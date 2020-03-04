Next week in Brisbane, I’ll take part in a debate/dialogue with Stephen Hicks, a North American philosopher, who has criticised postmodernism from a right/libertarian perspective. He’s on a tour of Australia, and was invited to Brisbane by Murray Hancock who’s setting up The Brisbane Dialogue which has the ambitious objective of promoting civil discussion across political divides. I ended up being dobbed in (is this an Australianism?) to present the other side, and chose the topic “Postmodernism is a rightwing philosophy”. Longterm readers of my blogging won’t be surprised: I was making this claim as far back as 2003. Thanks to Kellyanne Conway and “alternative facts”, I’ll have plenty of material to work with.
I plan to argue that in the absence of any objective correspondence to reality, it’s the truths favored by the rich and powerful that will win out, not those of the oppressed. Trumpism is the obvious illustration of this, but rightwing postmodernism on issues like climate change and creationism long predates his rise.
Still, I have a couple of problems. First, I’m not a philosopher, so I’m working with a pretty simmple interpretation of postmodernism, roughly stated as “there are multiple truths, and no one is better than another” More precisely, as I encountered it, postmodernism involved a Two-Step of Terrific Triviality, putting forward statements that encouraged the simplistic interpretation most of the time, but, when challenged, retreating to into total obscurity, or else into something more nuanced and not very interesting like “there may be an actual truth of the matter, but we can never know it for sure” . But is there a better interpretation of postmodernism, one that is both interesting and comprehensible?
My second problem is whether constructive dialogue on a topic like this will prove to be possible. I think we’ll agree at least on not liking postmodernism, and probably on some of the intellectual history. I have no idea, though, what Hicks thinks about Trump and Trumpism, or for that matter about climate change and science in general. I’ll see how it plays out.
Yoyo 03.04.20 at 8:58 pm
1 “Truth is inextricably linked to social place and indentity”
Sean Carroll 03.04.20 at 9:00 pm
I think this is not a very good definition of postmodernism! Better would be something like “suspicion toward grand metanarratives.” Postmodernists want to undermine grand theorizing that purports to give a final answer to large questions, usually in the contexts of language, culture, arts, morality, metaphysics, social theorizing, etc. Less so for the hard sciences, though of course there are exceptions. They want to argue that claims that seem objective and true are often riddled with subjective presuppositions.
I think you can be the world’s most committed postmodernist and still accept the reality of anthropogenic climate change, at least under semi-charitable readings of the term.
The pro-postmodernism argument would be that the movement didn’t usher in the current age of bespoke belief systems, it simply diagnosed it, with frightening prescience.
John Quiggin 03.04.20 at 9:23 pm
“The pro-postmodernism argument would be that the movement didn’t usher in the current age of bespoke belief systems, it simply diagnosed it, with frightening prescience.”
I plan to make that point, as regards some postmodernists (Baudrillard seems like a good example for me). I think there are others for whom the rise of bespoke belief systems was seen as a good thing, at least until the political right got in on the act.
Johan 03.04.20 at 9:28 pm
I found this essay interesting, on Trump as the first postmodern president:
https://thefederalist.com/2017/01/23/donald-trump-first-president-turn-postmodernism/
John Quiggin 03.04.20 at 9:29 pm
“suspicion toward grand metanarratives.” The obvious examples, for me, are Marxism-Leninism and neoliberal triumphalism. But I don’t need postmodernism to be suspicious of these – the advocates of these metanarratives made confident predictions that turned out to be drastically wrong.
Joseph Guillaume 03.04.20 at 9:39 pm
As someone who at times identifies as leftist and postmodern, I would argue that the ideal of postmodernism shares a socialist ideal – given the idea that objective truth does not exist or is not attainable, it recognises that truth is subject to capture by the powerful and by specific modes of knowledge production, and that special attention is needed to give voice to the lived experience of the wider population, otherwise democracy is threatened.
The obvious weakness is that we don’t have the institutions in place to support this, and in absence of those institutions, deconstruction of expert authority leaves a vacuum that authoritarianism can fill.
Rather than tackling postmodernism directly, I would suggest engaging with the concept of post-normal science as argued by Ravetz, Funtowicz and others.
Norbert 03.04.20 at 10:19 pm
PM also hets some oomph by correctly noting that many have over hyped the “scientific method” as an infallible source of truth. There is no such infallible method, despite what many scientists publically say (at times). The process of knolwedge accumulation is bery messy. The oft cited claim that Science (always with a capital S) tells us… is a sure way of inviting skepticism. It is also either vacuous or false. PM has highlighted this fact, and though it does not mean that there is no truth, it does mean that finding it and defending it is a messy particularist business.
Leo Casey 03.04.20 at 11:16 pm
There is a lot of space between the position that there is one Truth (with a capital T), which corresponds to one objective reality, and the position that there are multiple truths, anyone of which is just as good as another. For example, a written text such as a book is clearly open to a number of different, plausible interpretations (it would be very foolish, for example, to say that there was only legitimate way to interpret/understand Hobbes’ Leviathan), but the notion that all interpretations would be equally valid (such that a reading of Leviathan as an argument for communitarianism is just as valid as a reading of it as an argument for liberalism), and there are no grounds for giving some priority over others, is not sustainable. If society is at least analogous to a text, if not the actual product of discourse, then it follow that there could be a range of plausible ‘truths,’ but that not every ‘truth’ is plausible. The weakness of most arguments against post-modernism (which often becomes a residual category for the theorists the critic does not like, from Foucault and Derrida to Rorty and the late Wittgenstein) is that they are exclude the middle between those two poles, assuming that there is only one of two choices — a world in which there is a single ‘truth,’ that corresponds to some objective reality, and a world in which a multitude of ‘truths’ are all equally valid.
BZ 03.04.20 at 11:30 pm
Josh Marshall wrote an essay on George Bush as the Post-Modern President back in 2003 too.
https://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/september-2003/the-post-modern-president/
Another Nick 03.04.20 at 11:43 pm
Modernism is about ‘death of the old’
Postmodernism is about ‘nothing really dies’
Eg.
A modernist art gallery is only interested in showing the latest schools of thought
A postmodernist art gallery will mix and match anything from any era
Dave Maier 03.05.20 at 12:13 am
Re: your second problem, I have my doubts. I am familar with Stephen Hicks, and his main book on the subject is facile crap. A dialogue between a lousy philosopher and a non-philosopher (however sensible) on what are after all rather subtle philosophical ideas could be gruesome. Be careful.
I have a couple of (non-technical) blog posts you might (conceivably) find helpful; the first title is self-explanatory, and the second has some reflections on anti-postmodern polemic and Holbo’s “twostep” (although I don’t use that name). Best of luck.
https://www.3quarksdaily.com/3quarksdaily/2017/10/why-science-critics-shouldnt-be-postmodernists-and-vice-versa.html
https://www.3quarksdaily.com/3quarksdaily/2018/07/the-paradox-of-polemic-and-related-interpretive-phenomena.html
Ebenezer Scrooge 03.05.20 at 12:18 am
“Suspicion of grand metanarratives.” I think this was noted a few centuries earlier by Fast Eddie Burke.
Andres 03.05.20 at 12:23 am
“First, I’m not a philosopher, so I’m working with a pretty simple interpretation of postmodernism, roughly stated as “there are multiple truths, and no one is better than another””
Hi John. That is at best a vulgarization of postmodernism and wrong reading at worst, though I have no doubt that a lot of lazy adherents to postmodernism argue this way. And Trump is not a postmodern president but a throwback to demagogues and dictators of antiquity, while Fox News is simply a blue-tinged version of Pravda, an old phenomenon.
My quick and dirty summary of postmodernism involves the following:
1. Reality/truth is a many-sided beast, so that a theorist with one point of entry can come up with a radically different perception of truth than another even if the process of reasoning is consistent and verified by different data. This does not deny that there are wrong interpretations of reality based on either inconsistent or incomplete reasoning (which runs afoul of falsifying data) or violations of theorizing guidelines such as Occam’s razor.
2. Knowledge is not foundationalist in the sense that it has no firm starting point such as scripture, rationalist axioms, or a postulated independence between empirical theory or data. In reality, the “data” and “theory” are in a perpetual process of modifying each other, and the accumulation of knowledge is better thought of as a moving process such as swimming or riding a bicycle, where contradictions in existing theory vs. data give birth to new theory and modify old theory.
3. Social reality is not foundationalist or essentialist. i.e. social reality is neither materialist, where class structures and intellectual hegemony are caused solely by the reality of production and subsistence. Nor is it idealist, where the theories of a few thinkers determine the current social structure and any changes therefrom. i.e., a postmodernist sees history as a process where contradictions in material conditions vs. ideology/religion/political philosophy drive each other.
4. Similarly, social processes are in no way foundationalist. Postmodernism rejects the two extremes of methodological individualism (that macro outcomes are purely passive sums of individual decisions) and methodological structuralism (that individuals are compelled by wider social forces so that choice is an illusion). Note that neoclassical and Austrian economics are associated with methodological individualism, but this correlation is not pre-ordained. Similarly, dogmatic Marxism-Leninism hews to methodological structuralism, but this is also not pre-ordained. Marx was certainly not a crude methodological structuralist, even though he did indulge in overarching narratives.
4. Cause-and-effect explanations (including the mathematical models that economists are so fond of) are incomplete depictions of social change, and will therefore be potentially misleading at best (if they fit the _current_ data) and wrong at worst (when they suddenly don’t fit reality as previously happened). This is because in the real world there is no such thing as an exogenous variable. Not only is there often two-way feedback between causes and effects, but the causes and effects always act to change the external social and physical totality, which feeds back on both. A long-term view of history thus sees processes as constituting each other rather than causing or influencing each other in any ranked manner.
As an aside, the term postmodernism is way too fancy for my liking, and I prefer to call it something like philosophical skepticism (not ancient Greek skepticism, but rather skepticism of overarching philosophical constructs that claim to create received truth).
For a postmodern Marxist rejection of Marxism-Leninism, see chapters 1 and 2 (skip the introduction) of http://digamo.free.fr/wolffresnick06.pdf.
There’s no comprehensive “insider” postmodern critique of standard economics that I know of; probably the nearest is GLS Shackle’s Epistemics and Economics (e.g., see https://www.peri.umass.edu/fileadmin/pdf/conference_papers/newschool/Papaer_GLS_Shackle_Studentship.pdf ), though that is mainly focused on the way that fundamental uncertainty invalidates both objective knowledge and methodological individualism and thus undermines the ground-up conception of neoclassical economics.
Dave Maier 03.05.20 at 12:31 am
Also, if you need another example besides Ms. Conway, the guy mainly responsible for “Pizzagate,” one Mike Cernovich, has explicitly stated that in spreading disinformation in the way he does, he takes himself to be following in the footsteps of the postmodernists he learned about in college (Wikipedia says he has a B.A. in philosophy).
Fake Dave 03.05.20 at 1:17 am
I think post-modernism was always an ideology of affluence. From day one, it’s main adherants have been the bobos — bourgious bohemians — who fused high ideals and basic hedonism into a single platform of total liberation from an oppressive moral order. We can see it in the Parisian intellectual elite with their drugged out sex parties and underage lovers, in “swinging London” and John Lennon’s fur coat collection (“imagine there’s no money,” indeed), yoga, self-help books, magic water, and endless consumer fads of the New Age “movement.” Not to mention thousands of rich kids getting high and playing dress-up at Woodstock, Glastonbury, Dead Tour and Burning Man.
The working class left has never been able to get on board with that kind of self indulgent cult of the individual (“self-actualization”, “wellness,” “empowerment,” etc.) because we rely on functional social institutions to hold our fractured communities together. It’s a lot easier to “drop out” and join the counterculture if you’ve got tenure or a trust fund. The rest of us have to act “respectable” to get any respect.
dilbert dogbert 03.05.20 at 1:31 am
Gabriel 03.05.20 at 1:43 am
I assume you are going to include the famous ‘Postmodernism Journal Meltdown Edition’, where you can read in realtime a bunch of noted PoMo scholars suddenly realizing that their philosophy was having much more of an effect on the Right than the Left? I remembering reading and discussing it in grad school, but it’s been so long that I don’t even remember which journal it was, much less the issue. But someone in your grapevine should be able to pinpoint it for you, as it was famous enough to be referenced in both my Culture Studies and Folklore coursework.
Alan White 03.05.20 at 2:10 am
From having taught Kuhn for many years, I’d say his view of science is postmodernist in the best sense as carefully argued by historical example, data-based, and reflective of the social nature of the scientific process. While his overall assessment of the nature of scientific truth is that it is fluid over time, it also is tempered by adhering closely to replicated tests and susceptible to abandonment through falsification, with precepts of simplicity and consistency thrown in as essential parts of its social enterprise. And all that is consistent with the fact that it produces hard-won successes that anybody has to acknowledge: the technology that many people today literally could not live without (and I don’t mean smart phones, even if most people act as if that were true!).
Kiwanda 03.05.20 at 2:34 am
Possibly Hicks would agree with this discussion of post-modernism as it has influenced the far-right and the postmodern left. I would take some commonalities of the influence of postmodernism to be that both right and left:
– have a disdain for truth and the pursuit it, including historical and scientific;
– regard argument as nothing more than instrumental;
– view truth and morality as relative, grounded in social position;
– put primacy on identity categories and group rights, and little on the rights of individuals
(although right and left have inverted views of which groups should hold sway on matters of truth and morality).
Re “two step”, see also the motte and bailey.
Kiwanda 03.05.20 at 2:34 am
Sigh. motte and bailey.
nastywoman 03.05.20 at 3:21 am
The definition of postmodernism is:
”a late 20th-century style and concept in the arts, architecture, and criticism, which represents a departure from modernism and is characterized by the self-conscious use of earlier styles and conventions, a mixing of different artistic styles and media, and a general distrust of theories”.
And so I produced for ALL of you -(and the meeting in Brisbane) the following piece of art
https://youtu.be/BnzXMRkBjMY
and if y’all don’t like it – what’s about singing along:
https://youtu.be/Fq2kPeOHvEM
Bob 03.05.20 at 3:23 am
I think Leo Casey @8 expresses the key point very well.
Some philosophers will from time to time get scientists all riled up by telling them, “You know what? Those PM idiots are saying that there is no truth!” But I think that if the scientists really understood what a philosopher like Richard Rorty means by this, they would be in agreement. The idea that there is some ultimate, final, true representation of reality, that our language can be purified such that we speak nature’s own language, is profoundly unscientific. How would we ever know when we were there? Did God leave Easter eggs with messages inside saying, “You’re here! There’s nothing to know after this!”
All we have are descriptions of the world that can be either true or false. The descriptions of science are more detailed and complex than our everyday descriptions, but that’s all they are. Sometimes it’s easy to get agreement on the truth and falsity of descriptions (“It’s raining outside.” “No it’s not.” “Let’s go to the window and find out.”), other times it’s more difficult. But this is as good as it gets as far as knowledge is concerned. There is no pure or absolute frame of reference from which to view the world. I think most scientists would agree with that.
Rorty quipped, “Take care of freedom and the truth will take care of itself.” By this he means that if we keep the conversation going, that if we allow lots of descriptions to vie with each other, if we have lots of discussion about what might make a description true or false, then we will find the description that is best suited to help us “cope” (Rorty’s preferrred word) with whatever challenge is presenting itself.
nastywoman 03.05.20 at 3:34 am
AND as a famous Dadaist myself – I consider the following the most important introduction to postmodernism:
”Postmodernism as Neo-Dada
At the heart of postmodernism lies the assumption that most of the things that we take for granted are, in fact, simply illusions. Reality is not reflected within text, only text is reflected within text. There is no Truth beyond the experience of the text, and meaning is created every time the text is experienced. An author does not place meaning in the text, and his/her interpretation of the text is no more valid than any other (Baudrillard 1981; 1988; Connor 1989; Lyotard 1984). In other words, meaning is arbitrary, relative, and subjective. Language is, in its own way, reality. What we refer to as reality is not knowable, and we live in the illusion that we are in touch with it. The age in which concepts have a relation to reality is over (Baudrillard and Debrix 1995). Knowledge is only validated when it is referred to by second-level discourse (Lyotard 1984).
With a slight variation in terminology, all of the above statements are exactly the same as the basic premises of Dadaism, a movement that took place in Europe over seventy years ago. Dada was an art movement that occurred primarily in Europe, beginning in Zurich. Although the endpoints are a bit fuzzy, it began around 1915 and lasted until about 1925, when many Dadaists joined the surrealist movement (Bollinger and Verkauf 1975; Dachy 1990; Richter 1965). Although primarily associated with visual art, Dada included writers, critics, and philosophers (Richter 1965; Rubin 1967).
In essence, the Dadaists believed that meaning is arbitrary, relative, and subjective (Rubin 1967). They “realized” that language signified nothing and, as a result, could be manipulated in any way desired (Richter 1965). Dada was a major force in Europe (particularly France), where a great deal of intentionally annoying and provocative visual art, literature, poetry, performance art, and music were produced in its name. The Dadaists had a profound effect on European culture as a whole, and many of them continued to remain in the public eye into the 1960s and even 1970s (Sanouillet 1996). Most of the French Dadaists in particular were writers and literature critics (Richter 1965), and the major focus of Dada in general concerned literary and philosophical problems (Sanouillet 1996).
Like postmodernism, Dada arose as a movement of reaction specifically against the whole rationalist tradition of Western thought (Rubin 1967). As Tzara put it, “Dada places doubt above everything” (Sanouillet 1996: 226). They sought to transcend the bourgeois concepts of society and history (Starr 1984). The Paris Dada movement in particular (from roughly 1919 to the early 1920s) dealt very specifically with language. It was primarily an anti-art philosophy of art, an anti-philosophy philosophy (Richter 1965). Postmodernism, of course, is an anti-theory theory and anti-philosophy philosophy.
Dada died a rapid death due to internal divisions and disagreements amongst its followers, and because once the initial statement was made, there was nothing left to say (Richter 1965). The followers of Dada were actively critical and opposed to anything that smacked of reason or convention. Almost immediately, this caused their demise. One cannot establish a philosophy that is opposed to philosophy and to being established. There was nothing left to do but quit. One can see the same potential problems in the future for extreme postmodernism, which has followed most of the same philosophical steps as the Dadaists”.
nastywoman 03.05.20 at 3:42 am
AND I really hope the following doesn’t get ignored or deleted again –
AS:
”Hans Arp once said1 “…we had a dim premonition that power-mad gangsters would one day use art itself as a way of deadening men’s minds” (Richter 1965: 25). He, like many Dadaists, believed that the establishment would use visual art as a way of creating a particular version of reality. This would be possible only if art remained static, if art was allowed to maintain its unimpeachable aura. They concluded that art should be participated in, rather than simply looked at. Baudrillard has expressed precisely the same claim about television: the fact that we observe television (rather than interact with it) literally “deadens” our minds; it is the opiate of the masses. (Baudrillard 1981, 1988: 169-177; Connor 1989).
Ball said that an organic work of art (or text) has a will of its own; the creator has no primacy over the meaning of the work, and the art exists only in the experiencing of it (Richter 1965). The idea that it is the viewer or reader who creates text, rather than the artist or author, is a central premise of postmodernism (Baudrillard 1981; Connor 1989; Fraser and Nicholson 1990; Lyotard 1984).
Brisset attributed to language a consciousness, and referred to language itself as a “game”. Meaning within words was completely dissociated from objects. That is, he believed that language no longer relates to a concrete reality, but only to a surface reality created by language itself (Richter 1965). Baudrillard (1981) talks of the word losing meaning in a society where everything is ideological. Similarly, Breton stated that “All we look at is false” (Richter 1965: 173). Lyotard discusses in length the idea that we are now totally separated from truth and reality, that the postmodern condition is characterized by continually changing language “games” (1984, 1995).
Richter himself states that “Fatalism and rejection of life … are reactions to a world which has become even more lunatic than it was. There seems no prospect of returning it to normality.” (1965: 203). This predates by over 50 years Baudrillard’s description of the “catastrophe” that has occurred in our culture, but Richter was writing about the post-WWI era. Richter (1965) makes reference to the “empty existence,” the “vacuum” that symbols held once repetition had drained them of meaning, the obvious blueprint for Baudrillard’s argument about the “implosion” of information and meaning (1988). In fact, Baudrillard actually describes “postmodernity” as “…the immense process of the destruction of meaning…” (1993: 38).
The Dadaists held a strong resistance to absolute artistic and moral laws (Richter 1965). They believed that there is no absolute Truth, no concrete Reality, only relative truth and experienced reality. Lyotard rejects “totalizing narratives” and Truth (Lyotard 1984; Kellner 1990). “Postmodernity” is a time characterized by irrationality, play, indeterminacy, and situated or arbitrary truth (Kellner 1990). According to the Dadaists, the 1920s were a period characterized by irrationality, indeterminacy, and situated or arbitrary truth, in which only play merited pursuit (Richter 1965).
There are many other striking fundamental similarities between Dada and postmodernism. Both stand in opposition to Culture (Connor 1989; Richter 1965; Youngblood 1989; Zurbrugg 1994). Both claim and assume an alliance with “the masses” or “the workers”, and both completely fail to receive this alliance in return (Richter 1965; Hall 1986). Both take as their basic starting point the rejection of and disregard for philosophy, aesthetics, ethics, established order, and the Absolute (Richter 1965; Rubin 1967; Connor 1989; Kellner 1990). Both are characterized by a resistance to rationalization (Halley 1982; Kellner 1990). Perhaps most significantly, the single tie that most binds Dada and postmodernism (and is referred to frequently by secondary sources on both movements) is the intensely self-reflexive activity that characterized the Dadaists (Richter 1965; Rubin 1967) and characterizes many postmodernists (Connor 1989; Kellner 1990)”.
James Grimmer 03.05.20 at 5:24 am
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs11191-010-9232-4
Here is something that gets at how “intelligent design” or creationist figures in the United States used so-called “postmodernism” to advance an anti-evolution agenda in the 2000’s.
Robert Pennock is a very solid philosopher of science with a clear sense of what can be done with “postmodern” resources to serve right-wing ends, and he wrote a book back in the day that is quite philosophically sophisticated about all of this:
https://www.amazon.com/Tower-Babel-Evidence-against-Creationism/dp/026216180X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2VYOGKC0THN55&keywords=tower+of+babel+pennock&qid=1583385815&sprefix=mandelstam+%2Caps%2C183&sr=8-1
Bill 03.05.20 at 6:33 am
The work on economics and postmodernism might be something else to review. _Postmodernism, economics and knowledge_ and _Postmodern moments in economics_ are two relevant books. I don’t have my copies handy, but the latter I think has a useful intro that explains postmodernism. I remember the heated discussions about modernism and postmodernism when I was at university. I think history since then has shown the power of the postmodern insights.
Hidari 03.05.20 at 7:12 am
I think any discussion of postmodernism that doesn’t begin with the assumption (which is correct) that postmodernism is dead (as clearly stated in the relevant Wikipedia article), is going to be fairly meaningless, both because postmodernism has been rejected (despite what some people state (obviously wrongly) there is no one, either on the right or the left, who openly proclaims Nietzschean epistemological relativism nor anyone who openly believes it (as would be proven by them living their lives as if it were ‘true’) and also because postmodernism has ‘won’ (there is no, or practically no, Western intellectual who doesn’t share Lyotard’s ‘hostility towards metanarratives’) as indeed, @3 makes clear.
One should always be very, very careful about ideological labels which are not brandished by the people being discussed themselves but only by their ideological enemies. Hitler would clearly have described himself as a National Socialist. Stalin would have proudly described himself as a Communist. But there is no conceivable way in which Trump would describe himself as a post-modernist, and, if someone was to explain it (in words of one syllable) he would vehemently deny that he was such a thing (and he would be correct). The same with Johnson, Erdogan, Netanyahu and the rest. Nor would the much maligned so-called ‘populists’ of the left (Corbyn, Sanders. etc.) describe themselves as postmodernists, and, again, they are right.
It’s not often that one finds oneself in agreement with Nastywoman, but her description of postmodernism is mainly correct. It’s an artistic (NOT philosophical) movement, which has its origins in Dada, certain aspects of which were re-emphasised and re-contextualised in in post-war art. In other words, modernism is, so to speak, parasitic on (aspects of) artistic modernism, and now that modernism is dead, so is post-modernism.
It’s true that there were certain French thinkers who (despite having a problematic relationship to post-modernism) in the post-war period, tried to enunciate a different philosophical trajectory than the increasingly technical and arid Anglo-American trajectory, but it failed (where are the Derrideans now?) and in any case, they are all dead (except for Badiou and he soon will be).
So: postmodernism is dead, it’s over, there are no contemporary post-modern thinkers, there are no contemporary post-modern politicians, and all discussion of this topic must begin with this assumption.
William Berry 03.05.20 at 7:39 am
I see this canard of “right wing postmodernism” all the time, and it makes no sense whatsoever.
Conservatives aren’t postmodern at all, unless postmodernism has been a thing for centuries. Which, you know, makes no sense whatsoever (TM).
The right wing attitude toward Truth has little to no genuine intellectual content. It is essentially the ego-centric relativism of the child.
You’re better than this, John. Please don’t argue for a right wing postmodernism. You’ll make Paul de Man rejoice and Derrida turn over in his grave.
Also: What Sean Carroll and others in the thread have said.
