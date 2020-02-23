Like most recreational tri-athletes, I don’t pay much attention to what’s happening in the top levels of the sport, let alone in the separate worlds of swimming, cycling and running[1]. But I took notice last year when Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon distance in under two hours, a barrier long thought to be unbreakable, and one that reminded my of my failed attempts to break four hours over the same distance.
Kipchoge had plenty of help in his effort, including pace runners (providing an added drafting benefit) and a guide car projecting laser light on to the track to ensure exact pacing. These non-standard features mean that the time doesn’t count as a record for the marathon event.
Apparently, the biggest boost, however, came from his shoes, Nike’s recently released Vaporfly’s which incorporate a special carbon plate and a foam designed to return as much as possible of the energy expended from the impact of each pace. In subsequent events, runners with Vaporflys have produced winning times as much as 4 per cent faster than would be expected. And, it seems, the benefit is just as great, or even greater, for middle-aged slowpokes.
As with similar innovations in swimming and cycling, there was a lot of pressure to ban these technological marvels. But the International Olympic Committee, unwilling to take on the might of Nike, decided to allow the shoes, while trying to limit further innovations.
So, should I lay out $A300 or so for a pair of these marvels, which apparently may last for only a couple of hundred km (YMMV)? For the moment, I’m not going to. I’m going to have one more try to break four hours, and for this purpose I’m racing against my (not quite as old) self, not other competitors or even the clock. Once the technology becomes general, I’ll no doubt adopt it like everyone else.
In the meantime, what really appeals to me is the claimed capacity of cooling wristbands to lower body temperature. Even in moderate temperatures, I end events drenched in sweat and temperatures in Queensland aren’t always moderate. Does anyone have any experience/thoughts on this?
Brian 02.23.20 at 1:46 am
A quick read says a runner generates 600 – 1300 watts of heat.
Heat (in watts) = 4 x [your body mass (kg)] x [running speed (meters/second)]
If you’re on a bike and have an ergometer telling you how many watts you are generating, I’d multiply that by around 4, because about 25% of muscle energy is converted to motion. The advantage on a bike is that you have a higher airspeed, so you get better evaporation.
But, some athletes are more efficient than others, so they won’t generate as much heat. Top athletes you can usually see smooth economy of motion.
Heat dissipation has to keep up with that heat production. Mostly it does.
Runners/cyclists get up to around 38.3 C (101 F) core temp and the body tries to stay there. Heat shock proteins are a major part of conditioning for endurance. They stabilize cells and act as chaperones to get proteins to fold properly.
Anyway, let’s assume that at speed X, you are producing Y watts and disappating Y watts. Call it 1100 watts of heat you are dissipating, just barely. Then you speed up a bit, and you are producing X+10 watts of heat. You can’t dissipate the heat anymore, not quite. So you need to dump 10 watts.
The article says the athletes increased 3.86% in aerobic capacity. So, let’s accept that number and call it watts. 1100×0.0386 = 42.46 watts that this wrist unit can dump from one wrist.
I don’t think that’s out of the question certainly. the hands are evolved to dump heat into. This little unit on the wrist doesn’t have to supply all that energy. It just has to create a better heat gradient on your wrist and the metal on the hot side needs water to evaporate more effectively.
I think the numbers work ok. The key to understanding this is similar to understanding an economics of how the marginal trades determine price. It’s that last little bit that pushes you over the edge that you need to deal with. Handle that, and your price won’t spiral out of control.
If it works that well on one wrist, I’d try it on two. And this could be an interesting technology if paired with light solar panels to wear in extreme weather.