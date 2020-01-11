Consumed by fire

It’s been hard to think straight with the fires that have burned through most of Australia for months. Brisbane was among the first places affected, with the loss of the historic Binna Burra lodge, on the edge of a rainforest, a place where no one expected a catastrophic fire. But, as it turned out, we got off easy compared to the rest of the country. Heavy rain in early December helped to put out the fires in Queensland, and we can expect the delayed arrival of the monsoon in the near future. By contrast, southern Australia normally has hot, dry summers and this has been the hottest driest year ever. The increased likelihood of catastrophic fire seasons was evident when I started work on this topic back in 2012 [1], and the risks for this year were pointed out to the government months in advance. The warnings went unheeded for two reasons.
First, the government had been re-elected partly on the basis of a promise (economically nonsensical, but politically powerful) to return the budget to surplus. Any serious action to prepare for and respond to a bushfire catastrophe would wipe that out, as indeed has almost certainly happened now.
Second, any serious assessment would have to focus on the fact that climate change is causing large-scale losses in Australia right now. The government is a combination of denialists and do-nothingists, neither of whom are willing to address the issue.
Of course, Australia is only a small part of the problem. Our government’s policies are helping to promote climate catastrophes in the US, Brazil and other places, and theirs are returning the favor. A policy shift in any one of these countries, with no change elsewhere, would make little difference to the country concerned. That’s the nature of a collective action problem. But on any ordinary understanding of justice, we are reaping what we, and the governments we’ve elected, have sown.
Over the fold, some links to pieces I’ve written on this topic.
Australia is promising $2 billion for the fires. I estimate recovery will cost $100 billion Article I wrote piece for CNN Business in the US.
Hundreds more deaths will result from the particulates created by Australia’s current crop of bushfires, article for Inside Story
The opportunity cost of destruction, extract from Economics in Two Lessons
Climate deniers are worse than antivaxers but get treated better, from my blog
Burning the surplus, from my blog
Mainstream media remains quiet on Scott Morrison’s untimely holiday from Independent Australia. As the worst of the disaster started to unfold, our appalling Prime Minister skived off to Hawaii for a luxury holiday, without telling anyone. Most of the media were happy to cover for him.
fn1. Instant social media reactions have their problems, but the academic alternative, endless rounds of refereeing, is far worse. I started work on this topic with a colleague Tyron Venn, in 2012, but it didn’t get past the referees until 2017, by which time the central point (the case for mandatory evacuation, rather than encouraging people to defend their homes against fire) was generally accepted. And the demand for a tight focus meant that the discussion of climate change, my original motivation for doing the project, was cut down to a single sentence. For anyone interested, here’s a link.
Mark Pontin 01.11.20 at 9:00 am
‘First, the government had been re-elected partly on the basis of a promise (economically nonsensical, but politically powerful) to return the budget to surplus. ‘
They’re idiots. Don’t they know Clinton ran a budget surplus in the US and it was a disaster?
https://www.businessinsider.com/how-bill-clintons-balanced-budget-destroyed-the-economy-2012-9
Hidari 01.11.20 at 9:26 am
‘Mainstream media remains quiet on Scott Morrison’s untimely holiday from Independent Australia’.
Given their role in this unfolding apocalypse, it might be worthwhile changing the phrase ‘mainstream media’ to something more appropriate and accurate like ‘extremist media’. Certainly, given that in Australia so-called ‘mainstream’ media is dominated by the extreme right wing Christian fundamentalist anti-Semite Rupert Murdoch, who presumably is looking forward to the oncoming eco-geddon as a sign of the Rapture, it’s difficult to see how the media has earned the phrase ‘mainstream’. It’s easy to see however that in a capitalist state the media’s role is not to reflect ‘public opinion’ but to shape and control it.
‘Climate deniers are worse than antivaxers but get treated better.’
They certainly are, but why do they get treated better? The reason is, presumably, anti-vaxxers are mainly (not wholly) harmless loons, whereas climate change deniers are backed by billions of dollars of corporate money.
If and when sanity returns to this fraught field, (which will not happen anytime soon) and long jail terms are handed out to the climate criminals, e.g. the CEOs of the ‘Seven Sisters’, and their companies are taken away from them with no compensation and shut down, it might also be the time to look at legal proceedings against those who deliberately spread lies about the situation, deliberately covered up for the guilty, deliberately created a media environment in which life-saving action was delayed and prolonged. The brutal fact is that tens of thousands of people are dying because of climate change every year, this will be hundreds of thousands in a few short years, and by 2050, 2060*, it will be millions (every year), and the climate change denial machine of Murdoch et al has some responsibility for these deaths.
While liberals clutch their pearls, may I point out that if one looks at the history, even a few hundred years ago, (or even in the 1940s) people have been hanged for a hell of a lot less.
*I’m ignoring the usual caveat of ‘unless we do something about this fast’ because, let’s face it, we ain’t going to do shit, are we.
john 01.11.20 at 1:01 pm
Deepest sympathy to citizens/residents of Australia.
ccc 01.11.20 at 1:56 pm
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/10/perspectives/australia-fires-cost/index.html
“Perhaps largest of all, but impossible to measure, is the destruction of natural ecosystems. It has been estimated that 480 million native animals have died, and whole species have almost certainly been wiped out. The results of billions of dollars spent on preserving these ecosystems have been wiped out in just a few weeks.”
Many of those hundreds of millions of individual victims died suffering.
Shifting to talk about “ecosystems” diverts attention from the suffering of those individuals.
Is refusal to take seriously the suffering of the individual victims of climate change a form of climate denialism?