Israel and Palestine: simple choices

Amid the current horror and propaganda, the pogroms, kidnapping and bombings, and the (at best reckless) violence against civilian populations it is important not to lose sight of what a justish solution might be in Israel/Palestine and it seems to me that this is actually a rather simple matter at least as soon as we set aside outcomes that require the total erasure by displacement or murder of either Jewish Israelis or Palestinian Arabs or the unjust domination of one group by the other. Some “just” solutions are better than others, but in the non-ideal world we have to accept some compromise with geopolitical force majeure and the fact that some people just hate other kinds of people.

Just-ish solutions

1A: A single state in which everyone living long-term within its borders has citizenship on equal terms, irrespective of national, ethnic or religious background.

1B: A single state with some kind of consociational system for power-sharing and, therefore, some explicit recognition of individual national, ethnic, or religious affiliation.

2: A two-state solution involving demarcated territory for each national group, based on some fair territorial settlement between them.

1A is preferable to 1B is preferable to 2, from an abstract liberal and democratic perspective. But given that we live under non-ideal circumstances and peace is also important, then 2 strikes me as acceptable.

Seriously unjust non-solutions

3A. The defeat of Israel by Palestinian and Arab forces and the destruction or displacement out of the area of the Jewish residents of Israel.

3B. The defeat of Palestinian forces by Israel and the destruction or displacement out of the area of the Arab residents of historic Palestine.

4A. The defeat of Israel and the subjugation of a rump Jewish population by the Arab population.

4B. The defeat of the Palestinian Arabs and the subjugation of a rump Arab population by an Israeli Jewish population.

Notice that nothing in my categorisation of 1A, 1B, 2, 3A, 3B, 4A and 4B requires us to take a stance on history, who started it, who sabotaged this, who committed this atrocity, or any other question of historical injustice. Which is just as well, since while there may be true answers to those questions, I take it that achieving consensus on them is impossible in practice.

It is necessary to say something, though, about very recent history (since Oslo) as it bears on the choice between 1A, 1B and 2, namely that successive Israeli governments in collusion with settlers have worked to make 2 unviable without massive displacements of population. Since these are the only three justish solutions, making two-states unviable means a de facto choice in favour of 1A or 1B, both of which may be less acceptable to most ordinary Israelis than 2 would be. What you don’t get to do is to sabotage 2 and then use that as an alibi for pursuing 3B or 4B. Needless to, insofar as actions by Palestinian Arabs also make justish solutions unviable, they are also disbarred from appealing to an unviability that is the result of their own actions as an alibi for 3A or 4A, although it is worth noting that Palestinian capacity to function as a unified actor is pretty low, partly as the result of actions by the Israel state (which then complains about the absence of a “partner for peace”).

The other area where historic claims matter somewhat concerns immigration and the right of Jewish people and the descendants of displaced Palestinians to relocate to the area. Both claims are compatible with 2, although not in some version where people have an automatic right to go back to the village their ancestor came from or have their property restored. But then, compensation for peace is one way of addressing that. If Jewish Israelis fear the consequences of uneven immigration and return in solutions 1A and 1B, as I think they would, then they have to make 2 work. This is the point that liberal Zionist Michael Walzer made in his discussion of “White Australia” and the trading of land to secure ethnic/racial homogeneity in Spheres of Justice. I strongly dislike Walzer’s approach in the “White Australia” case, but it is less unjust than domination or forced displacement. Peoples can live together or apart but if we care even for imperfect justice they can’t dominate, subjugate, displace, or destroy one another. Since I am, by conviction, hostile to nationalisms and would, ideally, want a more cosmopolitan world, none of the just-ish solutions corresponds to my ideals.

(Rather obviously, the path to any of the justish solutions looks all but impossible right now given the total absence of trust and the depth of hurt and people rightly feel. But since there aren’t any other morally acceptable endpoints then sooner or later they will have to start working towards them. Stopping the killing and cease-fire would be a good start.)