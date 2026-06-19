In honor of National Indigenous Peoples Day (Canada)

I was doing a deep dive into early Canadian history, because reasons, and found a couple of fun stories to share. Because hey — this Sunday is National Indigenous Peoples Day!
The Bad Overwinter
So a recurring thing in early Canadian history was the Bad Overwinter. A group of Europeans — usually French — would show up in Canada with a shipload of trade goods. They would hang out with the Indians for a bit, and then would decide to leave some guys behind over the winter. Maybe they wanted to have a permanent trading post, maybe they were trying to start a colony, whatever.
So they’d leave, say, twenty guys on Sable Island or the Avalon Peninsula or on the upper St. Lawrence River with some building materials and tools and food, and in late September they would sail back to France.
Well basically it just took Europeans a *long* time to grasp just how horrific Canadian winters could be. There were a couple of reasons for this. One was, they looked at the locals and said, look Gaston, these half-naked savages can survive here! How hard can it be? And nobody asked why these half-naked savages had such *very* large collections of thick animal furs, nor why they seemed to spend so much of the summer curing meat and smoking fish.
— Okay, that’s not entirely correct. Samuel Champlain talked to the locals, and paid attention to what they said. Unfortunately Champlain, while a very smart and perceptive guy, was not born an aristocrat, and also was probably half Huguenot.
[come on, that’s a Huguenot beard if I ever saw one]
So there’s a long generation of early Canadian history that can be viewed as a debate between “I’m reading Cartier, and it seems like he had some really good ideas?” and “Pffft, Cartier was a woke girly-man who thought we should waste our time talking to savages, what a loser”. Team Cartier did eventually win, which is why Canada is a thing that exists. But it took a bunch of people dying first.
Apropos of nothing except that it’s not what you know, etc. (And if this topic interests you, check out the books A Cold Welcome, about the Little Ice Age in North America, and Snowshoe Country, about northeastern winters in history.)
The Middlemen
So in the years around 1700 there was this one group of Innu Indians in what’s now northeast Quebec, where the Saguenay River flows into the St. Lawrence. The Saguenay drains a huge area of central Quebec that was, back in the day, particularly rich in valuable furs — beaver, marten, fox, you name it. And these particular Innu started trading furs with the French pretty early on. So they became the middlemen for a huge region.
[that little lake in the middle is where Madeline Chapdelaine is set, if you know you know, and if you’re Canadian you probably know.]
And they managed to hang on to this position for decades — around forty years!
How?
Afternote: I mentioned this anecdote to a friend, and he immediately said, “That would make a hell of a movie! Like, a heist movie, you know?” Which of course led my brain to:
The Face: The Vicomte de V-, a Gascon. A noble name going back to the Crusades, but his father and brother wasted the family fortune trying to keep up at Versailles. Now little more than a sell-sword, he lives by wits, charm, and playing on that famous name.
and then of course,
The Mastermind: Father Robert; a Jesuit, naturally. Does he really carry secret orders from the Vatican — and if so, what possible interest could Rome have in the snowy fields of distant Canada?
Right. Happy solstice weekend, all!
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