Tolerance, acceptance, deference, dominance

Warning: Amateur sociological/political analysis ahead
I’ve been thinking about the various versions of and critiques of identity politics that are around at the moment. In its most general form, identity politics involves (i) a claim that a particular group is not being treated fairly and (ii) a claim that members of that group should place political priority on the demand for fairer treatment. But “fairer” can mean lots of different things. I’m trying to think about this using contrasts between the set of terms in the post title. A lot of this is unoriginal, but I’m hoping I can say something new.
Starting from the left (in more senses than one), tolerance involves the removal of legal barriers to being recognised as a participating member of the community, with legal freedom from persecution, voting rights, property rights and so on. Women, gays, religious minorities and people of colour have all had to struggle to obtain this recognition. But, as has been pointed out many times, mere legal tolerance is demeaning and discriminatory. Identity politics involves a demand not merely for tolerance but for acceptance.
Jumping to the right, the idea of tolerance implies the existence of a dominant group that does the tolerating, either as a result of moral suasion or as a response to political pressure. Moving from tolerance to acceptance implies an erosion of that dominance. It becomes unacceptable for members of the formerly dominant group to express or act on the view that the other group is inferior: such views, once expressed openly without fear of adverse consequences, are now criticised as racist, misogynistic, homophobic.
The most difficult term in the series is deference. In sociology/anthropology, it’s typically used in counterpoint with “dominance”, as the attitude displayed by one submitting to dominance. But in the context of identity politics, I think there’s something more subtle going on.
Members of the formerly dominant group may be willing to extend acceptance to others, but they still expect a kind of deference in return. Most obviously, they expect to be treated as the default identity for the community as a whole, as “typical”, “real”, “true”, Americans, Australians, Finns or whatever.
When that expectation of deference is not fulfilled, the choices are to accept the new situation, or to support what might be called default identity politics. More or less inevitably, that implies an alliance with those who want to reassert or restore the group’s dominant position: racists, theocrats, and so on, depending on which aspect of the dominant identity is being challenged.
That makes default identity politics a “double or nothing” bet. If it’s political successful, it’s dragged further and further towards entrenched minority rule by members of the dominant racial or religous group, and typically towards some form of personal dictatorship. If it’s unsuccessful, the divisions it creates risks a reversal of the previous order. Instead of being accepted as one element of a diverse community, the formerly dominant group becomes the object of hostility and derision. The signs of that are certainly evident, particularly in relation to the culture wars around religion.
likbez 12.27.19 at 6:47 am
Transgender extremism suggests that tolerance contains within itself the seeds of its destruction.
See
https://www.christianpost.com/news/a-parents-worst-nightmare-son-given-illegal-sex-change-operation-school-system-claims-mother.html
https://newspunch.com/texas-mother-son-undergo-chemical-castration/
Alex SL 12.27.19 at 10:32 am
I am not really sure where a formerly dominant group has ever become the object of hostility and derision, except maybe when colonial powers were expulsed? It seems the formerly dominant religions and the “real XYZians” are still treated with instinctive deference everywhere, even in societies that are now officially secular or multi-cultural, and regardless of how terrible their dominance was before it was broken.
nastywoman 12.27.19 at 11:25 am
nastywoman 12.27.19 at 11:35 am
notGoodenough 12.27.19 at 11:39 am
likbez @ 1
regarding the first link, as far as I can tell:
So, someone (referred to as EJK by court documents) is assigned male at birth, and has sought legal emancipation from their mother (it is not clear they were successful, though they had been living away from their mother for two years). They wish to transition. Their mother demands she has control over the now 17 year old EJK’s medical rights. EJK has stated that they a) are making the choice to transition of their own free will and b) do not wish their mother to have control over their medical decisions.
How is this “transgender extremism”, and why does this sow the seeds for the destruction of tolerance?
notGoodenough 12.27.19 at 12:11 pm
John Quiggin @ 1
[Warning: very-amateur sociological/political thoughts!]
I think, as a rough rule of thumb, there feels quite a bit of truth here – particularly regarding dominant groups. It was baffling to me how communities I had been involved in often became highly toxic regarding issues which seem unrelated to their core principles – and I think that it is due to what you describe (e.g. the dominant group now feels their position is threatened….).
It is also, perhaps, worth noting that some members of the formerly-dominant group then demand tolerance for themselves – i.e. “why don’t you tolerate my beliefs [insert regressive belief here]”.
Interesting post – I appreciate having this to mull over…
Ivory Bill Woodpecker 12.27.19 at 1:43 pm
I’m supposed to believe a couple of stories from wingnut sites, perhaps authored by some GRU operative in Mommie Dearest Russia?
Michael 12.27.19 at 3:45 pm
It’s been pointed out more than once (e.g., Wendy Brown https://press.princeton.edu/books/paperback/9780691136219/regulating-aversion; Beth Povinelli https://www.dukeupress.edu/the-cunning-of-recognition; etc.) that the expectation of deference is built into the very idea of acceptance. Whoever is doing the accepting is in effect granting a sort of favor; they are positioned as having the privilege to dispense acceptance. In this way, acceptance and domination are internally linked. We can see this quite clearly today when young LGBTQ people must still take the affirmative step of “coming out.” Even if “acceptance” is openly promised and largely expected, it must still be extended; it cannot simply be presumed that being queer is unremarkable. Domination ends when no group feels entitled to grant acceptance to others.
Ray Vinmad 12.27.19 at 4:01 pm
I’m not sure I’m reading you right but this post suggests that you see identity politics as a strategic choice rather than a thing that often just sort of happens when you have egalitarian ideals but unfair treatment of individuals mainly because of the social groups they belong to.
Can we really avoid identity politics at this point?
It is true that there is now orientation away from tolerance because tolerance depends on dominance.
Another way to look at this is that the more heated battles in identity politics (broadly defined) are occurring now because the dominant group is having difficulty with the shift from noblesse oblige ‘granting’ of equality to others to the insistence by these others on complete and total equality.
To oversimplify, when people in whatever oppressed identity group come to ask themselves ‘why can’t I be on a completely equal footing with those who do well/benefit from, etc. the current system?’ they tend to lose patience with noblesse oblige, and are unwilling to behave with deference. Deference might seem too much like internalizing one’s inferiority or the rightness of someone else’s dominance.. This means that the groups are more likely to demand things from others rather than wait to receive them.
These things are necessary for full social equality but there will be a lot of hostility among some within dominant groups, and you’re now seeing people commit to whatever version of social hierarchy they think works best for them. They ignore or are blind to whatever versions they’d be screwed by. They tend to make common cause on the naturalness of that social hierarchy, and the importance of social hierarchy generally.
This is one reason why affinities between oppressed identity groups aren’t merely strategic. Having recognized the legitimacy of this type of demand for full equality for themselves, people with certain identities are probably more likely to recognize it for others. Certain subcultures within oppressed group develop a set of standard moral responses–and these types of demands for full equality for others will seem par for the course. They’ll commit themselves to meeting them even for groups whose political interests aren’t clearly aligned with their own. Often though, the political interests are broadly aligned but this process does create moral affinities, and general commitments to egalitarianism that the far right ridicules but which follow logically from a broad commitment for social equality.
Even so, there are fights among groups struggling for different types of social equality. Sometimes they are actually in one another’s way or are viewed as competition for resources. Sometimes the concern seems more symbolic and maybe motivated by worries that there isn’t enough equality to go around.
The interesting consequence is maybe the only power some people making claims for equality have is the power of moral suasion. They are depending on the broader acceptance of social equality, and the logical extension to themselves. So naturally a backlash tries to undermine their moral standing. E.g., you have people calling transgender people ‘transgender extremists.’ In order to strengthen their case, they predict a lot of devastating outcomes when full recognition of equality comes to pass. I cannot think of a case where this is not reactionary but the anti-trans movement definitely tries to cloak their backlash in terms that take up earlier moments in identity politics. This is because they are trying to convince people who have already committed to egalitarian norms.
Anarcissie 12.27.19 at 4:41 pm
The mere concept of ‘transgender’ is still very strongly contested, as many kinds of identity are not, therefore it (any position) is always extremism of one sort or another. It may be quite a while before deference is demanded in their case; first they have to be allowed to exist at all.
Peter Dorman 12.27.19 at 6:57 pm
The dynamic JQ describes does occur often, but it is not the whole story. I think two distinctions can help in separating where it works from where it doesn’t.
The first is between symbolic and concrete relative positioning. JQ is describing a realm in which hierarchies are matters of symbolic exchange: do I relate to you as my inferior, equal or superior? A lot of social interaction is like this. But there are also concrete hierarchies in which people exercise power over others or gain relative advantage irrespective of how their actions are displayed symbolically. In its pure form, for instance, institutional racism is a hierarchy that is not visible at the individual level but shows up through the structural dynamics of the institutions people are embedded in. I think of the interaction between racial segregation in housing, unequal access to credit and the financing of public schools through local property taxes as an example of this. No single individual has to be racist in outlook or intent for the system as a whole to reproduce generation after generation of extreme injustice.
The second is between zero-sum and positive-sum redistributions. Some inequalities are largely zero-sum, in the sense that the benefits to those on the top are due to the deprivations of those on the bottom. An example is the gender division of labor in housework, where more chores for you means more freedom from them for me and vice versa. The Marxist view of profit works that way too (but not necessarily other views). And then there are inequalities in which the benefits of the better off group don’t depend on the deprivation of others, such as the risk of being arbitrarily abused or killed by the police. I’m white and less likely to experience this abuse than someone who isn’t, but ending this abuse for them doesn’t put me at any greater risk.
I think identity politics has been excessively divisive (more precise: has engendered surplus divisiveness) because of the blurring of these two distinctions. Contests over symbolic status, as JQ points out, have an inherent zero sum aspect, especially as we move to the meta level of who should have the right to award respect in the first place. To some extent, these contests are an unavoidable part of social change, and we just have to roll with them. Unfortunately though, symbolic disputes have tended to crowd out concrete ones, where it is often possible to find (ahem) Pareto improvements.
Meanwhile, there is very little awareness of the difference between zero and positive sum situations, as shown by the tendency to call all relative advantages “privilege”. A privilege is an unjust, unearned benefit, typically based on the exclusion of others. (Membership has its privileges because nonmembers don’t get them.) Private equity billionaires who profit from exorbitant surprise medical bills that bankrupt ordinary people drip with privilege. But heterosexual couples who benefit from marriage laws did not gain at the expense of non-hetero couples that were excluded, and changing the laws to benefit the latter does not harm the former (except perhaps in the world of symbolic hierarchies).
We are awash in sloppy thinking about difference and hierarchy. (There’s a lot more than what I’ve brought up here.) Why we’re in this mess is an interesting question.
MisterMr 12.27.19 at 7:12 pm
I’m not sure that identity politics works this way.
This is the way identity politics would work if it was really a sort of philosophical argument about the merits of this or that identity.
But what I see is more a sort of tribalism, where for example here in Italy many conservative parties (especially the Lega) are big on how Italy is a Christian (catholic) country and Muslim immigrants are going to destroy our culture, but then when the Pope says we should welcome immigrants they say he should mind his own business, that is not what you would expect from a firebrand catholic.
William S Berry 12.27.19 at 7:29 pm
@notGoodenough:
Help us out here if you would and don’t ask questions of the likes of “likbez”, “ph”, “steven johnson”, et al.
They might answer!
Chetan Murthy 12.27.19 at 7:37 pm
likbez @ 1: Someone arguing in good faith wouldn’t be posting links from the “Christian Post”. NewsPunch “Where mainstream fears to tread” seems pretty out there, too.
notGoodenough @ 3: It seems clear that this young woman has made the best of a pretty awful situation, and their parents are continuing to fuck with her life, just as they did all during it.
Here’s a link from NBC News: https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/minnesota-transgender-teen-sued-her-own-mom-speaks-out-n712616
Stephen 12.27.19 at 7:38 pm
This is a deep and subtle topic, into which I venture with great caution.
But going through the OPs claims: if identity politics involves “a claim that a particular group is not being treated fairly” can that not be applied to majority groups?
“the idea of tolerance implies the existence of a dominant group that does the tolerating”. Fair enough, unless you are arguing that there should in fact be no dominant groups.
“Members of the formerly dominant group may be willing to extend acceptance to others, but …they expect to be treated as the default identity for the community as a whole.” Well yes, heterosexuals expect to be the default identity. In Japan, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Scotland people of those groups overwhelmingly expect that to be the default identity for their communities. Do you have any problem with that? You may be aggrieved that people in England, Australia etc may believe similarly: why?
“Instead of being accepted as one element of a diverse community, the formerly dominant group becomes the object of hostility and derision.” If you are arguing that no members of minority groups have ever felt hostility and derision against the majority, I think you have never got to know many members of minorities. Or listened to, say, Islamists expounding their views on tolerance of the kuffar.
Yours in the cause of genuine, reciprocal tolerance.
Stephen 12.27.19 at 7:59 pm
Alex SL @2: “I am not really sure where a formerly dominant group has ever become the object of hostility and derision, except maybe when colonial powers were expulsed?”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rwandan_genocide
You might want to have a look at, for example, the French and Russian revolutions also.
politicalfootball 12.27.19 at 9:02 pm
likbez@1 I think you’ll have better luck with this sort of thing if you learn to read the media a little more skeptically, and gain some understanding of how reports like the ones you cite are formulated. The Calgaro suit wasn’t even trying to make a legal point — the arguments were so ridiculous that the judge dismissed them completely. This was a publicity stunt aimed at suckers and abetted by the Christian Post, whose article failed to describe what actually took place in the court, much less what was going on in this young person’s life.
Notably, the C. Post just straight up lies about the school district’s involvement in the case. Calgaro does not allege, as the C. Post claims, that the school district began gender transition treatments on the youth. (Read the decision.) The C. Post just made that up.
The piece in “Newspunch” purports to link “court documents,” but that turns out to be a Facebook page with no court documents. It links to a Federalist article that also appears to be sourced exclusively to the Facebook page and, in the case of Townhall, to a suspended Twitter account.
Newspunch, Townhall and the Federalist didn’t bother to ask the mother what was going on. Can you use your critical thinking skills to ask yourself why they failed in that basic bit of fairness?
But as with all these conversations, in the end the real question is: What is the role of factuality in public discussion. Is there any value in tolerating the truth — or are falsehoods required to arrive at the correct answers?