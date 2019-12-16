Whimsy, Analysis, Alienation: Between Wodehouse and Brecht

I’ve been working through David Estlund’s new book, Utopophobia [google books]. His work has changed my thinking in a lot of ways, mostly because I don’t usually think like him. So, when I realized I thought he was right about some things, it kind of spun me round. But in this post I’m going to talk about something else – another topic I’ve been mulling for years and meaning to turn into a paper at some point. The place of whimsy in thought-experiments.

As you know, my flesh is weak, so I’m on Twitter now. Today I meant just to riff on one funny, absurdist-tinged example from Estlund. But he’s got so many and I couldn’t help myself. It’s Lewd-and-Prude all over again, just like in the old days when there were blogs.

The issue is this: whimsy is – well, it’s not an emotion, I don’t suppose. It’s an attitude. More exactly, it’s a mode or manner of being detached. But it’s not a full, nor neutral style of detachment. It’s not the view from nowhere. It’s not action-oriented. But that doesn’t make it pan-observant or unfeeling. It’s perpetually tickled; it’s preferentially attendant to certain things, as opposed to others. (It knows you can’t just tickle yourself. Something else has to do it.)

The concern is that this makes it stupid, not to put too fine a point on it.

But I don’t think this is right in the least. I don’t think analytic-style philosophers, who not only use but clearly have a taste for slightly silly examples, are being stupid – as a rule. To be clear about why I don’t think this, let’s flip it. Let’s think how detachment, plus a taste for the silly, can make you stupid – about politics and ethics. Orwell’s essay on Wodehouse will do. Wodehouse was stupid about politics, through being detached and silly about it. But his fault was, in effect, that he could turn any ethical problem into a joke about manners – a technique that worked, until it didn’t. And, by the time it didn’t, it had been so long since Wodehouse actually thought of an ethical problem as ethical (if ever, once upon a time, he saw ethics by the light of ethics) the muscle was atrophied. He couldn’t do it. But when analytic philosophy is silly in its examples, it is not like this at all. It is manneristic – whimsical, brittle, made to a definite, academic taste. But it is not about manners. Estlund’s doctors who are always allowing their patients to perish through sheer can’t-be-bothered-ness, and going golfing, are a bit Bertie-like. Their world needs a Jeeves. (At which point it is very appropriate to point out that Jeeves reads Spinoza. I have been doing some Twitter research on that, too.) But Estlund’s thinking is not the least bit Wodehouse-like, let alone Wooster-like, for all that.

Now, let’s flip over to the other side. One way to defend analytic philosophy’s literary honor might be to point out that the formula for these sorts of examples is actually Brechtian. Whimsical philosophy examples follow the formula for generating Brechtian alienation effects. Brechtian A-effects are, to a T, analytic philosophy TE’s, highly manneristic – while not being about manners. It’s essentially gestural. But I don’t think it’s really right to say that analytic philosophy, like Estlund’s, is Brechtian.

It has to do with the accent being placed on intellectual interesting-ness vs. indignation (the Brechtian default mood.) Rawls may be right that the first virtue of social institutions is justice, but the first attraction of justice is not supposed to be its interesting-ness. To be attracted to the first virtue of social institutions, firstly, because it is so interesting, is a peculiar slippage. The silliness of the examples slots into this slip. The silliness complements – highlights – sheer interestingness. To care about the puzzle of justice because justice matters would be the natural way of it. To seem to care about the puzzle of justice because puzzles matter, and justice is one, is something else. It’s not Wodehouse-ian. Wodehouse didn’t care about the puzzle of justice at all. He wasn’t deep through superficiality. He was genuinely superficial through repetitive, intuitive appreciation of one (rather deep!) point. He cared about the puzzle that manners drift over the surface of morals. He cared about the surface-of-a-surface.

It’s a mistake to think that Estlund’s examples are not genuinely deep, and really about justice, just because they are about slapstick doctor duos. I honestly think they’re both, accidental as the link seems.

Every craft makes crooked (as Nietzsche says.) Brecht is, in his way, as deformed as analytic philosophy. He is interested in politics, and in politics as raw material for art. Which is two different things. Analytic philosophy is no more deformed than plain old comedy, which is always looking for absurd, odd angles on life, for a laugh. Compulsively spying out absurd, odd angles on life for sheer, brain-teasing interestingness is like that. I say this as someone who, obviously, temperamentally, tends to turn philosophy into comedy.

I am also, due to a personal vow, not allowed to go over 1000 words anymore. So I’ll stop.