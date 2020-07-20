The Republican phase transition

I’ve been reading the latest (excellent as usual) book from Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson, Let Them Eat Tweets: How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality . The opening paras read
This is not a book about Donald Trump. Instead it is about an immense shift that preceded Trump’s rise, has profoundly shaped his political party and its priorities, and poses a threat to our democracy that is certain to outlast his presidency. That shift is the rise of plutocracy – government of, by, and for the rich
This passage reflects the conflict between two propositions that I (and lots of others, I think) have been grappling with
(1) The rise of Donald Trump represents a radical transformation of the Republican party and American conservatism
(2) Everything Trump has done is a continuation of long-established Republican policy and practices.
Here at CT, Corey has argued for a long time that (2) is correct, and that conservatives or, more properly, reactionaries have always been about preserving hierarchy and power. I find Corey’s argument convincing, but not enough to persuade me that (1) is wrong. Hacker and Pierson also broadly endorse (2). But much of their book is a comparison of the trajectory of the Republican Party with that of the German nationalists in the dying days of the Weimar Republic. The fact that such a comparison, until recently regarded as an automatic disqualification from serious argument (Godwin’s law) now seems entirely plausible, suggests that something really has changed.
In trying to find a way to understand this, I was struck by the idea that the concept of a phase transition (such as from liquid to gas, or dissolved solid to crystal) in physics and chemistry might be a useful metaphor. I didn’t get past high-school in science, so I may well use the metaphor inaccurately – I’m sure commenters will feel free to set me straight.
To develop the metaphor, think of the Eisenhower-era Republican party as a complicated mixture of many dissolved ingredients, in which the dominant element was the business establishment, and the Trump era party, as described by Hacker and Pierson as a crystallised mass of plutocratic economics, racism and all-round craziness. The development over the 60 years between the two has consisted of keeping the mixture simmering, while adding more and more appeals to racial animus and magical thinking (supply-side economics, climate denial, the Iraq war and so on). In this process various elements of the original mix have boiled off or precipitated out and discarded as dregs. Stretching the metaphor a bit, I’m thinking of boiling off as the process by which various groups (Blacks and Northeastern liberal Republicans in C20, liberaltarians more recently) have left the Republican coalition in response to its racism and know-nothingism. The dregs that have precipitated out are ideas that were supposed to be important to Republicans (free trade, scientific truth, classical liberalism, moral character and so on) that turned out not to matter at all.
Trump’s arrival is the
catalyst seed crystal that produces the phase change. The final product of the reaction emerges in its crystallised form, and the remaining elements of the mixture are discarded.
CHETAN R MURTHY 07.20.20 at 2:54 am
John, that’s a lovely (heh) distillation. It simplifies and clarifies what we mean when we talk about how Phallus Boletus said the quiet parts out loud, if you see what I mean. The base was more and more yearning to hear those quiet parts out loud, but the pols weren’t delivering. The base was still loyal to those pols, but …. well, they really wanted what they wanted. And then along came Phallus Boletus, and they got what they’d been yearning for. And they crystallized into the Deplorables we all have seen.
Just an Australian 07.20.20 at 3:05 am
as compared to when? going by the data, we’re more unequal than a few decades ago in a purely economic sense, but still very equal compared to any earlier time. And in other non-economic respects, more equal than ever. So what’s the extreme inequality?
Pseudonym 07.20.20 at 3:31 am
It’s not a catalyst, it’s a seed crystal.
John Quiggin 07.20.20 at 3:37 am
@2 If by a few decades, you mean “any time in the last century”, I guess you’re right. Also, the pandemic is a minor outbreak compared to the 1920 influenza (or the Black Death for that matter).
@3 Thanks. I was going to write that, then got worried about some aspect of the crystallisation process. I’ve put it back.
Pseudonym 07.20.20 at 3:45 am
I only have a wikipedia-level understanding of crystallization, but I think the key to the metaphor is that Trump isn’t particularly an active agent catalyzing change but a tiny center around which the formerly supersaturated latent racism etc. of the GOP has crystallized. He won the 2016 Republican primary by providing a structure for the anti-immigrant, xenophobic nationalism to orient itself, but it wouldn’t stop at this point even if Trump were removed.
Alan White 07.20.20 at 4:17 am
Hi John–more probable ignorance to follow.
I don’t think your (1) and (2) are at all in conflict at all, as your apt metaphor attempts to explain. But I’d add in that the seed crystal is emotion–as I’ve argued here on several occasions–Trump unwittingly (is he witting about anything?) tapped emotions among a large group of disenfranchised/minimally informed/rascist-friendly/under-economized white folks to sway them to a non-rational devotion that is immune to any form of rational deconstruction. In a way the pandemic is a direct dilution of the super-solution of ideas and movements that you see as Trump seeding: the power of emotion can only be so effective in the face of brutal facts of illness and death that no emotional evocation can turn aside. Trump is seeing that now in his poll numbers, but thank god he is too stupid to change his emotional gut-based strategy. Biden is no sainted savior–but he is at least enough a rational occupant of the third planet from the sun to not do it more irreparable harm as the fool Trump and his more plutocratically saavy and deadly alliances have done.