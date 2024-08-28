Should I Become a Vaishnavite?

OK guys, here’s the deal. Last night I had a decently long dream in which Vishnu appeared to me personally, blue but golden with godly light and so on, to explain to me that he was real, and that I should worship him but not necessarily his avatars, more just him, (though I objected that Rama and Krishna are more approachable). And further that he was indeed the Mahavishnu, i.e. supreme deity, like, the Trimurti is a heresy and he and Brahma and Shiva are not coequal in a tripartite god relationship. Also, I should brush up on my Sanskrit so I could read devotional texts. I vaguely agreed, I mean, he’s an incomprehensible being of supreme power. So far so good. But then I woke up.

And I went to tell my mom, ‘you will not believe the dream I had last night, this is so crazy, my dreams are wilding out, should I start worshipping Vishnu? Because this is crazy.’ And in the gauzy spiderweb in the bitter-smelling boxwood outside the window I saw the outline of a bird, as if one had flown darting onto it and then vanished, and that’s when I remembered my mother has been dead for years now. At that point I turned to her, because I always love to see her like this, and hugged her once until she fell through my arms, and then I woke up, in the smallest bedroom of my house, where I have been staying with my sister. There is a big tree out the window beside the bed here, and a loud window A/C unit there partially blocking the view, but you can see it, the blue of the morning sky almost just the same as the blue paint in the room, which is tiled with paintings and photographs. Bishop Johnathan Mayhew Wainwright is a little forbidding there at the bottom of the bed.



The bird thing is a tell, it’s my brain’s way of warning me its a dream. It’s disturbing but satisfying. I caught you! The worst is when I see the bird dive down into the bracken and leave only the gauze image of itself behind, a cocoon, that’s frightening even if its helpful. Awful in a way I can’t describe. The other way is to look into a mirror, because the dream lags or gets confused and the correct items are not reflected. You can’t see the clothes cabinet in mom’s old bedroom at her father’s house in East Hampton from the bathroom mirror! You’re meant to see the tiles and the tub, the shower curtain with blue coral on it and shells. I’ve got you! Though I can’t ever see it again except like this in a dream, because someone else owns the house now.

Now it’s my general feeling that a dream within a dream is less compelling than a normal dream. Less reliable. And the truth is, I would have to have this dream three times before I started worrying about it. Then it might be serious. I’m not really worried that I need to start worshipping Vishnu–though, no hate, cool god, S-tier avatars. But would you, in my position, think you had newfound religious obligations? I really can’t emphasise enough how spectacular and moving it was. My face was wet with tears when I woke up, though I did hug my mom. I have a family member who had a similar experience with actual Jesus, but maybe because of a concussion? Very Dostoyevsky, ‘I personally love you like my only child; I would sacrifice myself again even if you alone were saved’ kind of thing. She did not become a Christian, though. I had always thought, girl, you should become a Christian. But then, shouldn’t I also, by proxy? Now I see her point. You guys should vote in comments about whether I need to start going to what I recall is a temple to Rama maybe 2 km from my apartment. An altar with marigolds and rice balls would be pretty low-key I guess. It’s not a conversion religion, so it wouldn’t be like if I went to talk to Mormons, or Muslims, but I feel like people would be welcoming after I explained the situation. (Once I invited the Mormons in when they knocked, gave them ginger ale, and then gave them a hard time about inconsistencies in the Book of Mormon and how a failure to understand the English of the KJV had led to endless solecisms. I had read it for this eventual purpose, and because I was curious.) But anyway this is a reincarnation religion, I can just catch Vishnu on the flip side.