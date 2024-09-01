A thought about conservative psychology re: the abortion issue

So is Trump going to be able to pivot to pro-choice in the run-up to the election? I mean: he’s trying. But will it work? And will his pro-life base accept it, because he’s Trump?

I hope no pro-choice voters are fooled. I hope they hold him responsible for overturning Roe. It’s beyond obvious they can’t trust Trump to veto a federal ban, if he’s re-elected, and R’s pass one in Congress. Which they will (almost certainly?) try to do, if they can.

Here’s why I’m even bothering to ask (you knew that stuff I just said.) I think there’s one reason why the pro-life base might go along with it, besides maybe them being boxed in and nowhere else to go. And I haven’t seen anyone really think through the psychology of the shift. Permit me to speculate.

[UPDATE: comments have shown the above paragraph is misleading. Read it so: here’s on reason why the pro-life base, and politicians, might go along if he really goes pro-choice and makes a serious effort to drag others in the party with him. One can’t really trust him, but he might try to make the pivot credible. He doesn’t want to go to prison if he loses, after all. And yes I know there’s nothing he could do to render himself truly trustworthy, still there are things he could do to try to make the R party more pro-choice in an attempt to win voters.]

First a bit of background, most of which I take to be pretty obvious and not seriously in doubt.

Pro-choicers have always argued (clearly correctly) that a lot of the energy behind the pro-life position is not really pro-life, per se, more anti-something else.

Yes, there are some who sincerely believe – probably on religious grounds – that personhood begins at conception, hence deserves protection from that point. But very few really believe that, because the position has extreme implications few find acceptable (no IVF, no exceptions for rape or incest and probably not always even in the case of the life of the mother, and abortion should almost always be punished as murder.)

Also, if pro-lifers really felt this way they probably would be more in favor of social support for mothers who might choose to carry to term if they had better prospects for a better life for themselves and their future child. (This has all often been pointed out.)

Some pro-lifers clearly regard abortion, instead, more as a kind of mass ‘purity’ violation. They react in horror to the prospect of this being a medical industry, substantially to fuel sexual licentiousness and sin. This is a ‘wisdom of repugnance’ argument if it isn’t a religious argument (in which case it really shouldn’t pass establishment clause muster, be it noted.) The sexual revolution has been disgusting. The proof that a disgust response to the sexual revolution is warranted – the proof that rightly compounds the disgust – is it goes with the growth of this medical industry of death.

The proof that this attitude is common is the ready combination of anti-abortion but pro-IVF attitudes. A married mother seeking to have a child is not disgusting. On we go.

Last but not least, many pro-lifers clearly find the sort of sexual freedom that goes with the right to abortion a standing affront to rightful patriarchal authority and control. Disgusting or not, it just ain’t right she can do that. It feels like something has been taken from men if they can’t control this very crucial business of life: reproduction. Men should be heads of household, and reproduction should be household business, so men should decide. Or at least it can’t be right that they are legally excluded from such a key decision. It can’t be a woman’s right to choose. That gives women too much power and men too little.

It’s pure speculation, obviously, how these attitudes and moral impulses mix to make for pro-life advocacy as we know it. But I just want to note that the third impulse – the moral sense that a women’s right to choose is an affront to rightful male oversight over women and the business of life – may be satisfied or substantially assuaged by a figure like Trump turning pro-choice.

The thinking/feeling (call it what you will) will run like so.

It’s very bad that the Supreme Court gave this freedom to women, back in the bad Roe days. But for a certified patriarchal authority figure – someone whom no one would accuse of being shy about asserting power over women: he’s known to have assaulted them! – to give this freedom back to women, in a lordly, dispensing way, after wresting the privilege of doing so back from the Supreme Court, by main political force, by the power of his judge picks, and in exchange for some measure of support for him from women – well, that looks like recovery of the natural order of things. If women would thank conservatives for providing the right to abortion, then conservatives could be reconciled to it.

It’s not so bad to have abortions. It’s bad for women to have the right to choose rather than men rightfully have the choice of letting them – or not. And then, with that settled, the man can choose that the women may choose. All is as it should be, in hierarchical, patriarchal terms. Abortion ceases to be an affront to male moral authority.

I could fill in why this is almost certainly how Trump feels about it. He obviously isn’t pro-choice or pro-life in principle. He’s pro-Trump. So if abortion could become a sort of Trump-brand product – well, that would be all to the glory of Trump! It would cease to be disagreeably associated with women not doing what men tell them.

You see where this is going. A lot of pro-lifers have a sense that the issue isn’t running their way, electorally. I think a lot of them may be fine with Trump giving them this face-saving appropriation of the pro-choice position, especially if it means they don’t have to lose the election due to pro-choice women beating them at the ballot box. Having won Dobbs, it is settled who’s your Daddy. Trump. Now Daddy can say what goes – including choice. As he chooses.

I dunno. We’ll see whether Trump manages to make the pivot without pro-lifers peeling off.

Am I all wrong? Tell me so, then.

Further thought #1: If it’s the third thing and/or the second, is it all misogyny? Yes and no. I suspect it’s better to place the accent, especially in the 3rd case, on patriarchy. All men who subscribe to patriarchy are hostile to – misogynist against – women who don’t.

Further thought #2: re the third, it isn’t just women having too much autonomy, it’s liberal values invading a man’s castle (by invading the very body of his woman). Before Roe abortion didn’t code liberal. But it does now. For conservative women, too. But could Trump transvalue that value, by sheer force of will, for his base, by choosing to go pro-choice?

Further thought #3: this is sort of an ‘only Nixon could go to China’ argument. Only a conservative who was known to be capable of aggression against women could credibly go pro-choice without it coding as weakness.

Further thought #4: some comments are reformulating the third one, the impulse to control. Yes, I may not have nailed it. And, in fact, the impulse to control women’s bodies takes different forms, I’m sure.