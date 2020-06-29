Predicting election outcomes is always risky (for example, the People’s Action Party could lose the current election in Singapore), but life involves taking some risks. So I’m going to predict that Trump is going to lose in November, and lose badly*. He is far behind in the polls, substantially further than in 2016. More relevantly perhaps, the resurgence of the pandemic in Arizona, Florida and Texas has ended any chance that the economy will be successfully reopened and the pandemic clearly under control by November, not to mention giving the citizens of those states very personal reasons to vote against him.
What will happen to Trumpism after Trump’s defeat, in the US and globally? Here are some very disorganised thoughts.
A big part of Trump’s appeal is that he is a winner, and a big part of Trumpist mythology comes from wins against the odds, as with Brexit and Johnson and, more periphally, with the re-election of the Morrison government in Australia (which had the good sense to dump most of its ideology for the duration of the crisis, but is now returning to its roots). With that gone, Trump’s support will be much weakened So, the stage will be set for a fight in which the hard neoliberals who controlled the party before Trump attempt to reassert themselves, breaking with Trump’s explicit racism while still trying to keep the Repubs white voting base behind them.
On the other hand, Trump has lots of supporters who will refuse to accept the reality of a defeat (not enough, I think, and particularly not enough in positions of power, for him to stop the election or overturn its result). And there are more competent Trumpists, in the mould of Viktor Orban, keen to push an ethnonationlist, racist and authoritarian policy program without Trump’s clownish demagoguery.
Internationally, a defeat for Trump probably won’t make much difference to the ethnonationalist voting base of the Trumpist right. That base has always been there, ready to turn out whenever some other group can be identified as the enemy. But it will, I think, have a significant effect on the right wing of the political class. Some of them will find themselves outside the bounds of legitimate discussion (this is already happening in a small way in Australia), while others will engage in some quick reinvention.
The big question is whether hard neoliberalism can recover. On the one hand, the financial sector still has huge economic power, which usually translates into political power. And the common-sense economics of the Swabian housewife still retains its grip on many. On the other hand, just about everything that is identified with hard neoliberalism (globalisation of trade and financial flows, the hypertrophic growth of the financial sector, trickle-down economics and more) is massively unpopular. That’s particularly true of those under 40, who never experienced the illusory prosperity of the 1990s, or the crises of the 1970s (minor by comparison with the last decade, but a massive shock to expectations conditioned by the postwar boom).
The best hope for the US right is that Biden and the Democrats are unable to fix the catastrophic mess they will inherit. More on this soon, perhaps.
Hidari 06.29.20 at 6:47 am
Two points, not particularly profound, but which both support points made in the OP.
First, to stress the point made in paragraph 4, it is, and has been for years, a point of honour amongst ‘Normie Dems’ that Trump is an aspiring dictator* (no evidence for this has ever been produced, although it is probably true that some of Trump’s, shall we say, more enthusiastic supporters, would probably like him to be).
Given that Trump has turned out to be an unusually weak (not strong) President, as Corey Robin predicted on these very pages (the comparisons with Jimmy Carter seem better and better, especially, of course, in terms of him being a 1 term President) the current form this takes is that if/when Trump loses, he will ‘refuse to leave office’ and the US will finally become a fascist dictatorship and etc. and so on.
Here is Fred Kaplan (hardly the most radical of writers) stating why that simply cannot happen.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/06/trump-election-refusal-leave.html
If Trump loses, he will leave office. End of story. And Trump’s grotesque mismanagement of the Coronavirus has happened because he was too ‘weak’ not too ‘strong’ (as not a few people pointed out, if Trump really was an aspiring dictator, the virus was his ‘Reichstag Fire’ moment, when he could easily have suspended core civil liberties, or even postponed/cancelled the election. Of course he never did anything of the sort, and nor did he plan to, at any point).
Second point: last paragraph of the OP. Yes this has occurred to me as well. When Labour (unexpectedly) lost the GE in 1992, people (consoling themselves) argued that this ‘was a good election to lose’ as the economic fallout of the ERM decision was so bad that it would ‘tar’ the Tories with the ‘brush’ of economic incompetence.
Unlike most of these ‘feelgood’ stories, this one turned out to be actually true, and the Tories’ loss of their reputation for economic competence directly led to the 3 term Blair administration under Labour.
The Republicans (many of whom have, let’s face it, always been fairly equivocal about Trump) won’t be happy losing the election (who would be?) but they may well feel that, on balance, it’s a ‘good election to lose’. The US economy is presumably going to be a smoking charred wreck by November. What is needed to fix it is radical action, the likes of which we haven’t seen since FDR. Hence the writings of pro-Biden propagandists that Biden ‘realises the depth of the problem’ and ‘sees himself as a new FDR’.
Do we really believe this? Well it’s a test of your gullibility, I guess.
But, yes, as JQ writes: if the economic situation in 2021 is as bad as it currently looks like being, and if Biden fails to rise to the challenge, it may well lead to a huge backlash in the Congressional elections of 2022. With Congress back in the hands of the Republicans, they may well be able to stymie any ‘progressive’ aspect to Biden’s Presidency (assuming there is any) as they did to Obama’s, and this may well lead to a massive backlash against Biden (assuming the economic situation continues to get worse) which would mean that Biden becomes a 1 term President. This is all very hypothetical, but it’s the Republicans’ best shot.
Finally, this all assumes that Trump loses. As the Democrats would like you to forget, before Covid-19 Trump looked as if he was going to cruise to victory in 2020 (and Democrats might well want to spend a bit more time thinking about why that was). Obviously Covid-19 has put a stop to that, at least for now, but it just shows how quickly things can change in a few months. ‘Events, dear boy, events’.
*And why would be it Normie Dems who most assiduously put forward this theory? Cui Bono?
nobody 06.29.20 at 7:18 am
I am not optimistic that the death toll from COVID-19 in R-leaning swing states will tip the balance against Trump.
Current COVID-19 fatality statistics show that the pandemic is primarily killing Democratic-leaning demographics. A few hundred thousand dead African-Americans, Hispanics, poor, and (given the current shift in infection demographics) under-40s won’t bother Trump’s base at all. Indeed, much of the Trump base will be pleased by it. Mass death among groups identified as the other by the GOP base will not turn the base against Trump.
Further, if the worst case COVID-19 fatality scenario (~1% population death rate) materializes in the swing states–and there is no reason, at this point, to assume that it won’t–it’s possible that the pandemic will simply kill enough Democrats to tip the states firmly red.
It’s far from beyond the bounds of possibility that the kinds of _________ who lead Republican election strategy are banking on the pandemic to ‘cleanse’ (in the ‘ethnic cleansing’ sense) critical states of Democrats, and they are possibly even obstructing pandemic response to make sure it happens.
I will, of course, be pleased if Trump is defeated in November, but I feel the US is too far beyond the point of no return for that to happen.
Even if Trump goes, Biden, like Obama and Clinton, will fail to accomplish anything positive for the median American. The root of American rot will still be in place in the form of the over-representation of rural states in the Senate (and in the person of Mitch McConnell) and there’s nothing that can be done about that without tearing up the constitution and replacing it with one that honors the concept of one person, one vote. Unless the constitution is fundamentally changed, white ethnonationalism will ultimately win no matter how many speedbump Democratic presidents are put in its way.