There is an exit

Last week, I finished reading an advance copy of Cory Doctorow’s Picks and Shovels. No spoilers about plot specifics, but the novel has a lot to say about two things. First, how Silicon Valley used to be a place where exit was possible and a good thing. If you didn’t like your boss, you went out and found somewhere else, or founded a company yourself. California didn’t recognize no-compete agreements, and the foundation myth of Silicon Valley is the Traitorous Eight. Eight engineers found William Shockley, a hateful unpredictable jerk and a pioneer of “racial realism,” such a horrible person to work for that they all left to do their own thing, founding an engineering culture and start-ups that begat start-ups that begat start-ups.

The second theme of Cory’s novel is how easy it is to get trapped nonetheless. There is a cult-like aspect to many organizations, a quasi religious fervor. Once you get pulled in, you reconstruct your whole identity around a particular set of values. You may start in a place where it seems that there’s a strong alignment between the organizational culture and what you yourself aspire to. You may discover that you are wrong, or the place may change. The wrong people end up taking over, or becoming influential. You find yourself in workplace conversations that leave you feeling weird and disturbed. But you aren’t sure what to do. Leaving would involve giving up on the values that you thought you shared, giving up, in a sense on your fundamental understanding of who you are.

Picks and Shovels is set in the 1980s – the dawn of the modern computer era. I haven’t talked to Cory, but I am guessing that the novel is in part an indirect comment on what Silicon Valley looks like today. It has gotten to be a weird place. For example, from conversation with friends who are younger and better connected than I am, it is an increasingly difficult place to be a woman of colour. Young men – ferociously competitive in a dog-eat-dog culture where visibility is crucial to getting ahead – try to outdo each other in saying outrageous things, and predating on the perceived weaknesses of those who are offended for attention.

The old – sometimes uneasy but often productive – detente between libertarianism and left-liberalism has broken. Instead, people who used to be libertarians or classical liberals are more and more enmeshed with the illiberal right. Democracy is out. Founder-worship and admiration for Donald Trump are in. Elon Musk seems to be copying Shockley’s degeneration at speed-run mode, but he is also in an extraordinarily powerful position. Hundreds of people (I am pretty sure they are mostly in the previously mentioned category of young men looking for attention and advancement) have volunteered to work for Elon Musk’s DOGE, where they are about to start trying to rip the guts out of the U.S. state.

So that’s one side of it. I am sure there are plenty of true converts in Silicon Valley, who’ve embraced their inner groyper, so that they believe that democracy is a category error, that sexual deviation should be outlawed, that Black people are truly inferior and that smashing the government is going to be awesome.

But I would also guess that there are significant numbers of Silicon Valley libertarians and classical liberals who are unhappy with how things are going, and reasonably worried that they are going to get worse. I know at least that they exist: I’ve talked to a couple of them. They thought they were signing up to a culture that was all about people being at liberty to decide how they wanted to live, with a government that would keep the show on the road, but wouldn’t interfere. That’s not what they look to be getting.

I can understand how difficult they feel their situation is, and how hard it is to break free from a culture and a set of social structures that are what they’re used to, even if it’s going sour. But that culture may be fraying, and ought to fray.

The main glue that holds the anti-democratic right and libertarians together is a shared detestation for DEI. There is a stark choice ahead for those who value actual diversity of identities, cultures and beliefs, but who believe that DEI is being imposed on them. Do they think that the kind of culture that the Trump administration wants to impose – through far more sweeping and totalizing uses of state power – is going to be better or worse? If they have principled objections to the imposition of ideology by power, they cannot, actually, celebrate the likes of Chris Rufo, who have made it emphatically clear that government imposition of ideology, and the treading down into the dust of those who disagree with them is what they are all about.

Classical liberalism – as it descends from thinkers like Hume – is about peaceful relations between factions, and a competent state that does not exceed its bounds. It is also about exit. The message of Cory’s book as I read it, and of what Silicon Valley used to be, is that there is an exit for classical liberals and libertarians, from what is happening in the Silicon Valley right, if they only choose to take it. They don’t have to go down with Captain William Shockley and the ship. They can find other options, provided that they are willing to step out of the comfortable.

This doesn’t mean that they have to embrace or even start talking more to the left (though I at least would welcome them if they did). They can still do their own thing – build up their own spaces, their own communities, their own identities.

I do think that they should get off Twitter/X, if they are still on it, as soon as they can. It is hard to think straight when you are in a perpetual conversation that is systematically twisted around the obsessions of a particular individual, presenting a skewed and distorted understanding of what other people believe and say. There is a clear aversion among libertarians and classical liberals to Bluesky, presumably because they see it as dominated by the culture that they dislike. But the key difference with Twitter is that Bluesky is based on principles of exit and individual control at the level of the protocol. There isn’t an algorithmic feed that is imposed upon you. Instead, you can roll your own feeds according to your own criteria. If you build your own community of people who you follow, you won’t have ‘recommended’ posts and the like interpolated in among their posts. And if Bluesky begins to renege on all of this, there are (complicated but doable) means built in for defection from the platform as a whole, while keeping access to protocols and communities.

I also think people who are worried and unhappy should get out soon. Bad things are happening already. They are going to get worse, and quickly.

Those who are actually liberal, in the broadest sense of the word, whether left liberal, right liberal, classical liberal, conservative democratic or uncategorizable, are committed to a shared set of minimal basic norms: pluralism, democracy, and an effective state that doesn’t exceed its bounds. The Silicon Valley right is now together with – in some cases is an integral part of – a movement that is radically anti-pluralistic, that is only tolerant of democracy when it wins, and is set on degrading some parts of the state, while using others to destroy their ideological enemies. Professional friendships, funding relationships etc are fungible. Basic philosophical commitments are not. Take your picks and shovels and start digging your tunnel to the surface. It will be easier than it probably feels right now.