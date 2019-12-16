Whimsy, Analysis, Alienation: Between Wodehouse and Brecht

I’ve been working through David Estlund’s new book, Utopophobia [google books]. His work has changed my thinking in a lot of ways, mostly because I don’t usually think like him. So, when I realized I thought he was right about some things, it kind of spun me round. But in this post I’m going to talk about something else – another topic I’ve been mulling for years and meaning to turn into a paper at some point. The place of whimsy in thought-experiments.
As you know, my flesh is weak, so I’m on Twitter now. Today I meant just to riff on one funny, absurdist-tinged example from Estlund. But he’s got so many and I couldn’t help myself. It’s Lewd-and-Prude all over again, just like in the old days when there were blogs.
The issue is this: whimsy is – well, it’s not an emotion, I don’t suppose. It’s an attitude. More exactly, it’s a mode or manner of being detached. But it’s not a full, nor neutral style of detachment. It’s not the view from nowhere. It’s not action-oriented. But that doesn’t make it pan-observant or unfeeling. It’s perpetually tickled; it’s preferentially attendant to certain things, as opposed to others. (It knows you can’t just tickle yourself. Something else has to do it.)
The concern is that this makes it stupid, not to put too fine a point on it.
But I don’t think this is right in the least. I don’t think analytic-style philosophers, who not only use but clearly have a taste for slightly silly examples, are being stupid – as a rule. To be clear about why I don’t think this, let’s flip it. Let’s think how detachment, plus a taste for the silly, can make you stupid – about politics and ethics. Orwell’s essay on Wodehouse will do. Wodehouse was stupid about politics, through being detached and silly about it. But his fault was, in effect, that he could turn any ethical problem into a joke about manners – a technique that worked, until it didn’t. And, by the time it didn’t, it had been so long since Wodehouse actually thought of an ethical problem as ethical (if ever, once upon a time, he saw ethics by the light of ethics) the muscle was atrophied. He couldn’t do it. But when analytic philosophy is silly in its examples, it is not like this at all. It is manneristic – whimsical, brittle, made to a definite, academic taste. But it is not about manners. Estlund’s doctors who are always allowing their patients to perish through sheer can’t-be-bothered-ness, and going golfing, are a bit Bertie-like. Their world needs a Jeeves. (At which point it is very appropriate to point out that Jeeves reads Spinoza. I have been doing some Twitter research on that, too.) But Estlund’s thinking is not the least bit Wodehouse-like, let alone Wooster-like, for all that.
Now, let’s flip over to the other side. One way to defend analytic philosophy’s literary honor might be to point out that the formula for these sorts of examples is actually Brechtian. Whimsical philosophy examples follow the formula for generating Brechtian alienation effects. Brechtian A-effects are, to a T, analytic philosophy TE’s, highly manneristic – while not being about manners. It’s essentially gestural. But I don’t think it’s really right to say that analytic philosophy, like Estlund’s, is Brechtian.
It has to do with the accent being placed on intellectual interesting-ness vs. indignation (the Brechtian default mood.) Rawls may be right that the first virtue of social institutions is justice, but the first attraction of justice is not supposed to be its interesting-ness. To be attracted to the first virtue of social institutions, firstly, because it is so interesting, is a peculiar slippage. The silliness of the examples slots into this slip. The silliness complements – highlights – sheer interestingness. To care about the puzzle of justice because justice matters would be the natural way of it. To seem to care about the puzzle of justice because puzzles matter, and justice is one, is something else. It’s not Wodehouse-ian. Wodehouse didn’t care about the puzzle of justice at all. He wasn’t deep through superficiality. He was genuinely superficial through repetitive, intuitive appreciation of one (rather deep!) point. He cared about the puzzle that manners drift over the surface of morals. He cared about the surface-of-a-surface.
It’s a mistake to think that Estlund’s examples are not genuinely deep, and really about justice, just because they are about slapstick doctor duos. I honestly think they’re both, accidental as the link seems.
Every craft makes crooked (as Nietzsche says.) Brecht is, in his way, as deformed as analytic philosophy. He is interested in politics, and in politics as raw material for art. Which is two different things. Analytic philosophy is no more deformed than plain old comedy, which is always looking for absurd, odd angles on life, for a laugh. Compulsively spying out absurd, odd angles on life for sheer, brain-teasing interestingness is like that. I say this as someone who, obviously, temperamentally, tends to turn philosophy into comedy.
I am also, due to a personal vow, not allowed to go over 1000 words anymore. So I’ll stop.
Alan White 12.16.19 at 3:13 am
Great post. Whimsy is as well a great word for characterizing game-changing thought experiments–as well as some not so transforming. It depends on how one’s whimsy plays into a larger background. Take three of Einstein’s best gedankenexperiments: surfing on a light-wave, falling to one’s death while letting objects go in your hand, and riding on a train/standing on a platform observing lightning bolts. The first led him to see light-speed as a constant (from the age of 16 when he first conceived it!), the second helped him to see gravity as a form of inertial motion, and the third explained his principle of the relativity of simultaneity (derived from his conclusions about surfing light waves). I think nothing but the courage of using whimsical–but still intelligible–scenarios allowed him to push the use of logical possibility to encroach on what is really possible. The best purely philosophical thought experiments do the same–e.g., Frank Jackson’s What Mary Didn’t Know, which I thought of immediately last week viewing a story about a lad who received glasses that allowed him to see significant color distinctions for the first time. His strong emotional reaction to donning them surely evoked some kind of knowledge he previously didn’t possess. People usually say such thought experiments are merely creative genius or something like that. Whimsy–whimsy is a great word for it.
ADAM ROBERTS 12.16.19 at 7:59 am
I think this is a very interesting post, but there’s a part of me that wonders if you’re just rebranding irony, giving that old warhorse a Wodehousian spin. But presumably you don’t think you are.
Adam Roberts 12.16.19 at 8:00 am
Not sure why my username is in all-caps there. Looks like I’m shouting. Bad form.
nick James 12.16.19 at 9:02 am
a bit off topic, but if the sensation of colour or smell isn’t physical, that pushes it into the realm of mental processes like maths or poetry?
(am confused here, as I’ve just realised that I take it as axiomatic that all mental processes are physical. thus given some mental process, find the corresponding physical process. this breaks down when considering for eg poetry or smell.
construct a brain machine with appropriate sensors and agency – it has a nose and eyes, it can decide which things to look at and smell. my claim would be that the machine sees and smells as we do. presumably your claim would be that such a machine is impossible in principle? apologies if this is all first year philosophy stuff)
SusanC 12.16.19 at 12:33 pm
Good post.
One possible hypothesis: the function of the Brechtian alienation in the thought experiments is to jolt us out of our emotional responses, and offer only a logically justifiable answer. The examples are so silly that we can’t have a serious emotional reaction to them, except as black comedy, or as something like horror movies.
Bill Benzon 12.16.19 at 3:23 pm
Hmmm… We live in a world where the problem of having to choose between allowing a run-away trolley to plow over a fat man or a dozen school children is disconcerting and problematic. If we lived in a world where we faced such problems all the time we’d have a way of dealing with them and philosophers wouldn’t find them interesting. So, is that story teasing us about our moral intuitions, the nature of the world, or both?