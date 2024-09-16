‘Eating dogs’ in a world that has not lost its humanity

In an article published last year, I tried to show that our moral judgement is heavily biased when it comes to migration. For instance, an action that we regard as a minimum moral obligation towards compatriots becomes, towards migrants or foreigners, non-obligatory and even forbidden. I tried to show that even ethicists well disposed towards foreigners – cosmopolitans, so to speak – suffer from the same bias. Nationalism stifles creativity to such an extent that we are often unable to imagine doing to foreigners what it is a minimum moral obligation towards compatriots.

A new example is given by the US election campaign.

During the presidential debate on 10 September, Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed that immigrants, who were arriving by ‘millions’, were eating the dogs, the cats and the pets of the people of Springfield. The reaction of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was one of laughter, as was that of most people, who ridiculed such excessive claims aimed at vilifying migrants.

I laughed too, and as an immigrant I was pleased to see so many people ridiculing Trump’s xenophobia. However, I can’t help but note the ‘banalisation’ of nationalist bias, a phenomenon now invisible to those of us who are laughing.

Imagine that a politician claimed that our compatriots were eating dogs, cats and pets. Even if such allegations were exaggerated and it was clear that the candidate was engaging in demagoguery just to win the election, no one would have dared laugh. People who have to eat dogs and cats for food are no laughing matter. No right-wing politician would have claimed that the real problem was not hunger, but hungry people.

Whether on the right or the left, politicians would have rivalled to show compassion and propose solutions to food insecurity. That hunger affected ‘millions’ would have encouraged, rather than discouraged, them from acting. Even driven by purely electoral purposes, their reaction is what you would expect from someone with humanity and compassion.

Yet, when hungry people are portrayed as migrants, the moral reactions are the opposite. Many politicians not only fail to feign compassion or provide solutions. Some of them see hunger as a reason to deport people. And they win votes. Their political opponents fear losing votes if they show too much openness to immigration. It is as if nationalism made us all lose our humanity.

In a world that has not lost its humanity, ‘eating dogs’ is a distress signal. It means that even in the US, ‘Zero Hunger’ – the UN’s second Sustainable Development Goal – has not been achieved. In a world that has not lost its humanity, people are not fed by the colour of their passport but by their need for protein. In a world that doesn’t let people starve, you are glad the hungry come to you instead of feeding them far away. In a world that has not lost its humanity…