Habermas, democratic discourse, and class

Jürgen Habermas has died, at the age of 96, and traditional and social media are full of obituaries and memories. For outsiders, it is maybe hard to gauge the omnipresence of his name in West Germany,* but his influence on democratic theory more broadly speaking is well-known. When I entered university, people would mention it in the same in way in which Kant or Hegel were mentioned (full disclosure: I saw him a few times in person, but with no chance to have a conversation beyond small talk). I remember – as a young philosophy student, a clueless outsider of the system of academic philosophy – perceiving a kind of tension between what his texts said, namely that only the “forceless force of the better argument” should prevail, and the kind of cult status that many younger people ascribed to him.

It so happened that during my morning jog today, I listened to a political-book-podcast** that juxtaposted a review one of Habermas’ last books – on the structural change of public discourse as a result of social media – with a review of a children’s book on classism. This triggered a whole chain of thoughts for me, about what I admired in Habermas’ approach to deliberative democracy, and where I had always felt a certain discomfort.

In a nutshell, Habermas’ account of democracy is all about what people say – how they communicate, not how they behave. It has long been a criticism, raised by feminist thinkers and others, that he has too rationalist an account of democracy, which shuts out emotions and fails to take into account types of political utterances beyond rational arguments.*** But what is also missing (and is missing in a lot of democratic theory), is what people do. It’s all deliberation, discourse, not behavior and action (which you might distinguish, roughly, as being routinized and following social conventions vs. being planned and directed at goals). This creates an open flank: how to deal with the all-too-frequent gap between what people say and what they do? It’s not enough to have a system in which everyone gets a chance to speak, what democracies ultimately need is a system in which citizens behave and act in ways that are in line with democratic values. And behavior and action are influenced by a whole set of forces beyond rational arguments – emotions, yes, but also material interests (the price of eggs!), and deeper ideological landscapes.

I’ve always been struck by the discrepancy between the talking of a certain academic circles, and the doing of others. What I mean is the way in which academically trained city dwellers, who know everything about today’s societal problems, can talk and read and write endlessly about them, but without ever attempting to do anything (maybe because their academic or artistic jobs are so greedy). And then, there are people I encounter in non-fancy, often rural areas, who have never heard of Habermas or the term “deliberation” (in fact, sometimes I wouldn’t dare to discuss with them about their voting behavior and would try to hide the fact that I’m a philosophy professor because that would come across as so pretentious). But they do so much – they run local associations, they support neighbors, they help newcomers integrate (including newcomers who are refugees). This is about behavior on the ground, rooted in human needs and everday sociability, not highflying discourse.

Yes, I know, these are clichés, and yes, there are exceptions. But I think there is also something to the cliché.

Now, I tend to think that most people are in principle willing to act cooperatively and in line with the basic legal structures of democratic society, because they do accept the system as legitimate (so that the use of force by the state can remain an exceptional means for exceptional cases). But if the system is seen less and less as fair, and as “not working” for one’s own interests, this kind of general acceptance can become fragile. Many people will then complain in discourse, to be sure, but if this does not seem sufficient, they often vote with their feet and change their behavior – by turning to antidemocratic parties, by emigrating, by no longer seeing laws and regulations as bindings, etc. (and I’m fully aware that part of the problem is that while some of the interests in question are legitimate, not all are, which makes the whole situation so complicated…).

Which brings me to the topic of class. Habermas wrote many of his books on deliberative democracy at a time when West Germany understood itself as a “levelled middelclass society” (a notion introduced in 1953 by Schelsky, but which remained part of public discourse for much longer): a society in which class no longer matters because everyone can participate in the consumption of certain material and cultural products that post-WWII economic growth created. It was also a time – especially in the 1970s – with a massive expansion of public education, creating many opportunities for social mobility. And, not least thanks to a pretty strong system of unions and co-determination, there was also some social mobility for those not attending university, with a conveyer belt for talented people without university education into positions of power. I guess that in the zeitgeist of these years, the idea that all citizens can participate in public discourse must have seemed less strange than in seems today.

Today, class obviously matters, in at least two ways. One is the sheer material one. In many countries, average wages have not risen for years. The welfare state and the state as provider of public infrastructure are seen as being in decline, which is often true, and probably has a lot to do with lack of tax money because the rich and transnational coprorations do not contribute enough. If you have a decent income, you can compensate for that privately. You can pay for that extra health insurance package, and the private tutoring for your kids, and the taxi that you take when the bus is, again, failing to show up. If you struggle to make ends meet, you don’t have those options.

In other words, in the time in which Habermas’ most important works appeared, the whole political economy in the background of “public discourse” was in a shape that made the idea of everyone having a chance to participate not completely utopian. But in today’s societies shaped more and more by diverging class experiences, how can this still happen?

The second way in which class matters, which is maybe even more difficult to address, is the ability to participate in public discourse. One can integrate women and non-white people into “discourse,” and we certainly should do more to really make this the case (the whole discussion about “epistemic injustice” is very much about this). But what about those whose education, family background, and job conditions simply do not prepare them for talking in the kind of way that official “public discourse” today requires? When, for example, have you seen a newspaper op-ed written by a non-college educated person? When did you see a podium in which theoretically and practically trained people would have exchanged perspectives?

I guess there are two directions that deliberative democracy can take in response (apart from doing whatever is possible to reduce the socio-economic injustices in its background). One is to turn from purely deliberative towards participatory models, with real involvement of real people. The “sluice” model Habermas had suggested (where the best arguments get filtered out in public discourse, then make it into parliament, get refined even more and end up being embodied in laws) is too vulnerable not only to classist exclusion but also to lobbyism by the super-rich, who prevent laws that would serve society at large but cost them money.

The second is to expand the concept of what counts as democratic participation, from discourse to behaviors – and that, I think, requires a honest conversation about economic conditions and specifically how people are treated at work. If people can train what it means to collaborate, find compromises, and look for fair solutions in their everyday working life, they can bring these skills to the political sphere as well. (Did she do all this spiel about Habermas to end up at her hobbyhorse of workplace democracy, you might think – maybe, but then it’s something I’ve been chewing on for a long time…).

In other words, democracy-as-discourse, important as this idea remains, has preconditions in the wider socio-economic system of society that Habermas did, arguably, not sufficiently address.**** It’s not that he would be against these arguments, I guess – it’s just that they are not at the core of his theoretical building. To think democracy today, and to understand what’s hollowing it out, we need to look beyond the level of discourse.

* I’m not sure about his impact on the eastern regions of the former DDR – it would be interesting to hear from readers about this!

** Andruck in DLF (in German) – highly recommended.

*** Here is – again in German, apologies, AI can help – on of the sharpest but also thoughtful criticisms that I have ever come across.

**** And I’m not claiming that these are the only blind spots; one might, for example, think about the (economic and political) relations of Europe to other parts of the world…