Capitalism Is Dead – Long Live Capital

In his latest book, Technofeudalism, the maverick academic-turned unlikely Minister of Finance-turned enfant terrible of European politics Yanis Varoufakis argues that capitalism has ended. It has not, however, been destroyed by the workers of the world – it has been killed by capital itself. The idea, in a nutshell, is the following. As a response to the combined effect of the privatisation of the internet on the one hand, and the nearly no-strings-attached way with which states have injected eye-wateringly large sums of money into banks and large businesses after the 2008 financial crisis on the other, rent has supplanted profit as the main driver of the global economy. As Varoufakis put it, “Insane sums of money that were supposed to re-float our economies in the wake of the financial crisis and the pandemic have ended up supercharging big tech’s hold over every aspect of the economy.” Against the backdrop of a privatised digital world, post-2008 and then post-2020 public investments into the economy have not stimulated growth, because they have not triggered increased investments. Instead, they have enabled “cloudalists” to become digital rentiers, capable of exercising passive control over workers; over users who de facto work for them for free (by sharing and generating precious data); and crucially, over old-school capitalists.
The reference to feudalism is quite literal: capitalists, according to Varoufakis, are still doing very well, but they are no longer running the show. They have turned into (very well-off) vassals, who have to pay their dues to techno-feudal lords (Amazon; Google; Apple; Meta) – say, in order to selling and/or advertise on such platforms. The reason why this is the case is that rent-based capital has, just like under pre-industrial feudalism, supplanted profit-based capital as the driver of the economy. The fundamental system is no longer one where the capitalist extracts value from workers to generate as much profit as possible and be competitive in the market; re-invests in new machineries, technologies, etc., in order to make profit extraction ever more efficient; and thereby generates growth and innovation. It has rather become one where big tech bosses act like feudal lords – rentiers who own digital, rather than natural, “land” and can extract value (albeit in slightly different ways) from everyone who want or need to use their platforms. Like medieval lords, their power and wealth comes from sheer rent – for which, in a certain sense, they do not need to “do” anything.
Varoufakis is no naïve (not on all fronts, at least) so he qualifies this claim in several ways. Most importantly, people like Elon Musk and Zuckerberg still project a businessman-like image of hyper-activism, innovativeness, insatiability, and creativity. They appear to be constantly after “the next big thing.” This is not just for show: of course they compete, and of course competition requires coming up with new ideas. But many feudal lords were not lazy, either: competing for power and dominance is hard work – yet, it is still different from the competition based on profit and market dynamics which constitutes the backbone of capitalism.
The most interesting idea in the book is how the metaphor of feudalism (although he doesn’t see it as a metaphor at all, of course) enables us to see the connection between two particularly prominent phenomena of the last couple of decades. On the one hand, the incredible rise in inequality and the idea that we are ever more under the power of an ever richer, ever more dominant few. On the other, the common perception that we are more and more isolated from one another – that “the algorithm” and echo chambers send down distorted and distorting rabbit holes. Varoufakis suggests that the rent-based digital power of big tech is the connection: these new overlords are both the new rent-based aristocracy – thus explaining the rise in inequality – and the atomisation and customisation of our experiences on their platform is the result of their own special brand of the “Divide et Impera” strategy:
“Imagine the following scene (…). You are beamed into a town full of people going about their business, trading in gadgets, clothes, shoes, books, songs, games and movies. At first, everything looks normal. Then you begin to notice something odd. It turns out that all the shops, indeed every building, belong to a chap called Jeff. He may not own the factories that produce the stuff sold in his shops, but he owns an algorithm that takes a cut for each sale and he gets to decide what can be sold and what cannot.
(…) Except that isn’t all. Jeff (…) also owns the dirt you walk on, the bench you sit on, even the air you breathe. In fact, in this weird town everything you see (and don’t see) is regulated by Jeff’s algorithm: you and I may be walking next to each other, our eyes trained in the same direction, but the view provided to us by the algorithm is entirely bespoke, carefully curated according to Jeff’s priorities. Everyone navigating their way around Amazon – except Jeff – is wandering in algorithmically constructed isolation.
This is no market town. It is not even some form of hypercapitalist digital market. Even the ugliest of markets are meeting places where people can interact and exchange information reasonably freely. In fact, it’s even worse than a totally monopolised market – there, at least, the buyers can talk to each other. Not so in Jeff’s realm, where everything and everyone is subject not to the disinterested invisible hand of the market but to an algorithm that works for Jeff’s bottom line and dances exclusively to his tune.” (The longer version of this description can be read here)
Some of Varoufakis’s critics on the left find that this reading idealises the market, and encourages a nostalgic view of market competition as something good, dynamic, egalitarian even. Unlike classical liberals, however, those on the traditional left have always seen markets as the very basis of capitalist class domination. I understand this concern – but I must say I don’t really care much about whether Varoufakis is right or whether, for better or worse, we are still living under capitalism (see also another similar line here).
I find the insight that we no longer live in a common market – which of course relies on a set of intuitions that have been around for a while and have been hinted at by many, but which has never been spelled out quite as clearly – uniquely valuable regardless: it’s this specific opacity that we have we fight against, because we operate in a social world where we can no longer even rely on having the same benchmarks, the same reality in front of us. Depending on how we use the digital platforms of the cloud-based overlords, we end up having a different perceptions of…well, potentially everything. Against this background, the individualistic exhortation to “pierce our bubble” and try to get out of our echo chambers is just as futile as the idea that climate change will be solved by me learning to recycle a little bit better. The problem is systemic: this is the special way in which cloudalists consolidate their dominance.
This might be the end of capitalism; it’s transformation into something even more sinister; or simply a new brand of global market economy. Maybe Varoufakis’s technofeudalism is yet another seriously mistaken prediction of capitalism’s death. Yet the idea that fighting it requires grappling with how to escape collectively from “carefully curated isolation” remains a crucial insight. If only we knew how.
Brian 03.25.24 at 3:24 pm
Two days ago on Isaac Arthur’s SFIA podcast/YouTube show, at the end of his update on the Fermi paradox, he did a good bit for an AI based company. This company offers a service to endlessly demand that your data be scrubbed from data vendors in the cloud using privacy laws.
I can say though, without having used it, that my own experiment was decidedly… mixed. When I eliminated the ability of big tech to do collect such data I had problems.
I could no longer find a Walmart store nearby with products I was looking for. Why? Because Walmart assumes that the big tech data is correct and I can’t override it to tell it what area I want. (Even though they have a city/zip search.) So I could only get stores near where the isp comes out into the physical world, hundreds of miles away.
The strangest feature was that I got served ads for Falls, false eyelashes and drag suits to look female. I figured out that my Gmail was probably leading Google to a Metadata conclusion based on my connections. I had written a paper and a few blog posts about how XX brains could get into an XY body, and vice versa. So I was connected by my Gmail with people who wrote me about their feelings about this.
Additionally, the fact that Yanis included Elon in this rentier group I objected to. (I first got this from Steve Keen talking with Yanis. Of all the people on the planet, Elon has been more of a capitalist innovator than anyone else, in multiple fields.
I know that Yanis includes him due to Elon’s purchase of Twitter. But Twitter, out of all of big tech, is the least profitable. Twitter’s inflated market cap pre-acquisition came from its utility as a DNC tool for winning elections and shaping public opinions. That made its advertising model into a system where political donations were made to the DNC by corporations giving advertising dollars to Twitter. But the performance of Twitter returns on ad dollars was never very good.
Yanis’ thesis breaks down for Twitter because most of Twitter is bots. The rest of the lurker freeloaders mostly can’t be identified. The New blue check model that has immediately been copied by other providers is less identified it first appears. The assumption people make is that the cost of a blue check prevents bots. But this is wildly wrong. Instead it just gets rid of the freeloader bots, replacing them with bots that are controlled by moneyed interests through PR firms. 1000 followers posting AI or canned responses and likes costs ~$10,000 a month plus the fees of the firm. Chickenfeed for advertising budgets. And the political campaigns that led the way on this are leading again, along with the mainstream media.
steven t johnson 03.25.24 at 4:25 pm
The end of capitalism suggests to me the end of the business cycle, for one. And if not precisely the end of unemployment, then end of businessmen determined that high wages=low profits. Yes, it does imply the end of fixed capital investment only when the rate of profit promises, ultimately, more return after such investment than likely from other sources. I suppose Varoufakis is arguing that the rents from digital are so high that the money paid to tech are crowding out investment in mere things. But if there is a trend toward a secular decline in general rate of profits, you need to consider alternate explanations to assess the validity of this one, no? I’m not seeing the rest myself.
Otherwise it seems that the old conservative notions of how fair competition is the cornucopia=capitalism are back again. Further, the trendy notion of rents as being all manner of market defects attributable (ultimately) to government interference, including such vague “things” as regulatory capture or public education, really anything other than actual rent on land and buildings (forget mineral wealth!) seems to be working too.
The observation that the algorithm mocks Hayekian fantasies about the information of a free market leading to the best of all possible worlds is true enough. But I thought reality had already mocked that sufficiently and the fact it’s getting even more pervasive is not quite such fresh news. It seems to me to emphasize it too much overlooks how much damage the monopolization and elimination of things like news media are doing.
reason 03.25.24 at 4:27 pm
You know, this communication channel isolation, corresponds to another sort of isolation that I often worry about, residential isolation. There are lots of indications that residential sorting is getting worse. And political polarization is part of that residential sorting. They are saying fewer people are marrying people with different political views. It used to be that neighbourhoods included a vast variety of people and views. Not any more. This is not driven so much by policy as by self sorting. I’m not sure that I know what the solution is, to be honest. But it worries me.
engels 03.25.24 at 8:59 pm
There’s a tendency on parts of the left to react to anyone saying that today’s landscape is new, different or worrying in some way of romanticisng normal capitalism and it irritates the hell out of me. Neoliberalism came in for the same treatment in some quarters.