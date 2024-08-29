On Joseph Heath’s account of the trajectory of analytical Marxism

There has been much attention online to a piece by Joseph Heath arguing that analytical Marxism disappeared because the analytical Marxists all turned into Rawlsian liberals. At a certain level of resolution (blurred, zoomed out) the argument has something going for it. But at that level, all it amounts to is the claim that this group of thinkers shifted their attention over time from critical investigation of the normative and positive claims made by Karl Marx to concerns about justice, and, particularly, distributive justice. Heath’s piece also contains some startling inaccuracies:

Heath claims that Cohen abandoned the Marxist view, summed up, according to Heath in the belief “that workers are entitled to the fruits of their labour, and so if they receive something less than this, they are being treated unjustly” and Heath associates this view with a commitment to the labour theory of value. But, as any scholar of Marx knows, Marx himself rejected the view that workers are entitled to the full fruits of their labour in the Critique of the Gotha Programme because of the need to make deductions, among others, for those unable to work. Moreover, Cohen rejected the labour theory of value and declared its relationship to the charge of exploitation to be one of irrelevance in his essay “The Labour Theory of Value and the Concept of Exploitation” (available in his History, Labour and Freedom).

Heath claims that Cohen, worried about the way that Marx’s theory of exploitation rests on similar premises to Nozick’s views (as he was), spent “spent the better part of a decade agonizing, and wrote two entire books trying to work out a response to Nozick, none of it particularly persuasive.” Well, by my count, Cohen wrote exactly one book responding to Nozick, namely Self-Ownership, Freedom and Equality. Of course it is up to Heath what he finds persuasive, but, personally, I think the great achievement of that book is its focus on the principle of self-ownership and its rejection of that principle.

Heath writes: “Then one day (as he tells the story) he decided to leave Oxford and spend some time at Harvard. Upon arriving in America, he discovered that none of his fellow left-wing political philosophers had been losing any sleep at all over Nozick’s arguments. Why? Because they were egalitarians.” This is a bizarre bowdlerisation of what Cohen says on p. 4 of Self-Ownership, Freedom and Equality where he recounts that he was exercised by Nozick’s arguments when they first saw the light of day in 1973-4 and was “puzzled and heartened” when visiting Princeton to discover that neither Thomas Nagel nor Tim Scanlon were discomfited by Nozick’s arguments. But far from being a “road to Damascus” moment that put an end to his engagement with Nozick and shifted him towards Rawlsianism, Cohen retained his concerns which he pursued for the next twenty years, with Self-Ownership, Freedom and Equality being published in 1995.

Heath appears to be using “Rawlsian” as a portmanteau word to cover the entire family of liberal egalitarians. But while Cohen and other “analytical Marxists” did engage in arguments with such philosophers they tended to be more exercised by the “equality of what?” debate sparked by Ronald Dworkin and Amartya Sen in the 1980s. This led to Cohen embracing a version of “luck egalitarianism”, particularly in his essay “On the Currency of Egalitarian Justice” (1989). As I understand his evolution, Cohen had by the end of his life come to a pluralist view that endorsed luck egalitarianism as one component of justice but he never renounced the view that there is such a thing as exploitation and that exploitation is unjust.

Far from being a Rawlsian, Cohen’s last big book (as opposed to collections of essays), Rescuing Justice and Equality (2009) was a comprehensive attack on Rawls’s views on distributive justice and their metaethical foundation in favour of a more thoroughgoingly egalitarian view that most liberals would (and do) reject because of its implications for, for example, occupational choice.