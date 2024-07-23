Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the US presidential election has prompted me to write down a few thoughts about getting old and being old.
First up, I’m going to rant a bit (in classic old-person mode) about how much I loathe the various prissy euphemisms for “old” that appear just about everywhere: “older”, “aging”, “senior” and, worst of all, “elderly”. I am, of course, aging, as is everyone alive. Similarly, like everyone, I’m older than I was yesterday and older than people who are younger than me. What no one seems willing to say out loud is that, at age 68, I am old. As Black and queer people have already done, I want to reappropriate “old”.
It’s not hard to see why people are so timid when talking about getting, and being, old. It is, after all, a journey that has only one terminus. At one time, only a fortunate minority survived long enough to reach old age. But now, most people do, and it would be good if we talked more honestly about it.
As exemplified by Biden’s disastrous debate, growing old is like Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy[1]. It happens two ways – gradually, then suddenly. The process of growing old gracefully involves extending the gradual phase as long as possible, while accepting that it’s happening.
For me, that means, in physical terms, that my running pace isn’t what it used to be, and that I need to do more exercise just to maintain a given level of fitness. And, I often need an afternoon nap if I am going to maintain the kind of program I need.
But for someone in the ideas business like me, the real concern about growing old is about what is happening mentally. The standard distinction here is between fluid intelligence (roughly, the ability to solve novel problems) and crystallised intelligence (the ability to solve problems through accumulated skills and knowledge). Fluid intelligence is said to peak in the 20s, as with young mathematical geniuses, while crystallised intelligence continues improving until the 60s.
Crystallisation has a more negative side, that of being stuck in mental frameworks acquired long ago, and no longer appropriate. This was less of a problem in traditional societies where nothing much changed over time, so that crystallised intelligence could roughly be translated as “wisdom”. Now, however, knowledge is changing all the time, and crystallised intelligence can easily become rigidity.
This has long been a hazard for academics, clinging to the ideas which they learned in their early career, and perhaps helped to form, with the result that they resist the inevitable challenges. As Max Planck put it “A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it …” This observation has been summarised by the aphorism “Science proceeds one funeral at a time”.
I’ve seen plenty of instances of Planck’s principle, but there’s nothing inevitable about it. You don’t need lots of fluid intelligence to observe this process, and guard against it. Indeed, one of the benefits of being old is the experience of seeing new ideas arrive, some replacing the old orthodoxy and others revealing themselves as passing fads. One experience of this kind for me was the neoclassical counter-revolution against Keynesian economics in the 1970s. Lots of people who had appeared as unquestioning Keynesians a few years before suddenly became equally unquestioning believers in balanced budgets and rational expectations. The lesson I drew was the need to strike a balance between abandoning your ideas the first time something new comes along and sticking to them unquestioningly.
That’s enough for now. When and if I come back to this topic, I’ll try to write something about some the political and economic aspects of old age.
fn1. Until I checked, I had always misattributed this to F Scott Fitzgerald, who seems more apposite
{ 12 comments… read them below or add one }
Betnie Goldbach 07.23.24 at 9:17 am
Would you accept the honorarium “Elder Blogger”?
John Q 07.23.24 at 10:45 am
Sure. 20 blog years is like 100 years in old media
Matt 07.23.24 at 11:17 am
” want to reappropriate “old”.”
I say we go for “aged”.
More seriously, though, I wonder how far the “gradually, then all at once” thing is at least partially a matter of perspective. Because I live a long way away from my parents, I see them rarely, and even talk w/ them only sometimes. Every time I see them, and often even when I talk with them, they seem much older, and a bit more worrisome, to me. My sibblings, on the other hand, live close by and see them all the time – at least once a week, often more. To them, they seem like they always have. I think it’s because the changes are happening to them just a tiny bit at time, while to me, it’s a jump each time, so it stands out more, as I don’t have the chance to get used to it bit by bit. No doubt there are cases where there are drastic and quick changes, but I suspect they are a bit less common than we might think.
engels 07.23.24 at 12:32 pm
68 is the new 57.
steven t johnson 07.23.24 at 12:57 pm
One of the other reasons for the rise of euphemisms for “old” so far as I can tell is the desire to raise retirement age. The implication that health care isn’t an expensive issue for striplings in their seventies seems to play a role too.
Plus the rules of advertising have always promoted a general push for smooth and easy over candid and concise.
nastywoman 07.23.24 at 2:42 pm
“Many people die at twenty five and aren’t buried until they are seventy five.”
Ben Franklin
neal 07.23.24 at 3:01 pm
I was chatting with an older woman after I complimented her on her grey-white hair, which I happen to like. She said “We have to embrace our old age!” I replied “Yes! It’s sure as hell embracing us!”
CJColucci 07.23.24 at 3:21 pm
At 71, I can see the gradual ebbing of the kinds of powers I need to maintain an active trial practice and can anticipate a “normal” level of decline at which point I’ll need to hang it up. But I often practice before judges in their 80’s and 90’s who, while not as quick on the uptake as they used to be, face different challenges than advocates do. They can continue to do their jobs well based on long experience and, dare I say it, wisdom even as certain other powers decline.
If trial court judges are stuck in the past and less intellectually flexible, as they probably are, it is less of a problem than it is with appellate and Supreme Court judges. Trial judges generally run things according to established procedures, have the parties hash things out according to known methods, and apply rules made by legislatures or higher-ranking judges. Higher-ranking judges mired in the past are, however, in the business of making rules, for which intellectual staleness and inflexibility is a genuine problem.
bekabot 07.23.24 at 3:59 pm
“68 is the new 57”
The number of traitors in the State Department can only go in one direction.
Cheryl Rofer 07.23.24 at 4:30 pm
As an Old, I am fine with “old.”
engels 07.23.24 at 5:33 pm
Croak it once and croak it loud…
I think there’s a Trotsky quote that supports the “all at once” idea but it’s time for my nap.
politicalfootball 07.23.24 at 5:42 pm
I tend to think of this as actual intelligence vs. the ability you acquire over time to bluff your way through.
Maybe the difference between rigid old people and fluid old people comes down to humility: You either spend your life learning how to avoid being contradicted, or you learn how small and ignorant you are in a vast universe.
Anyway, I’m only 64, so none of this stuff about old people applies to me.