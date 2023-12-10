Coasean, Schmoasean

Back in the day, there used to be a lot more arguments across blogs. Perhaps we’ll see more of it happening again as Twitter continues its collapse into a dwarf star composed of degenerate matter. To get things started, this seems to me to be a quite wrongheaded claim by Tyler Cowen.
In a deal months in the making, the University of Wisconsin System has agreed to “reimagine” its diversity efforts, restructuring dozens of staff into positions serving all students and freezing the total number of diversity positions for the next three years.
In exchange, universities would receive $800 million for employee pay raises and some building projects, including a new engineering building for UW-Madison.
“This is an evolution, and this is a change moving forward,” UW System President Jay Rothman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “But it does not in any way deviate from our core values of diversity (and) inclusion.”
Here is the full story, via HB, it is rare that the real world is actually so Coasean.
“Coasean” here refers to the notion of Coaseian bargaining – the claim that it is better not to try to resolve externalities through external fiat. Instead, according to the simplest interpretation of Coase’s theorem, actors can bargain among themselves to reach a mutually satisfactory outcome. Coase (who I met in his 90s and found both sharp and impressive) was fervently libertarian – the class of economist who never left opportunities to undermine state power on the pavement. His theorem has been taken up by other libertarians as a cudgel to belabor people who worry about power relations.
And this story is all about the power relations, which is one reason why the deal has since fallen apart. Wisconsin legislators were holding the University system hostage, by refusing to grant any pay increases to faculty, so long as DEI remained a core concern. The university administration negotiated a deal to release the hostages with a side payment. The regents of the university have since decided, by a very narrow margin, that the deal was a bad one.
For purposes of clarification, I’m trying to imagine how Tyler would respond to a somewhat tweaked version of the same story.
In a deal months in the making, George Mason University has agreed to “reimagine” its relationship with classical liberalism, restructuring dozens of staff servicing the economics and law faculty and the Mercatus Center into positions serving all students and freezing the total number of law & economics positions for the next three years.
In exchange, the university will receive $50 million for employee pay raises and some building projects, including a new building for sociology and public policy.
“This is an evolution, and this is a change moving forward,” GMU President Gregory Washington told the Fairfax Times. “But it does not in any way deviate from our core values of ideological diversity.”
I’m guessing that Tyler would not be celebrating this as an example of Coasean bargaining. Instead, the distributional consequences – the exercise of external power to determine who gets what – would likely be at the forefront of his attention. As they used to say back in the home country, it’s easy to sleep on another man’s wound. But not so easy to sleep on your own.
And this isn’t just a gotcha. Situations like this are “bargains” in much the same sense as as an unfortunate traveler is bargaining with a highwayman over whether it is to be their money or their life. There is a possible win-win outcome – both the highwayman and the victim will be happier if the highwayman gets the money, and the victim keeps their life. But it is a win-win situation that is structured by a grossly asymmetric bargaining relationship, in which one side has most of the power.
Under this logic, the Wisconsin situation could of course be restructured as a different kind of libertarian parable, about how the government’s monopoly on force is a source of tyranny. And there is something to that: government power can be misused!
Equally, such asymmetric bargaining situations can arise perfectly easily among private actors too. And one could furthermore point to the politics behind the Wisconsin legislature’s position. That legislature is the product of a notoriously gerrymandered electoral map. Libertarian friendly organizations such as ALEC have been up to their eyes in the effort to promote this kind of gerrymandering.
I’ve long thought that Jack Knight’s chapter on institutional change in this edited volume is an unknown classic of political economy (lots of people cite Jack’s book, and they should – but the chapter gets the core argument more precisely and succinctly). As Jack explains, libertarians and conservatives like to reduce politics down to situations where people freely contract with each other, or pursue collective benefits through decentralized means. But in fact, politics usually involves asymmetric power relations, where one actor or group of actors has far more bargaining power than its interlocutor, and is able to push for outcomes that provide it with the lion’s share. That kind of politics, rather than a Coasean solution, is what appears to be happening in the University of Wisconsin system.
{ 15 comments… read them below or add one }
Chetan Murthy 12.10.23 at 7:08 pm
Tyler Cowen is a bad faith commentator. His “straight” work is a beard for his bad-faith nutjob libertarian/right-wing propaganda. And this here is in the latter camp, not the former.
Nobody should be reading Tyler Cowen, except to do as Henry does here: to excoriate him for his shittiness. I take nothing Tyler Cowen says seriously: if it’s a good idea, it’ll be espoused by non-shitty people, so I can wait.
Alex SL 12.10.23 at 8:52 pm
In the past I have run into libertarians who, when presented with a thought experiment to the effect of “what if person A is dying of dehydration, and person B has all the water and offers it at $1 million per bottle”, would respond that this is how it should be, and person A’s freedom isn’t infringed on in any way, as they can simply say no and die if that is the free choice they prefer. Free market! (It is obvious from this response how they reason about power imbalances in the labour market.) But if the government makes you pay taxes, now that is jack-booted tyranny.
Those were rank-and-file libertarians, not the kind who get to have theorems named after them, but it told me all I needed to know about the libertarian movement’s understanding of power and about its intellectual consistency. By and large, they start with the theorem that a rich person should have absolute freedom to use their money and power to do whatever they want, no matter the harm to others, and reason backwards from there.
Peter Dorman 12.10.23 at 9:39 pm
No doubt unbalanced power relations are an important part of the UW story, but the Coasian parable breaks down even before you invoke this. Coase envisions bargaining between parties proposing offers based on their preference schedules. In the farmer-railroad case, the farmer calculates the cost of fires instigated by RR sparks, while the railroad owners calculate the cost of mitigating those sparks. You get a subjectively determined joint cost minimization out of their agreement.
But Coase, as the progenitor of transaction costs, was quite aware, as I understand it, that many costs and benefits that accrue to collectivities are difficult if not impossible to represent in the form of a composite actor. Then the goal of public policy would then be to approximate the outcome that the parties directly involved would have come to if they could have overcome their collective action frictions.
Cowen appears to be simply assuming that the WI legislature is aggregating or at least representing utilities of Wisconsin citizenry as a whole. But this is absurd for two reasons. First, there is no reason to assume that the legislature’s bargaining schedule with the university reflects any sort of social preference. In fact, that is about as far from a libertarian starting point as I can imagine. Second, and even more fundamentally, the “costs” and “benefits” of DEI, whatever you may think they are, have little to do with the utilities and disutilities experienced by the citizenry. That’s a category error, isn’t it? If you think it’s wrong to have job applicants file a diversity statement, what does that have to do with how much positive or negative well-being Wisconsin residents experience when they contemplate the statement mandate, or if they even know such a mandate exists or how it is administered?
Tyler Cowen, in meeting his daily post quota, often tosses off comments like this one that are absurd on the basis of just a little reflection. More than anything else, I think this reflects the asymmetric reward structure of his Koch-funded enterprise. He needs to generate a stream of zingers, and if he also tosses in a bunch of dumb, off the wall posts it’s not a problem.
PatinIowa 12.10.23 at 10:11 pm
I thought, “This is bullshit,” when I read this, “In exchange, universities would receive $800 million for employee pay raises and some building projects, including a new engineering building for UW-Madison.”
My guess is the engineering building will be budgeted at 799.9 million, before the cost overruns, and the .1 million will raise the president’s salary.
Yes, I’m being cynical.
TF79 12.10.23 at 10:52 pm
Seems like a weird context to invoke Coase. What’s the externality being resolved through side payments over a well-defined property right? If he had said “transactional” instead of “Coasean”, I could see that making more sense, but those two things are not synonymous.
JPL 12.11.23 at 12:17 am
What does the criterion of “seriousness” in the critique of thought entail, what does it consist in, in the context of problem-solving and truth-seeking and the use of our collective repertoire of categories and general principles? Which is preferable, an answer to the question at hand that is the result of agreed upon best practices in the conduct of thought (and I’m not talking about psychological “best practices”), or one due merely to fiat (i.e., money), which puts an end to the ethically necessary process of compromise? (And just why is it ethically necessary?) Why does fiat continue to be a possible choice? (Asking for an analysis, not making an exhortation.)
Ebenezer Scrooge 12.11.23 at 1:51 am
I’m not sure you’re being fair to the Coase theorem.
– It does not promise fairness.
– It does not even promise efficiency. Indeed, any fair reading of the Coase theorem stresses the prevalence of transaction costs. And this is the only value of the Coase theorem. Otherwise, it does no useful work.
– Finally, neoclassical micro cannot comprehend bilateral negotiations, which even Chicago boyz admit involve power relations. That’s why the Chicago boyz would rather ignore them, and rhapsodize over impersonal open markets with low transaction costs. (Such markets don’t exist in the real world, with the possible exception of some financial markets, which can be pretty damn-nigh perfect, if you ignore the regulators.)
Brett 12.11.23 at 7:21 am
It’s wild that just a week or so earlier, that site had Alex Tabarrok complaining about how it wasn’t “really bargaining” but supposedly blackmail for the government to tell drug companies to either bargain over prices or walk away from Medicare/Medicaid purchases.
TM 12.11.23 at 10:30 am
Cowen (who obviously is a hack and doern’t deserve to be taken seriously) presumes that the pay raises and buildings are in the interest of Unviersity leadership and the diversity policy changes are in the interest of the legislature, and deal (now rejected) deal was the result of bargaining between these two parties. Now, the legislature is supposed to represent the public interest, the interest of the citizens of the state. Cowen assumes that the pay raises etc. are not considered to be in the public interest by the legislature – iow they are considered a huge waste – but nevertheless it was reasonable to offer to waste the 800 million in exchange for a change in the diversity policy. In what universe does this make sense?
The legislature should approve the 800 million if and only if they they believe this to be in the public interest. And if I understand correctly, everybody agrees that this is the case. So what this “bargain” amounts to is that the legislature agrees to do what is in the public interest (aka as doing its job) but only under the condition thatf some ideological pet obsession gets satisfied.
Trader Joe 12.11.23 at 11:43 am
Maybe I don’t understand Coase and maybe I don’t understand all I need to know about UW-Ms diversity program but:
UW-M gets $800m for salaries and a building (that seems pretty good in a world of tight university budgets).
To get that all they have to do is agree to freeze a diversity program that is likely already pretty sizeable and pretty effective (based on what I know of UW-M vs many midwestern Us). And they have to restructure said program – but have full control of that process so likely won’t make it meaningfully worse and presumably better is at least a possible outcome.
I guess I fail to see how UW-M is a loser in the “highwayman” sense unless you are saying its the State that is worse off, which seems an odd stance.
mw 12.11.23 at 12:13 pm
I wouldn’t read the MR post as an endorsement of this. The periodic ‘Markets in Everything’ posts are typically cases of, “Hey, look over here at this weird market”. The political horse-trading attempted in Wisconsin between a conservative majority legislature and a progressive state university is unusual — the deal-making is rarely this explicit. And the breakdown of the deal (also noted on MR as “Thwarted Wisconsin DEI markets in everything”) suggests why not. And then there was also this ‘market in everything’ post:
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2023/12/university-betting-markets-in-everything.html
I’m pretty sure it should not be read as either a call to fire the two university presidents or NOT to fire them. TC may have an opinion, but he’s not tipping his hand by posting the link.
If you want to dispute a post where Cowen actually tells us what he thinks about a topical higher-ed issue, you might do better to start with this one:
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2023/12/freedom-of-speech-for-university-staff.html
Harry 12.11.23 at 2:10 pm
My take, for what it’s worth, is that Trader Joe is right about what the deal actually meant. Basically, what drove the anti-DEI stuff was that a group of anti-Trump Republicans decided that this was a good way to get in with DeSantis, and that anti-UW rhetoric played well with its base (which, of course, given gerrymandering, is actually a secondary consideration). They don’t really know anything about DEI, or how it is structured, or the extent to which long-running programs that they actually like (eg for first gen students, many of whom at Madison are from rural-ish backgrounds) have been placed under DEI for administrative convenience/virtue-signalling purposes. The deal would almost certainly have resulted in very little substantive change, but a lot of renaming and reorganizing, which is why the leadership were ok with it. And the anti-Trump, anti-DEI Republicans were fine with almost no change, since this is all playacting for them anyway.
One excellent part of the deal was the 5% rule. I don’t know who put that in, but whoever it was, good for them. I was sorry to see that the Regents rejected it. Maybe they think they can win the money back through law suits, which may or may not be true, but is a dreadful way of winning. Maybe the legislature could force a 5% rule on us separately (I imagine it would get bipartisan support, not that it needs it — I can’t imagine the governor vetoing it).
None of this affects Henry’s more abstract point, which seems right to me.
Harry 12.11.23 at 2:18 pm
Though, just a factual correction to Trader Joe’s comment. It was the whole system (13 campuses, including UW-Madison) that would get the $800 million between them. The buildings were just for Madison (as I understand it, we need the legislature to approve all buildings, even if privately paid for). TC’s wording is confusing (not inaccurate, but confusing).
And…. and this is very pedantic: UW-M usually refers to UW-Milwaukee (an excellent institution, in a great city), whereas the other UW campus beginning with an M is usually referred to as UW-Madison to avoid confusion.
engels 12.11.23 at 7:14 pm
“Inclusion” in these contexts always seems Orwellian to me. If you want to make universities “inclusive” abolish fees and entrance requirements, and pay students enough to live on while they’re attending. Until then they will continue by their nature to be exclusive “communities” (as everybody really knows when they’re being honest).
Lee A. Arnold 12.11.23 at 8:38 pm
Coase’s “Theory of Social Cost” (1960) could be the most abused paper in economics. “Social cost” here is the additional cost to society of a business firm, and Coase uses examples of environmental damage. Coase uses these to mount two arguments AGAINST the cocksureness of neoclassical economics:
Disputants could come to an efficient agreement, were it not for transaction costs, i.e. the additional costs to search, check quality, bargain, transport, insure, & enforce. Transaction costs are ubiquitous, so sometimes an institutional solution will be better, including government (“The government is, in a sense, a super-firm” — Problem of Social Cost, pt. VI). Each new situation will have to be figured out anew.
This is rather a stunning opening to institution economics, coming ten years after Kapp’s book, The Social Costs of Private Enterprise (1950). More evidence that institutionalism in midcentury was alive. So I’m not convinced that Coase should be called libertarian, unless that means classical liberal. Indeed Coase makes another remarkable point:
“In this article, analysis has been confined, as usual in this part of economics, to comparisons of the value of production, as measured by the market. But it is, of course, desirable that the choice among different social arrangements for the solution of economic problems should be carried out in broader terms than this and that the total effect of these arrangements in all spheres of life should be taken into account. As Frank H. Knight has so often emphasized, problems of welfare economics must ultimately dissolve into a study of aesthetics and morals.” (Pt. X)
In other words, not only are 1. social costs likely to be resolved by institutions and not just the pure market, but also: Those institutions 2. must go beyond simple efficiency and price calculations in order to maximize social welfare.
This is quite a one-two punch to the solar plexus of neoclassical economics. The fact that it is taken to uphold the same, is a tribute to Coase’s clever composition skills in slipping it under their noses, and/or, a tribute to the low reading-comprehension skills of the intellectual class, particularly but not restricted to the United States.
Of course there’s also wishful thinking. Stigler mathed-up only the first part of Coase’s paper, regarding efficiency in the absence of transaction costs, calling it a “Coase Theorem” and misleading generations of economists and jurists. Coase himself wrote that this misses the point. Stigler also couldn’t come to terms with Smith’s Theory of Moral Sentiments (almost an ur-bible for institutional intentionality, though perhaps Kant’s Metaphysics of Morals is deeper and more thorough). So maybe it’s the Chicago-Hayek-libertarian-Virginia-public-choice aversion to comprehensive social thinking, “as usual in this part of economics.”