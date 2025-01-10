Reasons for pessimism in Europe

Those of us who live in Europe have reason to be very pessimistic about the next four years. The state that Europeans have relied upon as their security guarantee is now in the hands of the nationalist extreme right and the information space is saturated by the output of tech oligarchs such as Elon Musk who are either aligned with or beholden to that nationalist right and who openly fantasize about replacing elected European governments. These pressures come on top of military aggression from Russia in Ukraine and elsewhere, austerity in public services, increased energy costs, stagnant living standards, a difficult green transition, demographic decline, and anxiety about immigration and cultural diversity. Most of these pressures are likely to be deliberately worsened by the incoming Trump regime in the hope of having its ideological allies come to power in European countries. In fact the very same figures who vaunted the importance of national sovereignty are salivating at the prospect of a great power interfering to their benefit in domesic affairs: so much for patriotism!

Resistance will be hampered on several fronts. First, the left and the labour movement, a popular bastion against fascism during earlier waves of ultra-nationalism, is weak and divided with its institutions such as parties and trade unions shells of what they once were as the result of changes in the class structure. Second, liberal and democratic values, tolerance and human rights, that might form some kind of principled rallying point have been badly compromised by mainstream parties’ desire to accomodate the so-called “legitimate concerns” of voters around migration and security, Widespread discrimination against minorities and growing toleration of mass death among irregular migrants as well as deals with dictatorships at Europe’s margins to contain would-be migrants exacerbate the abandonment of any pretence at humanitarian univeralism. European governments have been reluctant (or worse) to resist Israel’s actions in Palestine and the wider Middle East, again making a joke of Europe’s claimed values. Third, European leaders will be prevented from mounting any kind of principled resistance to US attack by the fact that, in the face of Russian aggression, they will feel the need to carry on pretending that the American enemy is in fact their friend and ally. The parallels with a toxic relationship with an abuser are obvious.



Nobody knows how seriously to take Trump’s various threats to make America great again through territorial annexation, but they bring the prospect of either confrontation with European “allies” or, more likely, their abject humiliation through forced acquiescence. Meanwhile the norm against forced annexation will have been further broken — no doubt Israel will also seize the moment — and one can imagine a kind of new Yalta where Trump does a deal with Putin on mutual expansion of their supposed security spheres with terrible consequences for Ukraine but perhaps also for other parts of Eastern Europe.

The Trump adminstration will do its best to crash our economies through hostile economic measures such as tarrifs. At the same time they will try to close down as much as possible European co-operation with China as a trading partner, including, perhaps, by sanctioning individuals and companies. In the information space, the likes of Musk are already trying to foment ethnic and racial conflict in Europe by promoting “Great Replacement” ideology and portraying Muslims particularly and immigrants generally as invaders and sexual predators. When this pressure turns into violence, as it already has done, they will defend the perpetrators as unjustly persecuted patriots whatever the actual facts of the matter. In the UK, Musk has bemoaned the incarceration of far-right figures who have instigated and organized violence against minorites as an attack on free speech.

At the same time, just at the moment when the world needs to fight off climate disaster, the Trump regime will both abandon US support for the energy transition and weaponize the issue on behalf of its ideological allies in Europe who will claim that we are too poor, too cold and too unemployed because of woke eco-obsessives and will demand the full restoration of the carbon-based economy.

What glimmers of light are there? Very few. Perhaps the performance of the Trump/Musk regime will be so horrifically bad domestically that their European allies will be discredited by association. Maybe the most damaging actions on the economic front will also have significant blowback effects on the US, to the extent that such measures are significantly reined back. Some really rerrible climactic events might serve to discredit the far-right narrative in the eyes of voters. Perhaps some European leaders will grow a spine, but that seems unlikely. Maybe the Trump administration will be undermined by internal divisions: Trump himself might be replace by Vance who might be more pragmatic (but probably wouldn’t be). And then there’s the hope that the election cycles are such that many European governments, having recently been elected, will outlast the Trumpians before they have to face the far-right at the polls. But what else?