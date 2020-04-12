Sunday photoblogging: Valentine’s bridge, Bristol

by Chris Bertram on April 12, 2020

Valentine's bridge

Alan White 04.12.20 at 6:34 pm

A giant serpent! Great perspective.

Barry 04.12.20 at 8:22 pm

That’s nice. I like what they did with a curving bridge.

bad Jim 04.13.20 at 6:09 am

Release the Kraken!

