Who will pick the turnips?

I have a new piece up at the LRB blog on the UK’s post-Brexit immigration plans. I argue that at the core of the plans is an intention to treat EU migrants and others as a vulnerable and exploitable workforce and that the logic of denying a long-term working visa route to the low paid leads to three possibilities: either the businesses that rely upon them will go bust, technology will substitute for labour, or the UK will have to start denying education to young Britons so that they become willing to be the underpaid workforce that picks turnips and cleans the elderly in social care.
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
Chetan Murthy 02.20.20 at 6:11 pm
Chris, thank you for this column, and for your persistent work to educate us all. I thought I’d add one other thing that the (self-interested) Tory Brit ought to be thinking of (but isn’t): even before “who’s going to wipe my bum when I get old?”, ought to be “who’s going to create the wealth that will sustain me when I can no longer work?” IIUC the dependency ratio in many Western countries is dropping dangerously, except in those that continue to accept immigrants in large numbers.
But then again, maybe the Tory Brit plan is that the entire workforce will eventually be brought in on guest visas, underpaid, and their surplus labor skimmed off to
care for the aged.[record-scratch] buy ever-more luxury yachts for plutocrats.
nope@nope.com 02.20.20 at 6:26 pm
Or they could, you know, raise wages.
BruceJ 02.20.20 at 6:34 pm
Fourth option: (the ‘USA!USA!USA!’ plan) Continue to use the EU migrants in an illegal capacity for even cheaper labor and greater opportunities to exploit them.
Chris Bertram 02.20.20 at 6:39 pm
@nope, the original draft that didn’t make the cut had “That some businesses will go under certainly seems likely, particularly if competition for scarce labour drives up wage costs to a point where prices would have to rise to a level unpalatable to the consumer or where profit-margins fall catastrophically.”
Dr. Hilarius 02.20.20 at 6:47 pm
My 97-year old mother still lives at home but has had a number of emergency hospitalizations followed up by rehabilitation in skilled nursing facilities. The bulk of the less skilled work, wiping bottoms, bathing and janitorial work, is done by African immigrants. Most are from Somalia.
These workers do not shy from personal contact with strangers and they do not consider the work itself demeaning. But few native born citizens would ever consider taking one of these jobs. Robots will not be taking over these tasks in any foreseeable future. If these workers didn’t exist some of the ill and elderly might be cared for by family but others don’t have any family. The economic consequences of family care would be considerable. Adult family are often still of working age and are trying to support themselves even as the social safety net continues to unravel. Anti-immigrant policies appeal to economic principles but this is just cover for policy makers exploiting racism and fear of the foreign.
Dr.Hilarius 02.20.20 at 6:50 pm
I should have appended that I am in the US not the UK.
nope@nope.com 02.20.20 at 6:52 pm
Labor is a minuscule fraction of the final cost to consumers for agricultural produce. For example, increasing the cost of tomatoes picked in Florida by a penny a pound was estimated to increase the yearly income of the tomato pickers by 7,000 USD. Pass that on to consumers and they won’t even notice.
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/01/19/us/19farm.html
Above and beyond the particular numbers – your argument is identical to those typically deployed against raising the minimum wage. How do you feel about raising the minimum wage?
Chris Bertram 02.20.20 at 7:23 pm
@nope the MAC report that preceded the new policy reported that the arable land under cultivation in eastern England expanded considerably with the availabilty of labour from E Europe after 2004. I presume that when that workforce goes away, in the absence of a viable substitute workforce, that industry will contract. Which is all very well, but the vegetables have to come from somewhere and Brexit makes getting them from elsewhere rather more difficult. Maybe you are right that they’ll suddenly offer much higher wages, the workers will come and the consumers won’t notice. But I’m not convinced. Your point about the minimum wage seems wrong: the fact that raising it doesn’t affect employment levels across an economy doesn’t establish that industry X or industry Y will be viable at the new level. Maybe they shouldn’t be. But the vegetables have to come from somewhere, at some price.
(Incidentally, if you want to continue commenting, please familiarise yourself with out comments policy and conform to it.)