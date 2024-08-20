Against the Sleep=Boring Analogy

This is a midsummer short and light hearted post, but I find that Summer is often the time when I am most reminded of my bodily existence, and of how naïve us philosophers are in forgetting (de facto, if not in principle) how much our thoughts and beliefs are embedded in our bodily experience. Indeed,often caused by our bodies.

This is often a knee jerk reaction. I was once chatting with a friend about meditation, and mindfulness in particular, and I shared with her how I struggle with the former in general, an the latter in particular. She said she found mindfulness helpful because of how it encourages us to see our thoughts from a distance, as something that we can, to some extent, distance ourselves from. My immediate, instinctive response was, “but who is that “we” that is separate from our thoughts? Who are we if we are not our thoughts?”. She burst out laughing at my cliché philosopher reaction and responded, amused, “we are our bodies, of course!”.

Yes, we are our body, and our body very often determines which thoughts we have. I can’t stop thinking about food when I am hungry, and I often can’t stop having negative thoughts when I am tired. But the opposite is true, too – our bodies sometimes just force us to relinquish negative thoughts when they just feel well. One obvious example, for me, is when I receive a massage. I indulge in this a couple of times a year and really look forward to it. But when the appointment time comes, I often start worrying I might not be in the right state of mind, and I won’t be able to relax, regardless of how good the massage is. Without exception, the opposite happens: my mind just stops racing and spiralling, almost against its own will. My body just starts feeling too well, and forces my mind to just shut up and go to sleep.

Which brings me to the title of this post. One thing that often happens in these cases is that I drift into a sort of light sleep, which is not a fully unconscious state of mind as it doesn’t prevent me from feeling what is being done to my body, enjoying it, and remembering it afterwards. Similarly, something else that I can only do on vacation is drifting off in the middle of the day – e.g. on the beach with a gentle breeze and the sound of the waves in the background, or when I am driving shotgun during a road trip. There is nothing “boring” about these experiences. I relish them. I fall asleep because I feel comfortable, and I enjoy the process immensely. I always joke about the fact that my best naps (indeed almost all my naps) happen when I am driven around by C. , and C jokes about how much he loves driving around listening to his beloved classical music whilst the rest of the family sleeps.

And of course, on top of this, sleep is one of the best ways for our bodies to recover when ill or injured.

So, let’s do away with the sleep=boring analogy. We fall asleep when we feel well – there is nothing boring about it.