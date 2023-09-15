Europe’s Bradbury moment

One of the iconic moments in Australian sport occurred in at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Australians are strong in most summer sports, but we don’t have much in the way of a winter, so it was considered quite an achievement for Steven Bradbury to make the finals of the speed skating event. He was given little chance of winning, and was trailing the pack until the final seconds, when all four skaters ahead of him crashed spectacularly. Bradbury cruised past them to claim the gold medal, one of only six in Australia’s winter olympics history.
It strikes me that this is a metaphor for the current position of the EU. It’s long been regarded as an also-ran in the global economy, and geopolitics, trailing behind the US, China and Russia. And (at least 52 per cent of) the UK decided it could do much better outside. The EU has plenty of problems with the climate catastrophe, sluggish economic growth, the rise of the far-right and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But compared to the crash of the others, it looks pretty good. It’s way ahead on decarbonization, has mostly recovered from the disaster of austerity, and has high living standards and (unlike the US) rising life expectancy. The far-right has had some wins, but nothing comparable to its takeover of the US Republican party. And Brexit has served as an awful warning to anyone contemplating leaving. The problem facing the EU now is how to deal with the queue of eager applicants.
Of course, prediction is difficult, especially about the future. The ECB could screw up again, and generate another long recession. The far-right could do better. On the other side of the coin, the Democrats could win convincingly enough in 2024 to put an end to the threat of Trumpism. But right now the EU seems to be dodging the worst of the global trainwreck.
vorkosigan1 09.15.23 at 12:15 am
I dunno-Hungary, Poland and Italy suggest to me that the EU are in the running in the far-right sweepstakes.
John Q 09.15.23 at 1:19 am
In the running, but at the back of the pack. The others are crashing
hix 09.15.23 at 3:20 am
Winning zero sum sport by everyone else being worse is one thing, winning the competition for big political entity that does most to make life better like that another.
Let me try some mantra:
Aiwanger is harmless compared to Trump and he only polls at 17%
No not working. Not particular uplifting.
MisterMr 09.15.23 at 9:44 am
” in the global economy, and geopolitics, trailing behind the US, China”
certainly yes
” and Russia.”
not really.
Russia, for a lot of unfortunate reasons (some of which coming from the west) is an economic basket case with a huge army. It is not really a leading power in economics, nor really in geopolitics anymore actually.
The EU in term of geopolitics is more like a minor ally/vassal state of the USA (I mean no offense, but two of the main countries part of the EU, Germany and Italy, lost WW2 and their military/foreign policy since then has been designed to be that of a satellite of the USA, no reason to hide behind a finger), so it is difficult to say how much geopolitic power it would have by itself.
marcel proust 09.15.23 at 3:06 pm
*** PEDANTRY ALERT ***
steven t johnson 09.15.23 at 3:09 pm
Votes and election are not how the “far-right” takes power, I think.
And, the Trumpian policies continued by the Democratic Party/Biden makes it unclear what the defeat of “Trumpism” would mean.