Philosophy & Public Affairs is not dead yet

One of the most interesting developments in the little world of political theory / philosophy in recent years has been the mass resignation of the editorial teams of both Philosophy & Public Affairs, and Journal of Political Philosophy. Public statements from both groups suggested they were disturbed by their existing publishers’ injunctions to publish in higher quantities, perhaps at the cost of academic quality. Both ultimately moved en masse to found new open access journals – allowing them to continue their intellectual traditions with guaranteed independence. Neither P&PA nor JPP ceased to exist, as such; but both entered an odd, editor-less period, in which their futures appeared uncertain.
All of this raised wider questions for academic publishing: would these moves help weaken the for-profit, pile-’em-high business model of commercial journal publishing, in favour of a pro-bono model? Well, that might depend on the academic community continuing to boycott the journals in question. An enduring boycott might cause publishers to reflect that pressuring academics to do things they aren’t comfortable with can come with high costs. It might increase the bargaining power of editorial teams who had not yet jumped ship. In the meantime, we might find that the pro bono model works, even flourishes.
Today, however, brought the news that Philosophy & Public Affairs now has a new editorial team, and is asking for submissions once more. Will this undercut any pressure on commercial publishers to reform their practices? Prediction is perhaps a fool’s game. But consider this a space for armchair prognostications! To be clear, what I am interested in is informed discussion of the likely ramifications for journal publishing, at least within our little field. What won’t pass moderation are comments on any of the personalities involved. Those are not our topic.
Alex SL 10.07.24 at 11:51 am
Not a philosopher but a biologist, but then again, these issues affect all academic publishing more or less the same way.
The problem as I see it has an extremely similar shape to the discussion about Twitter and other social media platforms that are either run by toxic people or allow a toxic culture and/or use a toxic algorithm.
First, why don’t we all ‘simply’ move to another, not-for-profit fleet of journals? Well, because we would all have to collectively decide to do that at the same time, and because in the case of journal publishing, ‘we’ means the vast majority of authors, of hiring committees, and of promotion/tenure committees, that is very hard to coordinate in the absence of a formal procedure for making that decision and some means of enforcing the decision. If I and two of my buddies shout, “no more Wiley/Springer/Elsevier”, but everybody else says, “the serious journals are those Wiley/Springer/Elsevier ones, because your new cute hobby journal has an impact factor of minus five”, then being the first to shift amounts to career suicide. Even if I am safe enough not to care much about my h index anymore, I still want to reach an audience who should see my outputs (otherwise, why am I writing?), and if they are still all reading Wiley/Springer/Elsevier… same problem. Cf. network effects of social media platforms.
Second, why don’t we ‘simply’ create not-for-profit journals to replace all the for-profit ones? Well, why did societies hand their journals over to Wiley/Springer/Elsevier in the first place? Because extremely few people can afford the time to manage and type-set an entire journal to modern standards pro bono. I am part of such a free-to-publish and free-to-read society journal, and the logical outcome of its pro bono nature is that if the two co-EiCs have teaching season, the next issue is stuck for several months. Not complaining, but it means that some contributors may get frustrated and instead turn to another journal where Elsevier pays somebody to type-set the next issue out on schedule as their main job. Cf. the convenience of Facebook is that Zuckerberg runs Facebook for you, so everybody doesn’t have to manage their own website, RSS, and/or mailing list anymore.
Things usually became the way they are for reasons. Sometimes that is because we painted ourselves into a corner, without looking ahead where we would end up. But every individual step was rational in the short-term, and if we try a do-over without realising what incentives led us into that corner in the first place, we may merely end up there again.
Catriona McKinnon 10.07.24 at 11:51 am
A new editorial team will do them no good if everyone continues a submissions boycott.
HenryS 10.07.24 at 12:38 pm
Old corrupt citation circle, meet new corrupt citation citation circle . . .
MisterMr 10.07.24 at 1:54 pm
IMHO the problem of non profit (or low profit anyway) internet journals is that people (readers, commitees that base their judgements on how cool the journals you published for are) actually WANT the existence of gatekeepers because this simplifyes their life: what if the committee that judges your past works really had to read all the outputs of all the applicants and really judge each of them independently?
What if people who want to read, say, a young adult fantasy novel actually had to choose between the Xthousand wannabe writers who publish their stuff freely on the net VS just buying the one that is succesful, you know other people already like it, and is clearly evident in the bookstore?
This situation means that the few who for whatever the reason manage to become the official gatekeepers get a lot profits/cultural power from it.
Chris Armstrong 10.07.24 at 2:00 pm
@4 – That’s less of a problem here, because the entire editorial teams have moved over more or less intact to the new, online-only journals. So I think readers can safely assume that the gatekeeping functions will continue much as before. People may disagree about whether that is good or not – but regardless of that, people who enjoyed stuff in the existing journals are likely to enjoy stuff in the new ones too.
Cara Nine 10.07.24 at 2:25 pm
Given the make-up of this new editorial board, I would expect that they will pay reviewers and authors. If they don’t, then I think that this is something that reviewers and authors should demand of them. This would be one positive move that a libertarian-leaning board should be able to produce from corporate publication.
Harry 10.07.24 at 2:45 pm
“Well, why did societies hand their journals over to Wiley/Springer/Elsevier in the first place? Because extremely few people can afford the time to manage and type-set an entire journal to modern standards pro bono.”
Right. But it’s notable that university libraries are in the business of funding start-up open access journals. Basically, when the journals were handed over to the for-profits, libraries lost out, because i) the journals tended to have reciprocal arrangements that meant the library of the University where journal X was based would get free subscriptions to 30 other journals and ii) the for-profits can charge very high subs to libraries whose faculty insist that they have subs to journals X plus 30 more, which, essentially, the scholarly society gave away. And most editorial work is uncompensated.
The Free&Equal and Political Philosophy situations are unusual, because everyone in the profession will immediately treat those as top journals — the editorial teams basically bring the reputation with them, and Philosophy is such a small discipline that those reputational effects will stick.
It’s smart of Wiley to go to Brennan, knowing he could assemble a reputable team. I think that’s an exception — they haven’t been able to do it with JPP, and I don’t think that will change. Suppose (implausibly) that the Ethics editorial team quit to found a new journal (I can’t imagine it will for a minute, not least because the publisher of Ethics is a university press): Ethics would then go the way of JPP, not PAPA (I think).
And it’s not clear to me that the Brennan team will make PAPA work. But if they do I don’t see that as at all a bad thing.
Harry 10.07.24 at 2:49 pm
One other thing:
“The editors are pleased to announce the addition of a new type of paper: public philosophy. We are looking for short, accessible papers, which explain a difficult philosophical concept or defend an interesting philosophical claim, but which are aimed at an intelligent lay audience. While our regular articles aim to make novel moves in existing debates or create new debates, goal of the public philosophy papers is to engage and educate the public in philosophical topics of public concern. Public philosophy papers will still be reviewed, but will face different standards.”
It’s going to be very hard to pull this off. In order to do so they need to do some early commissioning, to give people a sense of just what they are thinking of. But, if they can pull it off, it’ll add a lot of value!
alfredlordbleep 10.07.24 at 3:17 pm
@1 “Not complaining, but it means that some contributors may get frustrated and instead turn to another journal where Elsevier pays somebody to type-set the next issue out on schedule as their main job.”
Or you might try type-setting on your own per LATeX. (Sometimes an author’s small re-write is indicated for best results (!) )