Bye bye, Tories, hello what?

In the UK, we’re all waking up to the prospect of a new government. The election was an oddity: Labour has converted a modest 35% vote share into a whopping Parliamentary majority; the Tories did somewhat better than suggested, on around 24%, but have lost more than two-thirds of their MPs. (The final figures were closer than most opinion polls suggested). But the election was not a story of Labour advances: they did little to increase their vote share (and neither did the Lib Dems, whose seats went up dramatically, from 11 to probably 71, on a virtually unchanged vote share). The real story was a fracturing of the Conservative coalition, with some voters locally going to Labour, some locally to the Liberal Democrats, and many going to Reform. One big question over the next few years will be how the Tories respond to this fracturing of that coalition. While they have long been divided and in decline, they no longer have Brexit to paper over their differences. Will they tack left, or right? (Answer: Electoral rationality suggests left; the demographics of their membership suggests right). Another is how Labour will attempt to sustain what is in fact a rather fragile electoral advantage in the coming difficult years, given that many wins were narrow, and given that they already appear destined to disappoint many of their voters.
Any predictions, then, about what the next four or five years hold for either Labour or the Conservatives?
nastywoman 07.05.24 at 10:18 am
Alex SL 07.05.24 at 11:10 am
That first part seems key: a lot of the media and social media seem to focus on the parliamentary seats when Labour only convinced one in three voters. That is not a lot for a mandate, really. I also strongly assume real preference for Labour may be closer to 20%, only a lot of people vote tactically because they know their vote would be wasted on the smaller party that they actually support. What is more, reverse the splintering of the right, and the result is reversed without anybody shifting camps. The first past the post system is simply not fit for purpose.
My prediction would have been that Labour, having promised not to do anything that would improve the economy, will in 2029 have disillusioned many of its voters and lose against a reinvigorated, perhaps even more radicalised right wing party. Seeing these numbers I now realise that this could happen even if Labour has a lot of luck on the economy and entirely maintains its vote share, because it is so small to begin with.
As I wrote before, the ratchet applies across much of the Western world since the 1980s: conservatives sow fear of immigrants and promise to lower taxes, they win elections, then privatise, deregulate, suppress wages, and cut services until voted out. Then the centre-left wins an election or two on the promise of being less incompetent and less corrupt than the right, and does nothing substantial to re-nationalise, to re-regulate, or to re-build services. Rinse and repeat until we are in late stage of the Roman Empire territory and our social structure falls apart because nothing works anymore.
MisterMr 07.05.24 at 11:20 am
More or less what Alex SL said, Reform will simply be the “new right”, tories will either merge with reform or become a subordinate ally, everybody else will be part of a “center left” that has no real sense of identity and therefore breaks every 5 minutes.
Not very nice, I personally hope lefish parties (in the UK and outside of it) will find a way out of this problem, but currently I don’t see it: it is like the left has two souls (or perhaps even more) and cannot coalesce.
engels 07.05.24 at 11:37 am
That first part seems key: a lot of the media and social media seem to focus on the parliamentary seats when Labour only convinced one in three voters.
Yes: their vote share is much lower than Corbyn’s in 2017 (40%) and barely improves on 2019 (32.1%). Also the lowest turnout in 20 years.
Fits with Starmer’s aspiration to be a fake rerun of Blair I suppose.
Akshay 07.05.24 at 12:21 pm
Twitter user Flying_Rodent’s analysis of the last 45 years in the UK automatically leads to a prediction:
Basically agrees with Alex SL@2 in more colourful language
CalgaryGuy 07.05.24 at 12:55 pm
Another seconding of AlexSL. England is not immune from the right-wing winds hitting Continental Europe. See also Pollievre here in Canada.
engels 07.05.24 at 1:12 pm
On the plus side, “stability of change” is a brilliant slogan that succeeds in sounding managerialist and Orwellian whilst strongly evoking Lampedusa.