On Elite Education and the Rise of Maga

Today’s post focuses on the contribution of elite higher education to the rise of Trump. This may seem in bad taste because it is also clearly targeted by MAGA, and so our impulse is to circle the wagons. But if you wish to develop a defensive posture you must understand the territory.

Here I presuppose three ideas: first, that wherever the Trump II presidency ends up, America’s constitutional and political regime will be quite different from (to simplify) the (cold war) post-Warren court era of the last half century and a bit.* Second the re-election of Trump exhibits a willingness to embrace the corruption in the Machiavellian sense that he represents. Importantly, corruption in this sense is not just about illegal and legal bribery, but also and even more about the bending of the rules such that when they function properly the public good is structurally undermined. The two are, of course, connected.

In particular, ever since I first started blogging on Trump’s ascendancy (back in 2015), I have been treating the electoral preference for Trump as a sign of mistrust between the electorate and the then political elites (which was first expressed in the Obama elections) and, more subtly, a preference for a crook who people believe will be our sonofabitch. America-First is a doctrine of zero-sum relations. And so, in particular, who gets what is related to who you know and how you navigate an opaque system (recall my post on the Madoff scandal).

By elite higher education, I mean roughly the highly selective universities and colleges (starting with the so-called “Overlap meetings”), and the schools that emulate them, that were the target of antitrust action and class-action lawsuit(s) for colluding on financial aid and price-fixing since the 1990s (see also 568 group). To be sure, some of the collusion had the noble aim to prevent scarce resources intended for poor and disadvantaged students flowing up to wealthy applicants.

That is, I have in mind the kind of places with employees involved in the Varsity Blues scandal, that is, parents bribing their children into an admissions spot. I should disclose that during this period, I was a student representative, first on the faculty budget and priorities committee and then on the Board of Trustees (on the financial sub-committee). I spent three years of my life studying harder to understand the financial aid system than to master my coursework.

But the previous paragraphs also already hint at some of the underlying issues. These schools practice an incredibly opaque and unaccountable admission process that effectively practices differential pricing and unequal treatment shaped by preferential treatment for legacy, donor classes, and disadvantaged students. The outcome is neither impartial nor meritocratic.

It is no surprise that people come away from their first contact with elite formation institutions thinking that to get ahead in our society who you know, and how much money you have, is as at least as important as your effort. And university messaging makes quite clear that who you meet in college (and professional school), and which school you attended, may well be more important than your formal education. (This is also true, of course, in the academic professions.) If you think I exaggerate, I am happy to concede the point after you read this article reporting on Harvard University’s faculty on the subject. [HT Christopher Robichaud.]

That is to say, universities project to their students and their families a transactional ethos. Now, regular readers know I have no distaste for markets. Yet, this transactional ethos has led far down the slippery slope that, as was demonstrated again throughout 2024, major donors shape university policy and personnel in non-trivial ways. But this fact signals, anew, that who you know and what you have is more important than the underlying intellectual arguments. It’s also amazing that institutions that have incredible high reserves feel so vulnerable in response to donor pressure.

But that’s not all. To see what I have in mind, I remind you that relative to their institutional (or corporate in the medieval sense) mission, all universities have three main tasks: advance knowledge, teach it, and witness truth (for fuller explanation recall here and the links in it). As the debate over institutional voice has evolved, it’s clear that most university administrations prefer lip service to ‘free speech’ or the ‘market place of ideas’ — a concept wholly out of place inside a university which is characterized by disciplined speech — than to take on the task of witnessing truth. This itself is a forfeiture of any spiritual authority the academy could have. (And if you snicker at the thought of spiritual authority, you exhibit the corruption I have in mind.)

But the situation is much more alarming. In Lost in Thought (2020), Zena Hitz has forcefully argued (and I simplify her view here), “for intellectual life to deliver the human benefit it provides, it must be in fact withdrawn from considerations of economic benefit or of social and political efficacy.” (See here for an engagement with her book.) My own view on these matters is less austere than hers, but I agree with her that when academics are incapable of imagining the intrinsic worth of the academic life, there is no spirit left to be authoritative. In addition, she has argued aptly that elite academics have succumbed to (what she calls) “the pursuit of spectacles” feasting while the prestige-pyramid that supports them and which is populated by increasingly precarious and stretched peers is sinking in quicksand. Enough said.

But, and this gets me to the promised third presupposition of this essay, and the more exclusive (fourth) task of elite universities. These also have the mission to educate a regime’s elite and to put it in a position to guide it prudently and maintain itself. This is not human capital formation, but rather ultimately the cultivation of good judgment needed for (ahh) the art of government. Judging by the ongoing consequences, perhaps somewhat unfairly (post hoc ergo propter hoc), the universities have failed miserably in this task.

Of course, I am not holding the universities responsible for the rise of MAGA. The longer-term causes can be found (I suspect) in the destruction of Glass–Steagall, the deception to justify war in Iraq, the Wall Street bailouts, and a permissive tax and political environment for concentrated wealth/power.

But it is notable how uncurious and how unprepared our educated aristocracy is for this moment. This is a feature (primarily) of their habitus, of course, but also (non-negligibly) the curriculum, which, against the evidence of history, insisted on American exceptionalism and the puzzling identification of the essentials of American political culture and institutions with a myth of enduring liberalism.

Now, as I have remarked before, universities are themselves incredibly long-lasting institutions. So, I have no doubt that they will aim to adapt to new circumstances and survive by playing the long game (that is to accommodate themselves to the new status quo). But from their perspective, the most damning fact of our time is the evident contempt by which their political enemies in MAGA-land hold them—and this contempt is not a product of ignorance, but of first-hand experience.

*The larger story would focus on the end of Jim Crow, the consolidation of the New Deal, the Civil rights revolution (including the embrace of expansive first amendment), the post-Watergate reforms, etc.