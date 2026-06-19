In honor of National Indigenous Peoples Day (Canada)

I was doing a deep dive into early Canadian history, because reasons, and found a couple of fun stories to share. Because hey — this Sunday is National Indigenous Peoples Day!



The Bad Overwinter



So a recurring thing in early Canadian history was the Bad Overwinter. A group of Europeans — usually French — would show up in Canada with a shipload of trade goods. They would hang out with the Indians for a bit, and then would decide to leave some guys behind over the winter. Maybe they wanted to have a permanent trading post, maybe they were trying to start a colony, whatever.

So they’d leave, say, twenty guys on Sable Island or the Avalon Peninsula or on the upper St. Lawrence River with some building materials and tools and food, and in late September they would sail back to France.

And then the following June they would come back and they’d find a handful of emaciated, utterly traumatized survivors. (Who might get a little shifty when asked what happened to the bodies of the other guys.)





This happened literally like a dozen times.





Why?

Well basically it just took Europeans a *long* time to grasp just how horrific Canadian winters could be. There were a couple of reasons for this. One was, they looked at the locals and said, look Gaston, these half-naked savages can survive here! How hard can it be? And nobody asked why these half-naked savages had such *very* large collections of thick animal furs, nor why they seemed to spend so much of the summer curing meat and smoking fish.



— Okay, that’s not entirely correct. Samuel Champlain talked to the locals, and paid attention to what they said. Unfortunately Champlain, while a very smart and perceptive guy, was not born an aristocrat, and also was probably half Huguenot.





[come on, that’s a Huguenot beard if I ever saw one]



So there’s a long generation of early Canadian history that can be viewed as a debate between “I’m reading Cartier, and it seems like he had some really good ideas?” and “Pffft, Cartier was a woke girly-man who thought we should waste our time talking to savages, what a loser”. Team Cartier did eventually win, which is why Canada is a thing that exists. But it took a bunch of people dying first. Well basically it just took Europeans a *long* time to grasp just how horrific Canadian winters could be. There were a couple of reasons for this. One was, they looked at the locals and said, look Gaston, these half-naked savages can survive here! How hard can it be? And nobody asked why these half-naked savages had such *very* large collections of thick animal furs, nor why they seemed to spend so much of the summer curing meat and smoking fish.— Okay, that’s not entirely correct. Samuel Champlain talked to the locals, and paid attention to what they said. Unfortunately Champlain, while a very smart and perceptive guy, was not born an aristocrat, and also was probably half Huguenot.[come on, that’s a Huguenot beard if I ever saw one]So there’s a long generation of early Canadian history that can be viewed as a debate between “I’m reading Cartier, and it seems like he had some really good ideas?” and “Pffft, Cartier was a woke girly-man who thought we should waste our time talking to savages, what a loser”. Team Cartier did eventually win, which is why Canada is a thing that exists. But it took a bunch of people dying first.

There was another reason that early Euro-Canadians tended to die. It was, a bit paradoxically, because of advanced technology. By 1600 or so, Europeans had gotten really good at measuring latitude. (Longitude would come much later.) So they would reach, say, the site of modern Montmagny, Quebec — average low temperature in January: -17 Celsius, or 4 degrees Fahrenheit — and they’d check their instruments and they’d say, oh look: we’re right at the latitude of Nantes! That’s just a bit north of Bordeaux… look, Gaston, it’s wine country! Yes, okay, /white/ wines, you might get some frost… we’ll leave you a sweater. See you next year!





Apropos of nothing except that it’s not what you know, etc. (And if this topic interests you, check out the books



What the indigenous peoples thought of this is not well recorded, although there are a number of instances of them keeping the Europeans alive basically on charity. Hey Mistawasis, one of the white guys is scratching at the door… what, again? Fine, give him a few more fish. But not the salt perch, you know I like those.Apropos of nothing except that it’s not what you know, etc. (And if this topic interests you, check out the books A Cold Welcome , about the Little Ice Age in North America, and Snowshoe Country , about northeastern winters in history.)

The Middlemen



So in the years around 1700 there was this one group of Innu Indians in what’s now northeast Quebec, where the Saguenay River flows into the St. Lawrence. The Saguenay drains a huge area of central Quebec that was, back in the day, particularly rich in valuable furs — beaver, marten, fox, you name it. And these particular Innu started trading furs with the French pretty early on. So they became the middlemen for a huge region.





[that little lake in the middle is where Madeline Chapdelaine is set, if you know you know, and if you’re Canadian you probably know.]

This was a pretty sweet deal. They’d trade a beaver pelt to the French for, say, an iron knife. Then they’d turn around and trade that iron knife to the tribes up the Saugenay for five beaver pelts.



And they managed to hang on to this position for decades — around forty years!



How?





By lying their asses off. They told the French that the Saguenay watershed was a hellscape inhabited by stalking, throat-slitting cannibals who would kidnap strangers and then slowly eat them alive. Then they told the Saguenay natives that Europeans were violent, genocidal murderers. Apparently the entire tribe was in on the scam, and they worked hard to manufacture gruesome stories — complete with faked evidence — for both sets of customers.



