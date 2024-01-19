Occasional Paper: Purple Sun Yeast

An interesting paper: researchers inserted a gene for photosynthesis* into ordinary brewer’s yeast. It worked! The yeast began to photosynthesize, tapping energy from the sun.





I’m not generally alarmist about this sort of thing. But this is… maybe very slightly alarming.





Why?



1) Baker’s yeast is a single-celled fungus. A fungus, like a mushroom. You remember back in grade school, learning that fungi don’t photosynthesize? This breaks that.



2) If you can do this with a single-celled fungus, you can probably do it with a wide range of other organisms. That probably includes other eukaryotes — complex “higher” organisms — likely including animals. Animals have no evolutionary history of photosynthesis and aren’t designed for it, but the same is true for yeast. So… no reason this shouldn’t be possible. A photosynthesizing cat? Sure, why not.



3) The precise point where I went from “Huh” to “Holy crap”: the altered yeast showed *enhanced fitness*. Given sunlight, it outperformed both normal yeast and altered yeast with no sunlight.









But silk-goats aren’t *adaptive*. They don’t show superior fitness. Released into the wild, they wouldn’t make a bit of difference. This… might.



if you want the details.



Anyway. Weekend, woo!





*The gene was to produce rhodopsin, which is sort of like the cheapass version of chlorophyll. Rhodopsin is purple instead of green**, and it’s mostly used by bacteria. On one hand, it’s less efficient than chlorophyll at turning light into chemical energy. Other hand, chlorophyll needs a lot of complicated molecular machinery to work — basically it needs to be wrapped inside a chloroplast, which is a complex little dingus that requires more genes to build. Rhodopsin doesn’t — drop it into a cell, shine light on it, and it’ll start providing a steady modest trickle of energy. Power drill versus screwdriver, type of thing.



**So a hypothetical rhodopsin-photosynthesizing cat would be, not green, but purple.