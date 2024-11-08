The problem is the nation-state

Obviously people are shocked, and particularly shocked at the rejection of normal sensible politics by the rubes who have elected an oaf, a criminal and a rapist to the White House, again. But the trouble is that this kind of thing keeps happening, or nearly happening, and not just in the United States. And it turns out that the policies pursued by the MAGA extremists, by Le Pen, Meloni or Farage, aren’t really all that different from the ones followed by the normal sensible people, albeit that the rhetoric from the sensibles is less crude and laced with sweeteners about “compassion”.
The underlying problem is nationalism and the organization of the world into nation states, a form of organization that fosters and promotes nationalist sentiment and attachment and downplays transnational concern and solidarity, which is “all very well” but shouldn’t come “at our expense”. This has been the problem since well before 1914, but was particularly in evidence then as the greatest movement of international solidarity that had ever been built largely collapsed in favour of supporting “our boys” against theirs. It was there in the 1930s, not only in the rise of particularly agressive nationalisms but in the failure of normal sensible states to come to the assistance of those threatened by it, such as Jews fleeing across borders. All very well, but not at our expense. And it is, rather obviously, in evidence now as countries struggle with people moving and with climate change. All very well, but not at our expense.
It took the catastrophe of global war and genocide to get people to step back a little from national selfishness and to build the rather feeble and compromised global and transnational institutions that we have such as the United Nations, the Refugee Convention and the European Union. And now those are very much under threat from nationalism, and from the fear that accepting constraints on the pursuit of national self-interest might cost “us” something. Hence Brexit. Hence Trump. But also, sadly, hence a large chunk of the self-described liberals and the social democratic left.
Social democrats are nationalists too. They promote solidarity, sure, but they promote it primarily among co-citizens. They want to reduce inequality and they want to use the state to do that, but the inequality is among fellow-citizens and the state is a national state. So they drape themselves in national flags and enunciate slogans like “British jobs for British workers” in an effort to ingratiate themselves with “the British people”. After all, they want to get elected and to get elected you have to pander to, well, the electorate. Sure, theirs is a new, shiny, multiracial and multiethnic conception of the nation and there’s a lot of work goes into promoting inclusive patriotism. But the patriotism is inclusive only of the people with the right passport and not of the others who fall on the wrong side of racialized nationality laws that were actually designed to keep people of the wrong origin out. Minorities who are admitted to the nation know full well that such admission might be reversed one day. Those of immigrant origin get berated for their “failure to integrate” for the benefit of a nativist audience who are just never going to be satisfied that those people over there who don’t look like us, who eat funny food and who worship the wrong religion can ever be part of “us”. So it goes, and toleration and inclusion are all very well, but shouldnt be at our expense.
Donald Trump campaigns on a slogan of mass deportation and is met by wild enthusiasm from the MAGA faithful. The British government, the Labour one, also talks of increased deportations of people who “aren’t entitled to be here” and the need to “secure our borders” and blames unauthorized migration on “criminal gangs” (“bad people” in Trump-speak). The German government, faced with nativist electoral competition, has moved from Merkel’s “wir schaffen das” to sending people back to Afghanistan and Syria. The European Union itself has been subverted by the exclusionary impulse. And all these governments talk about sending the unwanted somewhere else and pay dictators in nearby countries to stop them coming, even if everyone knows that means torture, rape and murder in practice. And for those who get past the gatekeeper states, there’s the prospect of drowning in the sea or heat-death in the desert. But “we” don’t see that, and human rights are all very well, but not at our expense.
Well, what is to be done, you say? And to be honest, I’m not full of clever solutions right now. The organization of the world, after all, promotes national identification which inevitably has an ethnocultural flaour even when we pretend otherwise and all the incentives to politicians are to pander in ways that reinforce this. After all, they want to get elected, and (sotto voce to the uncomfortable faithful at the back), the other guys would be far worse than us. So maybe we’re stuck with mass death outside our gated nations to be succeeded by mass death for all as we don’t want climate co-operation at our expense. But in the meantime, we can defend the international institutions we have and we can resist migration cruelty and climate suicide in the familiar ways of solidarity with victims, protest, civil disobedience etc. The odds seem against us now, the arc of history may not bend towards justice, but what else can we do?
J-D 11.08.24 at 10:30 am
Marvin Harris, Cannibals And Kings: The Origins Of Cultures:
MFB 11.08.24 at 12:08 pm
No, the problem is not the nation-state. If all nation-states behaved sensibly, as most of their constitutions require them to do, then most of the world’s problems would be resolved and there would be far fewer wars. The problem is that small groups of very powerful people hijack nation-states for their own purposes, compelling those nation-states to pursue destructive policies while trying to cushion themselves against the impact of those policies. Ignoring this and focusing on a notion like “we need to internationalise the nation-state” ignores the obvious point that the EU, for example, has morphed into a genuinely hideous institution which makes the noisy forebodings of the British right wing in the early part of this century seem almost sensible (except that the expression of those forebodings was, of course, another corrupt power-grab).
As I see it, what we need is a democratized nation-state. Given that rigged elections are, these days, what is defined as “democracy”, it’s hard to see how that could happen. But until the people who get kicked in the pants by events are given a chance to vote against being kicked, I don’t see that anything will change, and handing things over to faceless bureaucrats or Ais a long way away and pretending that this solves the problem is neither profitable nor popular.
M Caswell 11.08.24 at 1:20 pm
Can’t spell ‘internationalism’ without ‘nationalism.’
MisterMr 11.08.24 at 1:45 pm
My two cents: in the “west” there is a perception of being falling behind, particularly economically, though for some groups it also means culturally (ye old conservative white male).
This feeling of falling behind and having no certainities is not limit to the poor but also to large parts of the small owners.
These fears do not lead to a shift to the left, because the one who are fearing this are not just the “poor” but also many people who are in the “middle” or “upper middle” so the idea of more redistribuition is taboo.
So they go instead for a localist identification (because it hides the “class conflict” side of the issue) and also are right wing authoritarians because they fear the future and want a strong leader to defend them.
The “solution” to this on the long term is a more egalitarian society, with less anxiety, but in the short term this is going to intensify the hatred (because a lot of people would have to lose a lot to reach a more equal society), which is a problem.
However I don’t think that the problem is the “nation state”, which still sucks, but rather these exclusionary policies are the result of the fact that people cannot solve the problems internally, and therefore project the problem on the outside.
wacko 11.08.24 at 2:05 pm
The West’s totally in the shitter, and yes, we don’t deserve sovereignty.
But hopefully BRICKS will take over and fix all that stuff.
oldster 11.08.24 at 2:37 pm
This election decisively proves that the problem is the pundit’s fallacy.
Martin Holterman 11.08.24 at 3:22 pm
@MFB: The old idea that democracies don’t go to war with democracies, so that all we need to achieve world peace is for every country to be a democracy does not seem justified today, if it ever was.
From India and Pakistan to Israel to the US I see plenty of examples of countries going to war or threatening war with a perfect democratic mandate, even if the democratic processes in these countries aren’t always great. The same would happen in Europe if European countries still remembered how to do war, but fortunately both the people and most countries’ governments have forgotten. (Score one for making war “not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible”.)
As we read in Thucydides and many works since, democracies are capable of great foolishness and great violence, which is why they have human rights and the rule of law, to constrain the democracy. But on the international plain such things don’t exist. And as long as they don’t, no amount of democracy will protect us against war.
Janus Daniels 11.08.24 at 4:43 pm
“The underlying problem is” that the rich got to much power. They control our media and our governments and our banks and our schools… We live in plutocracy. Worldwide, plutocrats push neoclassical economics which leads to neoliberal policy which leads to austerity which leads to fascism.
CP Norris 11.08.24 at 4:43 pm
I think Bertram is right. Sure we can’t get there from here today but, at a theoretical level, this is the right way of thinking about things.
Peter Dorman 11.08.24 at 6:11 pm
CB is right about the pathology of nationalism and the way it carves us into toxic in- and out-groups, but the underlying question is about cause and effect: to what extent is nationalism a reaction to other forces rather than an instigator itself? The old left wing reply was that it was the division of capitalists by nationality that underlay antagonistic nationalism; the new version is that capital is global, and that compels those who want to control it to fall back on national jurisdictions, the more cohesive the better. And it is true that the most advanced versions of social democracy in the Nordic countries and Germany were based on mercantilist economic foundations. They came undone when the trade surplus niches they had relied on dissipated.
In the end it’s a big tangle. I don’t see any way to pull out one strand like national identification and demonstrate that it is more causing than caused. I share CB’s disdain for the culture of nationalism, but I don’t think there’s any way to overcome its political economic basis without working on many other fronts, from new strategies to socialize capital (including global supply chains) to structures that spread risk-sharing across national borders. If any readers know of folks who are working on these issues in a programmatic way, or who are doing this themselves, please let us know.
(The handful of people who have read my 2022 climate book, Alligators in the Arctic and How to Avoid Them [CUP] know I struggled a bit with this in Chapters 7 and 8, but it’s all very preliminary. It will be a bigger topic in my next book.)