Teeth

I don’t know about you, but my relationship to dentistry is somewhat infantile. I went this week. I go every six months (hygienist too) but though I brush twice a day with an expensive electric toothbrush, I’m very bad at all that interdental work you’re supposed to do. But then when I notice that the appointment is coming up, for ten days or so, fearful of being told off by the dentist, I work hard with those little brushes – red, blue and yellow – in the hope that I won’t be admonished this time round.

It never really works. There’s always some plaque here, some bleeding there and I get the lecture on what I have to do. Often it seems to be the opposite of what I remember from the previous time: use the thinnest brush first or last? And there was a period when the hygienist was keen on interdental brushes and the dentist was pushing me to floss instead. But they seem to have converged on the little brushes now.



I’ve been going to same dental practice for over thirty years, though the personnel has changed. The guy I first went to in the 90s, Mr S, crowned two of my front teeth after they had greyed and blackened following a painful abcess when a graduate student in London (not quite the worst pain I’ve experienced, try gallstones for that). As many of you know, while they are making you some permanent crown, the dentist fits temporary ones. Mr S advised me not to eat French bread, but I had to attend a meeting in London of the New Left Review editorial committee, of which I was then a member. There was food: sandwiches made from baguettes! I was hungry and that was all there was. So I thought, I’ll be carefell. But the caps came straight off and there I was looking like Count Dracula with those sharpened pegs.

Generally, Mr S seemed somewhat flakey and possibly intoxicated, although certainly jovial and friendly. But I have that deferential British habit of giving professionals too much of the benefit of the doubt so I stuck with him until his partners prematurely retired him “to pursue his interest in Indian classical music”.

I’m now onto my fourth. Mr P. Mr S’s great-grandchild as it were, who seems pretty good, or at any rate has the gift of seeming pretty good. What do we who are mere patients know of the truth about our ailments and treatments?

Some of my infantilism at the dentist’s is doubtless down to my character: a tendency to only study really hard when the exam is imminent but also a fear of being ill-thought of by the teacher. But I suspect many of our responses to dentists are set in childhood when the visit was a matter of fear and apprehension. We went to a Mr B in Nottingham, who seemed to drill and drill away and may have even been paid per filling by the NHS, back when NHS dentistry was a thing. Over the past ten years or so his work has caused me no end of problems as the metal then used for fillings expands and contracts at a different rate to the tooth, causing cracking and chunks to fall off. (This usually happens when I’m far from home: once at a conference in Canada, another time in France.) Once there’s enough disintegration, then root canal and crown get recommmeded and that’s several hours in the chair and the whole wallet has to come out. Thank you Mr Bain, your profits when I was ten are my losses at 65, in two senses.