The Reagan era had really changed students’ perspectives. Since I started teaching at UM in 1987, I have witnessed a steady increase in professionalism among my students. Their resumes today, at both undergraduate and graduate levels, are much more impressive from a professional point of view than in my student days or even in the 1990s, when good jobs were still abundant. I sense that since the financial crisis, much of my students’ professional activity has been driven more by anxiety and a sense of increasing competition for fewer opportunities than by optimistic greed, as in the 1980s.

The 2016 election was a wake-up call. The day after, my students and much of the faculty were in shock. Only my Black colleagues saw this coming. They shook their heads over how naive the rest of us could be.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes out of 4.8 million cast. To get some perspective on this margin, consider that in 2016, there were just short of 500,000 students enrolled in Michigan colleges and universities. Overall voter turnout in Michigan that election was 63% of the voting age population. Great Lakes college student turnout was 48.7% (I couldn’t find Michigan college turnout data). Young voters nationally favored Clinton over Trump by 57% to 34%. Had Michigan college students turned out at the same rate as Michigan voters overall and voted for the candidates in the same ratio as their national age group, that would be 71,500 more votes, 40,755 for Clinton and 24,310 for Trump, or a 16,445 swing toward Clinton–enough to have swung the entire state. (Of course this calculation is rough. International students could not vote, and some out-of-state students voted in their home states. Counterbalancing that is the likely fact that college voters lean left relative to their non-college peers.)

Perhaps recognizing that they had failed to utilize the voting power they had to swing the election their way, Michigan college students started to organize voting registration and turnout drives after 2016. This activity accelerated after the 2018 youth-driven March for Our Lives protests. Michigan’s 15 public universities joined a nonpartisan campaign to inform students about how to register and vote.

The results were dramatic. At UM, student turnout jumped from 60% to 78% between 2016 and 2020. In the 2022 election, Michigan’s youth voter turnout was the highest of all states (37%, a non-presidential year). The line at the campus voting site was 4-5 hours long on election night. One of my students sent me photos. He kept up voter morale by distributing donations of pizza, water, and blankets, and playing party music for those in line.

Of course, there is a lot more to activism than voting. Since 2016 Michigan students have been rallying for Black Lives Matter, March for Our Lives, and action on climate change. And I can feel a new enthusiasm among my students for discussing big ideas about justice and changing the world in the classroom. Even at UM’s Ross School of Business, students are showing up for Andy Hoffman’s Reexamining Capitalism.

One thing is clear: just like in the 1960s, a huge generation gap is opening. Students are angry at how older generations–Boomers in particular, my generation–have left them with weighty problems they’ll have to solve. Some of the concerns of today’s youth are the same as in the 1960s: racism, police violence, poverty, inequality. Some of the issues are different. Today climate change, gun violence, LGBTQ rights, and abortion rights are prominent.

It’s hard for me to tell from my perch in Michigan how widespread these trends are among college students and young adults more generally. Are you feeling like it’s 1961? I welcome your feedback in comments.