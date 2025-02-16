Sunday photoblogging: bikes at Tate Modern

by Chris Bertram on February 16, 2025
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Laban 02.16.25 at 10:05 am
Very brave people, especially the owner of that tourer-type on the left.
The thing to is always have the rattiest bike on the rack, the least stealable. When my kids lived there, their bikes were made of assorted parts, both wheels different and neither belonging to the frame.
Some friends took their electric bikes to London last year, and locked them up outside a museum, leaving the batteries on. I was amazed the insurance paid up.
Leave a Comment
Name
E-mail
Website
You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Δ
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Laban 02.16.25 at 10:05 am
Very brave people, especially the owner of that tourer-type on the left.
The thing to is always have the rattiest bike on the rack, the least stealable. When my kids lived there, their bikes were made of assorted parts, both wheels different and neither belonging to the frame.
Some friends took their electric bikes to London last year, and locked them up outside a museum, leaving the batteries on. I was amazed the insurance paid up.