Misogyny and Violence in Michigan Politics

In general, I think the left focuses too much on national politics, when a lot of the action is happening at the state level. So I want to discuss politics in Michigan, my home state since 1987. Ann Arbor is even more blue than Detroit, but overall Michigan is basically a 50-50 state. Trump won here in 2016 by 11,000 votes; Biden won in 2020 by 154,000. Democrats and Republicans have alternated in the Governor’s seat for decades. But the Republicans had a lock on the state legislature for 40 years, until it was broken in 2022, when Democrats won both houses and swept all statewide offices. I’ll explain how that happened in a subsequent post. Here I want to focus on rising violence within the Michigan GOP and its connections to misogyny.

First, some background on far-right violence in Michigan. Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols plotted the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing at Nichols’s Michigan farm. The bombing was ostensibly in revenge for Federal law enforcement killings at Ruby Ridge and Waco. McVeigh and Nichols were associated with the Michigan Militia. By 2010, that militia was overshadowed by the Christian nationalist Hutaree militia. Hutaree members were tried in 2010 for seditious conspiracy to murder police officers, whom they viewed as soldiers for the Antichrist in the coming apocalypse. They were acquitted by a judge who found insufficient evidence that their anti-government rhetoric (including anti-vax ideas) had ripened into a full-blooded plot, or that the other defendants agreed to go along with the most militant member’s calls for violence. (If UK terrorism law applied here–which I do not recommend–their stockpiling of weapons and paramilitary exercises along with talk of police killings would likely have led to convictions.) In April 2020, in what the New York Times called a “dress rehearsal” for Jan. 6, armed members of various militias stormed the state Capitol while the legislature was debating an extension of the Governor’s pandemic emergency powers. By October 2020, some of those participants, including members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia, were charged with conspiring to kidnap Governor Whitmer. (Several were convicted of various felonies.)

What does this far-right violence have to do with the Michigan GOP? Well, former Michigan Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) advised three militias one month before the kidnapping charges, praising members for bleeding “red, white, and blue.” He denounced as “cowardly” a call by Democratic legislatures to ban guns in the Capitol after a second armed protest there. Michigan U.S. Senate GOP candidate John James accepted large campaign contributions from, and was photographed with, the organizer of yet another armed Capitol protest (this time, for gun rights) where the Whitmer kidnap conspirators were recruiting members. Michigan 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, where he was caught on video rallying others with the cry “This is war, baby!” (His trial on several Jan. 6 misdemeanor charges is scheduled for July.) Michigan State Senate candidate Mike Detmer told poll workers who suspected fraud to “lock and load” and unplug voting machines. These people aren’t running for obscure local offices. They are state party leaders.

The state GOP has been building up to endorsing political violence and allying with militias for some time. One of my favorite undergraduate students ever once worked for a GOP Michigan state legislator. That entitled him to attend the state GOP convention (around 2010). He told me in 2021 that GOP delegates were talking political violence even back then. (He quit the GOP once he saw how this discourse was normalized within official ranks.)

What does all this have to do with misogyny? Well, at the May 2020 armed Capitol protest, a man brought an ax along with a naked Barbie doll hanging from a noose, which he said was Gov. Whitmer. I don’t think he would have brought a naked Ken doll hanging from a noose had the Democratic governor been a man. State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) complained that the Governor had emasculated them in refusing to back down over pandemic health measures (a complaint he would repeat). Shirkey called Whitmer “batshit crazy,” contemplated engaging her in a “fistfight” on the Capitol lawn, and boasted that the GOP-led state legislature had “spanked” her in retaliation by blocking her appointments.

These violent representations expose a certain fragility of masculine status that is worth considering in light of Kate Manne’s account of misogyny as essentially about policing women who stray from servile positions in relation to men. The dominant theme of Manne’s account is that men demand superior sympathy to women (“himpathy”), and caring labor from them. Misogyny amounts to policing and punishing women who stray from servile, caring roles. That’s certainly a key feature of misogyny. Yet the content of the GOP men’s grievances noted above is not just that Whitmer has strayed from her proper feminine position of caring subordination. It’s that, in being such a strong leader, she has put them not just in a subordinate position (of which there are many types), but in a specifically feminine position. (See Manne’s discussion of a similar case on pp. 182-3.) Their grievance is not that they failed to get more sympathy and care from Whitmer, but that they were denied the superior respect that they think Whitmer, as a woman, owed them.

This is the kind of masculinity whereby men can express and secure their own status as objects of respect only by putting women down. It’s not independent of the ways men jockey for position among themselves. Much male-on-male bullying amounts to putting men in a symbolically feminine position (as I have argued was the case in Oncale v. Sundowner, which the Supreme Court got right in its ruling but not in its reasoning). Some men can accept such defeats at the hands of men they view as uber-masculine, but are enraged when they suffer any defeat by a woman, or by someone they view as effeminate (e.g., a gay man). They may be able to accept defeat “like a man” when a man delivers it, but that is practically conceptually impossible for them if a woman delivers it. There is a short path from there to the resort to physical or symbolic violence against “emasculating” women, as the clearest route to restoring one’s masculine status as entitled to superior respect.

Explanations of the rise of populist authoritarian politics in the U.S. often focus on fear: of immigrants, Muslims, Blacks, BLM protesters, Antifa, etc. That’s one factor. But another one, I suspect, is the desire to be feared. For some men, being feared feels like the best route to getting respect–especially if one feels aggrieved for having lost it.

In the postwar era of the breadwinner wage, most White men could secure what they viewed as respect from the women in their lives due to the latter’s economic dependence on them. That dependence brought them respect in the wider society as well. In Michigan, the breadwinner wage was in steep decline for working-class White men in the 1970s, due especially to competition from foreign auto imports and automation in the auto industry. I suspect that the rise of extremist gun culture–e.g., in the form of open carry–functions as an alternate route to respect for many White men who have lost the social respect they formerly obtained from being the sole breadwinner. By parading their guns in public, they get to perform a masculine fantasy of being “protectors” of the women and children at home, against the others they imagine are plotting to hurt them. (Never mind that they are far more likely to use their guns to kill family members or themselves than to kill outside assailants.) And for some, it’s not a downside that their wife and perhaps other women are afraid of them, too, even if that’s not in the official story. That’s a significant route by which racism, patriarchy, misogyny and violence (whether physical or symbolic) are intertwined in Michigan’s–and the nation’s–GOP politics.