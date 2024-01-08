What if there were far fewer people?

One of the most common arguments in debates about environmental crisis is: “it’s the rising population, stupid.” There are just too many human beings, using up too much stuff, leaving too little space for everyone else. The next step is often to gesture towards some kind of population control, or just to leave the issue hanging.

Whatever you think of that position, I’ve been struck lately by the increasing prominence of its diametric opposite. This holds that the problem we face – or will soon face, anyway – is that there are actually too few of us. Consider this opinion piece from the New York Times back in September (only the latest in a series of pieces the NYT has published on the topic, often with much the same message. Here’s one from 2021, and another from 2022). The real problem, it suggests, is that the human population will not only peak in 2085, but that it will then decline, perhaps precipitously. Within a couple of hundred years, there might be only be 2 billion of us left. The claim is not, note, that population will fall in one country or other – we’re familiar with that idea. The claim is that the global population is set to decline, perhaps precipitously.

The key question is: why would this matter? There are several reasons for thinking it wouldn’t, actually. Liberals will say that if people freely decide not to reproduce, that’s their business. Some population ethicists might retort that no-one is wronged by not being brought into existence. And then, of course, there’s the biggie: fewer people would mean much more space for every other living thing. We have crowded out (or killed) so many of our fellow creatures. In a post-Anthropocene world, wildlife could recover some of its past glories. Which is why some think a smaller population would be a good thing for multiple reasons.

Why, then, think we should worry about declining numbers of people? Well, what reasons does the NYT piece provide? The argument could be a lot more direct. But the key suggestion seems to be that larger populations generate more innovation, and hence more (per capita) economic growth. That, of course, will hardly persuade people who think more growth is something we can ill afford on a limited planet. We’re also, obviously, owed an account of why less growth would necessarily mean lower levels of well-being (FN). But it seems the idea is simply that fewer people means fewer Mozarts, fewer Marie Curies, fewer Henry Fords.

If that is the argument, it brings us close the position of prominent longtermists (though the author does not make the link). Some longtermists have wondered, after all, whether most animals might not be better off dead anyway. By contrast the more human beings there are, the greater the chance that we eventually colonise the stars and become Ultra-High-Well-being Cyborgs™. Perhaps today’s twenty-something in a rented flat and a precarious job – and wondering whether she could ever afford to raise children – just needs to think of that cyborg composing twenty symphonies before its synthetic lunch, and get breeding.

Somehow, I don’t think that’s likely to cut the mustard. But I am curious about the emergence of this trope, which bemoans the declining population long before it happens. It seems distinct from arguments decrying the declining birth rate in some continents rather than others (the favoured topic of ‘great replacement’ conspiracy-mongers). But I am curious what its political or intellectual origins are, and what, if anything, might be said in favour of it. Why, then, would it matter if there were far fewer of us?

(FN). We’re also owed an account, of course, of why diminishing human well-being wouldn’t be more than compensated for by greater opportunities for animal flourishing. The NYT piece is a little evasive here. It acknowledges that a lower population might be a boon to the environment, but replies that decarbonisation and the protection of biodiversity has to happen now: to wait for population decline as a solution is to wait too long. Well, sure. But that doesn’t mean we can push aside bigger, wider questions about the relationship between human population and the wider environment!