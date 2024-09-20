Occasional Paper: United Nations World Population Prospects, 2024

Every few years the UN publishes one of these big papers on “world population prospects”, which are… exactly what they sound like: a best guess at what’s going to happen with the world’s population over the next few decades.



So the UN’s current best guess is that world population will peak around 10.4 billion people, give or take, some time around 2080. Current world population is around 8.2 billion people, so that’s almost exactly a 25% increase.



A few quick thoughts:



1) This paper’s estimate of peak population is both lower and sooner than the last one that the UN did. That was in 2019, and at that point they were projecting that world population would peak at around 10.9 billion people just before 2100. They now project that the peak will come almost 20 years sooner and be half a billion people lower. I haven’t dug deeply into the methodology, but I strongly suspect that’s due to the continued fall of birth rates in China and India plus the visible onset of the demographic transition across almost the entire developing world.



2) A 25% increase means that for every four people on Earth today, in fifty years there’ll be a fifth. That seems… not catastrophic, honestly. World population hit 4 billion people back in 1974, fifty years ago. So in the last 50 years it more than doubled. In the next 50 years it will grow by just a quarter. Yes, we’ll have to find food and housing and whatnot for another 2.2 billion people. We added that many people in the last 25 years already. I suspect we’ll manage.



(A personal note here: I work in development. So, yes I do have some idea of the challenges involved in feeding and housing another couple of billion people. I’m not pooh-poohing it. Rather, I’m saying that at the very-macro level of “the entire world, over the next 50 years” this really doesn’t look like a game breaker.)



3) At this point someone will mention climate change. Here’s my position on that: climate change is not really a population problem. Climate change is a policy problem. Atmospheric CO2 has been increasing ever since we started measuring it (1958), but the /rate/ of increase in atmospheric CO2 started increasing in the early 2000s — right around the time the rate of population increase was falling faster and faster. Also, most of the world’s population increase is going to be happening in poorer countries, and Afghans and Ghanaians aren’t exactly topping the leagues in per capita CO2 output.



To make my position explicit: climate change is a huge and terrible problem! But it’s also a problem that could be fixed with current and near-future technology if the political will were present. Right now, that political will mostly doesn’t exist. Perhaps it will come into existence once the effects of climate change really begin to bite. Or perhaps not! But either way, whether gross global population is 8 billion or 10 billion is going to be very much a secondary issue.



4) At this point someone else will start talking about dependency ratios and… yeah, that’s kind of a policy problem too. (Well, unless you’re South Korea, okay. Fewer kids is one thing, basically no kids is something else.*) Also, according to the paper, the world of 2080 will still be a world dominated by working age adults 18 to 65. There’ll be more old people than there are now, but they won’t be the biggest group, and most countries will still have plenty of working age adults around. There will be exceptions — particular countries that are very grey — but at the global level, not that bad.



5) On the optimistic side, there’s the argument that more people means more heads to solve problems, more hands to build solutions, more production and more innovation and just generally a more dynamic and interesting world.



This argument is usually made by pro-natalists, who are usually conservatives. But that doesn’t mean it’s inherently wrong or stupid. It is, however, more of a hopeful supposition than an argument from evidence. If you double the population of Afghanistan, while still keeping it under the Taliban, I don’t think you’re going to generate a lot of exciting innovation. As with the pessimistic concerns about climate change, the environment, food supplies, aging populations, and the like, this optimistic take is really more an issue of policy and choices rather than gross numbers.



6) But as long as we’re talking optimism: with the very big exceptions of climate change and environmental degradation, at the global level pretty much everything has gotten better over the last 25 years, even while population has grown and grown. The average human in 2024 is significantly richer, healthier, better fed, better clothed, better housed, better educated, and likely to live longer than the average human of the 1990s. Worldwide, infant mortality has been cut in half in the last thirty years. Most of the world’s population has access to regular electricity, clean water, and birth control. Most of the world’s children get vaccinated and go to school. Right now those trends look good to continue. Climate change notwithstanding, there’s every reason to expect that the world of 2080 will be healthier and more prosperous still.



7) Obviously population growth and decline will not be evenly distributed. The report addresses this but studiously doesn’t talk about implications. That said, here’s a fun little factoid: for the last five thousand years, the world’s geographic center of population has been hanging around what’s now western China, between the massive population centers of East Asia and South Asia. All the demographic changes of the last fifty centuries — the rise and fall of Rome, the Black Death, the depopulation of the Americas, the expansion of the United States, whatever — have barely budged it. But just in the last few years, it has started to drift westward. That’s because Africa is getting ready to join East Asia and South Asia as the world’s third major population center.



8) And finally: if you eyeball that graph, you’ll notice that world population hits 10 billion around 2060, peaks at 10.4 billion around 2080, then begins to very slowly decline. I think that trying to predict population trends 60 or 70 years in advance is a mug’s game, myself, but there’s still an interesting point here: today’s kids will probably live to see a world where population is stable and/or slowly declining. In fact, world population growth drops below 1% per year in the 2040s; some readers of this blog might live to see that.



Here’s the paper itself, if you’re interested.





*My take: TFR below replacement level but still above 1.7 or so is not a big deal. TFR below 1.5, yeah, that’s a real problem. And TFR below 1.0, what the hell? But so far, South Korea is the only large country in that particular club.



