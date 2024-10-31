What happens if Americans claim asylum from a Trump regime?

Donald Trump has made very public threats to persecute his political opponents should he be re-elected and statements by him and by other leading Republicans suggests that he might persecute others on the grounds of their religion or their membership of certain social groups. If this were happen (rather than simply being bluster) then it could turn out, very soon, that some US citizens will find themselves outside of their country, with a well-founded fear of persecution on grounds outlined in the 1951 Refugee Convention, and on the territory of a state signatory of the Convention. Some of those states will also be allies of the US through NATO and other treaties and will have extradition treaties with the US. In which case what might happen?

Currently most of the relevant states try to prevent people likely to claim asylum from arriving on their territory (and their leaders denounce those who do arrive as “illegal immigrants”). Most of the states concerned currently have visa waiver programmes for US citizens and would probably be reluctant on economic and geopolitical grounds to shut those down, although it is possible they might in response to a similar tightening by a Trump administation. So one question is whether such states will try to make it more difficult for Americans to visit. If they don’t then US citizens will find it relatively easy to escape to those countries.

It is forseeable that US citizens who do seek to escape to liberal democracies will be facing criminal charges in the US. Currently, I believe Americans cannot be tried in absentia, but this might change. Countries that refuse to extradite may experience retaliation from the US in various forms, including economic pressure and attempts to undermine them in other ways. Countries where the asylum process is genuinely independent of government may find themselve unable, legally, to comply with US demands. They then might find they face a choice between complying with what the US wants and denouncing the Refugee Convention. Depending on the visibility of persecution in the US to foreign media there may also be domestic public opinion to contend with. Whether outraged democratic public opinion would hold out in the face of economic and geopoltical interests remains to be seen. Persecutory regimes tend to take other countries providing shelter for their citizens as an affront to their sovereignty and an implied criticism of their political order. They often react accordingly if they can. Given that the US is the most powerful country on earth and can react, it will. A persecutory US regime led by Trump or Vance might be willing to tolerate some of its dissidents being given shelter in allied countries, or it might not. If not, then one possibility would be that it takes extra-territorial action against them, taking the form of intimidation, kidnapping, violence or assassination. This, after all, seems to be the way in which Russia, Saudi Arabia, India and Israel have behaved towards their overseas dissidents at times. If it happens, other states will then face a choice about how to react and whether to pay the price that doing something serious about such behaviour will entail. Canada is currently engaged in such a dispute with India, countries have imposed sanctions against Russia for such actions, but the importance of long-term relations with Saudi Arabia and Israel has meant that they’ve largely managed to get away with it.

The basic pattern is clear: liberal democratic states allied to the US would face a choice between their state interests as allies of the US on the one hand and upholding the right to asylum and defending liberal democratic values on the other. Nobody can be confident about what would happen in practice. If I were a US dissident, I would choose my place of asylum carefully.