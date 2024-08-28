The (Electoral) Politics of Age Gaps

Harris’ nomination locks in another Boomer presidency. This single generation — those born in the nineteen years between 1946 and 1964 — is guaranteed another presidency. 36 consecutive years, not counting the Biden Interregnum (he’s technically too old).

Despite being a Boomer, you may have noticed that she’s the young, exciting candidate.

Yes, the generational cutoff points are arbitrary, 19 is too many years to define a coherent generation. But the far more important fact is that Biden and Trump are really quite old. The echoes of the Baby Boom structure our political, economic and cultural reality. Our country’s age pyramid is just what our country is.

It is a crucial but oddly politically inert fact that at both the mass and elite level, our country is far older than it has ever been before. The macrodemographics are important enough, affecting everything from social spending to COVID policy to social unrest, as Janan Ganesh recently argued. But a macro level, US demographics are comparatively unremarkable, with places like Japan and Italy facing far steeper demographic cliffs.

It’s our electoral institutions cause the US to have such astronomically old leaders. The two-party system, lax campaign and especially campaign finance laws, and the primary system tilt the process heavily in favor of people with time, money and political interest — which, in our society, tends to be older people. Combine this with the Baby Boom and you get the current situation, playing out in slow motion, a demographic wave not crashing but seeping into and drowning our politics.

It’s telling that the only way our institutions avoided replicating their mistakes was by a catastrophic failure. How can a younger politician win a primary in this system? They can’t! Harris became the nominee not by winning the primary but by default.

A media-theoretic aside: television has demonstrated its continued dominance of the media ecosystem. The 2024 Biden-Trump debate is — without exaggeration — one of the most important media events in modern history. In direct contrast to the now-dated enthusiasm for the capacity of social media to generate collective action, it is the public knowledge function of television that effectively facilitates coordination.

The turnaround in support for Harris cannot be overstated. The vibe, immediately after the debate, was apocalyptic. “It can’t be Biden. But people hate Harris. It’ll be too hard to coordinate on someone else. What do we DO!?!”, to summarize the left-leaning pundits.

Now, Kamala is brat. So what happened? Was Harris just Obama 2.0 the whole time?

Let’s entertain the opposite hypothesis — that in fact, Obama was less unique than we remember. His overwhelming adoration among media/academic professionals requires that we grade his vibes on a curve — surely, this adoration caused us to overestimate his popularity overall. Obama was so popular because he was young, cool, and sexy. He won large margins because he was running against two men who were, respectively, old/kinda cool/unsexy and old/impossibly uncool/handsome but not my type.

But the same can be said of Bill Clinton! My guy was running against Bob Dole. Just for reference, here are the birth years for the major party candidates since 1992, with the age gap in bold:

Clinton (1946) vs Bush (1924): 18

Clinton (1946) vs Dole (1923): 19

Bush (1946) vs Gore (1948): 2

Bush (1946) vs Kerry (1943): 3

Obama (1961) vs McCain (1936): 25

Obama (1961) vs Romney (1947): 14

Trump (1946) vs Clinton (1947): 1

Trump (1946) vs Biden (1942): 4

Trump (1946) vs Harris (1964): 18

Now if we simply plot the age gaps against the Electoral College margin of victory:

A pattern emerges. Small age gaps produce close races. Large age gaps produce landslides — and in each of those four elections, the younger candidate won big.

The data from hypothetical surveys are pretty conclusive: most people prefer younger politicians, young people especially like young politicians, but the biggest effect is a major preference against politicians who are over 75. The problem is on the supply side. This is the first election in twelve years in which voters will have the opportunity to chose between candidates of meaningfully different age.

Early evidence suggests a dramatic response:

Talk about an age gap! The difference in medians actually understates the degree of difference. If we compare this graph against the overall age pyramid, we find that Harris’ distribution is remarkably similar to the population — and that Biden’s donors were heavily, heavily skewed older:

Running a younger candidate against an older one pays dividends for decades. Almost no one switches their partisan identification throughout their life course, so it really matters for parties to win over new generations. Over time, the inability to vote for younger politicians (like other important identity characteristics) produces cynicism, a democratic deficit. Running younger politicians is good for your party and good for democratic health.

On the Republican side, the Pew Research Center visualizes the situation on the Trump/Vance ticket.

The overwhelming power of Boomer Ballast lends itself to these kind of generational swings. If Trump were to win, and then die, we would go from the second-oldest president to the youngest in history. And the problem is worse still.

Vance, if elected, would become the most powerful Millennial politician, a title currently held by Pete Buttigieg. These two men share the seemingly incongruous trait of being Millennials who are widely disliked by other members of their generation. Mayor Pete did terribly among young voters in the 2020 primary, and Vance…well, perhaps Millennial dislike for Vance follows directly from the universal dislike for Vance.

But the reason that Millennials dislike this men is precisely the same reason they have been able to rise through the ranks. It doesn’t matter what Millennials think — Vance and Buttigieg realize this, and have tailored their appeal to the Boomers in power. They have succeeded by acting “against type”: they are young people who act old. The same logic applies for the other demographic types — most of the first women to win office only overcame baseline misogyny by acting masculine.

More colorfully, Vance and Buttigieg are prime examples of what Max Read terms “Millennial Ambition Psychos.” There is of course a structural reason that the Millennials we see running for (vice) president share this characteristic: the total dominance of our institutions by Baby Boomers. The filter for younger generations is far harsher than it was before.

So the power of Boomer Ballast will persist even when Boomers themselves leave office. The first Millennial president will be

Millennials were, after all, originally called “Echo Boomers.”

The implicit prediction of this article is that Harris will win in a landslide. I don’t believe my 8-point scatter plot enough to go so hard against conventional wisdom. But so far, the evidence points to an unmet demand for younger politicians appealing to younger voters.