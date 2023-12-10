Coasean, Schmoasean

Back in the day, there used to be a lot more arguments across blogs. Perhaps we’ll see more of it happening again as Twitter continues its collapse into a dwarf star composed of degenerate matter. To get things started, this seems to me to be a quite wrongheaded claim by Tyler Cowen.

In a deal months in the making, the University of Wisconsin System has agreed to “reimagine” its diversity efforts, restructuring dozens of staff into positions serving all students and freezing the total number of diversity positions for the next three years. In exchange, universities would receive $800 million for employee pay raises and some building projects, including a new engineering building for UW-Madison. “This is an evolution, and this is a change moving forward,” UW System President Jay Rothman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But it does not in any way deviate from our core values of diversity (and) inclusion.” Here is the full story, via HB, it is rare that the real world is actually so Coasean.

“Coasean” here refers to the notion of Coaseian bargaining – the claim that it is better not to try to resolve externalities through external fiat. Instead, according to the simplest interpretation of Coase’s theorem, actors can bargain among themselves to reach a mutually satisfactory outcome. Coase (who I met in his 90s and found both sharp and impressive) was fervently libertarian – the class of economist who never left opportunities to undermine state power on the pavement. His theorem has been taken up by other libertarians as a cudgel to belabor people who worry about power relations.

And this story is all about the power relations, which is one reason why the deal has since fallen apart. Wisconsin legislators were holding the University system hostage, by refusing to grant any pay increases to faculty, so long as DEI remained a core concern. The university administration negotiated a deal to release the hostages with a side payment. The regents of the university have since decided, by a very narrow margin, that the deal was a bad one.

For purposes of clarification, I’m trying to imagine how Tyler would respond to a somewhat tweaked version of the same story.

In a deal months in the making, George Mason University has agreed to “reimagine” its relationship with classical liberalism, restructuring dozens of staff servicing the economics and law faculty and the Mercatus Center into positions serving all students and freezing the total number of law & economics positions for the next three years. In exchange, the university will receive $50 million for employee pay raises and some building projects, including a new building for sociology and public policy. “This is an evolution, and this is a change moving forward,” GMU President Gregory Washington told the Fairfax Times. “But it does not in any way deviate from our core values of ideological diversity.”

I’m guessing that Tyler would not be celebrating this as an example of Coasean bargaining. Instead, the distributional consequences – the exercise of external power to determine who gets what – would likely be at the forefront of his attention. As they used to say back in the home country, it’s easy to sleep on another man’s wound. But not so easy to sleep on your own.

And this isn’t just a gotcha. Situations like this are “bargains” in much the same sense as as an unfortunate traveler is bargaining with a highwayman over whether it is to be their money or their life. There is a possible win-win outcome – both the highwayman and the victim will be happier if the highwayman gets the money, and the victim keeps their life. But it is a win-win situation that is structured by a grossly asymmetric bargaining relationship, in which one side has most of the power.

Under this logic, the Wisconsin situation could of course be restructured as a different kind of libertarian parable, about how the government’s monopoly on force is a source of tyranny. And there is something to that: government power can be misused!

Equally, such asymmetric bargaining situations can arise perfectly easily among private actors too. And one could furthermore point to the politics behind the Wisconsin legislature’s position. That legislature is the product of a notoriously gerrymandered electoral map. Libertarian friendly organizations such as ALEC have been up to their eyes in the effort to promote this kind of gerrymandering.

I’ve long thought that Jack Knight’s chapter on institutional change in this edited volume is an unknown classic of political economy (lots of people cite Jack’s book, and they should – but the chapter gets the core argument more precisely and succinctly). As Jack explains, libertarians and conservatives like to reduce politics down to situations where people freely contract with each other, or pursue collective benefits through decentralized means. But in fact, politics usually involves asymmetric power relations, where one actor or group of actors has far more bargaining power than its interlocutor, and is able to push for outcomes that provide it with the lion’s share. That kind of politics, rather than a Coasean solution, is what appears to be happening in the University of Wisconsin system.