‘Eating dogs’ in a world that has not lost its humanity

In an article published last year, I tried to show that our moral judgement is heavily biased when it comes to migration. For instance, an action that we regard as a minimum moral obligation towards compatriots becomes, towards migrants or foreigners, non-obligatory and even forbidden. I tried to show that even ethicists well disposed towards foreigners – cosmopolitans, so to speak – suffer from the same bias. Nationalism stifles creativity to such an extent that we are often unable to imagine doing to foreigners what it is a minimum moral obligation towards compatriots.
A new example is given by the US election campaign.
During the presidential debate on 10 September, Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed that immigrants, who were arriving by ‘millions’, were eating the dogs, the cats and the pets of the people of Springfield. The reaction of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was one of laughter, as was that of most people, who ridiculed such excessive claims aimed at vilifying migrants.
I laughed too, and as an immigrant I was pleased to see so many people ridiculing Trump’s xenophobia. However, I can’t help but note the ‘banalisation’ of nationalist bias, a phenomenon now invisible to those of us who are laughing.
Imagine that a politician claimed that our compatriots were eating dogs, cats and pets. Even if such allegations were exaggerated and it was clear that the candidate was engaging in demagoguery just to win the election, no one would have dared laugh. People who have to eat dogs and cats for food are no laughing matter. No right-wing politician would have claimed that the real problem was not hunger, but hungry people.
Whether on the right or the left, politicians would have rivalled to show compassion and propose solutions to food insecurity. That hunger affected ‘millions’ would have encouraged, rather than discouraged, them from acting. Even driven by purely electoral purposes, their reaction is what you would expect from someone with humanity and compassion.
Yet, when hungry people are portrayed as migrants, the moral reactions are the opposite. Many politicians not only fail to feign compassion or provide solutions. Some of them see hunger as a reason to deport people. And they win votes. Their political opponents fear losing votes if they show too much openness to immigration. It is as if nationalism made us all lose our humanity.
In a world that has not lost its humanity, ‘eating dogs’ is a distress signal. It means that even in the US, ‘Zero Hunger’ – the UN’s second Sustainable Development Goal – has not been achieved. In a world that has not lost its humanity, people are not fed by the colour of their passport but by their need for protein. In a world that doesn’t let people starve, you are glad the hungry come to you instead of feeding them far away. In a world that has not lost its humanity…
{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }
Matt 09.16.24 at 9:10 am
No right-wing politician would have claimed that the real problem was not hunger, but hungry people.
Whether on the right or the left, politicians would have rivalled to show compassion and propose solutions to food insecurity.
I think you might be underestimating the depravity of people like Trump, Vance, and no doubt others, and not just in the US.
Even in this case, I don’t think the idea was supposed to be that the immigrants were eating dogs or cats because they were too poor to buy other food, but rather because they were bad people. (People do eat dogs in some countries, after all, and not because they can’t get other food. Dog meat is more expensive than average in China, for example.)
basil 09.16.24 at 9:51 am
Thank you for this unexpected post! I am afraid we are in a tiny minority, even in this province. My sense is that the mechanics of supporting and demanding support for the “lesser evil” induces more and more of us to a politics of nationalism and therefore of extreme callousness. The ecological crisis sharpens the stakes further.
But please allow me to push back against the proposal that the politics of hunger produces solidarity or even sympathy when the hungry are non-migrants..
It came to pass that the ethical choice in Britain in 2019 was to reject the electoral choice that pledged to do something about child hunger as elaborated in this pre-election Channel 4 documentary in the link. Millions – liberals and social democrats included – watched this or excerpts of it on social media and decided that the lesser evil was to let the children starve. Even now in power, they can be found everywhere supporting the two-child cap and cold winters for the elderly as responsible government policy. So no, the non-migrant hungry don’t excite a politics of care and solidarity.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/dispatches-growing-up-poor-kids-food-banks/
engels 09.16.24 at 9:54 am
Trying to look at it logically, diet is a powerful marker of group membership capable of triggering the disgust reflex, hence suitable for weaponisation against “outsiders”. But I think (like a lot of the Covid BS) claims like these really serve several functions: dominating the “discourse”, signaling loyalty, and degrading rational discussion (how much if any of that is conscious I don’t know). Repeating really wild claims about out-groups also seems to be a kind of epistemic insult which implies that they’re beneath reputational concern.
qwerty 09.16.24 at 10:36 am
@1 “…but rather because they were bad people”
I haven’t been following this particular controversy, but I don’t think “because they were bad people” has to be part of it either.
Remember the pro-abortion thought experiment where a famous violinist is attached to a woman? The perpetrator (violinist) is deliberately described as a super-valuable (“good”) person, but the woman is still entitled to kill him, because, hey, it’s her body.
It’s something very similar here. The migrant could be the greatest person in the world, but if he’s appearing out of nowhere, uninvited (just like the violinist in the pro-abortion story) and starting eating citizens’ pets and ducks (if that’s indeed the case), then, well, doesn’t the pro-abortion logic apply here?