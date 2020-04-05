Sunday photoblogging: Bantry House, Cork (2008)

by Chris Bertram on April 5, 2020

Bantry House, Cork, Ireland (2008)

Alan White 04.05.20 at 2:39 pm

From foreground to background, terrifically composed.

bad Jim 04.06.20 at 7:19 am

Oddly painterly, notwithstanding the wide-angle distortions.

The brown entrance, the warm mouth of the house, and of course there’s a gazebo.

Jim Buck 04.06.20 at 11:08 am

An the moisture from the sea, hanging in the air. It’s me ma’s town.

Barry 04.08.20 at 3:16 pm

And it looks ‘respectfully shabby’ and worn.

