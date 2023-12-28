My best novels of the year

I tend to read a novel a week (53 this year). Academic friends sometimes appear amazed by that, but if I don’t read 20 or 30 pages at night, I’m not going to sleep. Add 10 pages here or there during the week, and it’s four a month. Here were my 10 favourites during 2023:
James Cahill, Tiepolo Blue
Hernan Diaz, Trust
Michelle De Kretser, Scary Monsters
Colson Whitehead, Harlem Shuffle
Andrew Miller, Now We Shall Be Entirely Free
Rupert Thomson, Barcelona Dreaming
Samanta Schweblin, Fever Dream
Daniel Woodrell, The Death of Sweet Mister
Emily St John Mandel, Sea of Tranquility
Laurent Mauvignier, The Birthday Party
(I’m including contemporary novels only – I read excellent novels by Sam Selvon, Muriel Spark, Evelyn Waugh, etc, but it feels more appropriate for some reason to separate them out). Are there common themes to these novels? Not really, but it is striking that a number of them deal with themes of breakdown: personality breakdown (Tiepolo Blue, arguably Trust, Now We Shall Be Entirely Free), ecological breakdown (Scary Monsters, Sea of Tranquility). A few of them were split into apparently separate parts – some of them resolved those divisions, some didn’t (Barcelona Dreaming, Trust, Sea of Tranquility).
Anyway, no doubt I missed many gems. Tell me about them!
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Chris Bertram 12.28.23 at 12:58 pm
My top ten contemporary novels (at least at this moment) were
Shehan Karunatilaka, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida
Virginie Despentes, Vernon Subutex 2 and 3 (counting as 1 and I read vol 1 last year)
Gauz, Debout-payé
Jenny Erpenbeck, Kairos
Gospodinov, Time Shelter
George Saunders, Lincoln in the Bardo
Pierre Lemaitre, Couleurs de l’incendie
Walter Kempowski, An Ordinary Youth
Barbara Kingsolver, Demon Copperhead
Zadie Smith, The Fraud
No overlaps with you Chris though I read Sea of Tranquility last year. Kempowski is not new, and hardly contemporary, and maybe not a novel, but only just appeared in English.
Just to say, most contemporary novels are 320 pages, roughly. So 30 pages a night, even allowing for additions, doesn’t get you through one in a week. My count was down this year, but since I managed 13 novels in French, Alex Ross’s monumental Wagnerism, McPherson’s Battle Cry of Freedom, and Ulysses, I’m forgiving myself.
Chris Armstrong 12.28.23 at 3:10 pm
You’re right, Chris, on the maths. But I get through quite a few that are a fair bit shorter than that (e.g., you can read a Maigret novel in no time), and then the numbers get swelled by holiday reading too. Holidays aside, I rarely read during the day. I look forward to being able to one day…
LFC 12.28.23 at 7:57 pm
I don’t read a lot of novels, but in the past year I did read Vibhuti Jain’s Our Best Intentions, V.T. Nguyen’s The Sympathizer (as I’ve mentioned here before), and am currently about halfway through Adulrazak Gurnah’s Memory of Departure, which was his first novel, published in 1987.