Show me your books …

was once a demand made by Kieran on Chatroulette (remember Chatroulette?), but is now becoming an amateur spectator sport, as people scope out other people’s bookshelves on Zoom, and some of those other people in turn likely artfully arrange their books so as to present the best possible image of their serious or not-so-serious intellectual life. The Twitter commentary on this Pete Buttigeig bookshelf has already started.
— Emma Roller (@emmaroller) April 17, 2020
For me, the interesting bit was not the volumes of Dragonball, or the Piketty in and of itself, so much as the way in which Piketty and a few issues of N+1 bracketted a copy of Juan Zarate’s decidedly non-leftwing book on US financial power, Treasury’s War. Perhaps the message that was intended to be conveyed was of how a leftwing attack on the power of capital and global inequality might be organized around the awesome power of the US over the global financial system. Or, perhaps, that’s just me.
Either which way, one way to keep some of us occupied is to scope out each other’s bookshelves. Here’s mine (as the disorder suggests, I haven’t artfully rearranged it at all, though I have chosen the bookshelf in our house with the greatest concentration of intellectually ‘serious’ books).
Feel free to snoop, and to disparage my taste. Feel just as free to include links to photos of your own bookshelves in comments (it looks as though img src is disabled in CT comments, but links should work fine).
Joseph Blackman 04.17.20 at 6:53 pm
Lol @ all the bicycles and the book “road bike maintenance”.
steven t johnson 04.17.20 at 8:25 pm
There’s a lot of homophobia in the obsession with Buttigieg. The barely concealed crudity of it is rather disgusting. The Root even dogwhistled a queerbashing! At any rate, as the son of a prominent Marx revisionist,* it is entirely expected he would believe devoutly in capitalism. It would be surprising if he were a lefty. The terrifying thing for people paying attention is that his open claim to want to pack the Supreme Court put his on the political left of the Democratic Party. This is not in any way a favorable remark on Buttigieg.
In lieu of pictures, one stack sitting on my piano bench? Diaconis, Ten Great Ideas About Chance; Popul Vuh; Fischer, Stalin and German Communism; Boethius, Consolation of Philosophy, a savage if inadvertent attack on philosophy and the entire Middle Ages; Geoffrey Monmouth, History of the Kings of Britain; Xenophon, The Persian Expedition; Aristotle, The Politics; Livy, The War with Hannibal; The Philip K. Dick Reader; Turgenev, Fathers and Sons; Gordimer, None to Accompany Me, though I’ve never truly loved anything by her but Burger’s Daughter; George, Memoirs of Cleopatra; most exciting of all, The Thorne Smith Three-Decker.
The basis of choice is first and foremost price. The Penguins go cheap at a library sale! The most expensive was the Thorne Smith.
steven t johnson 04.17.20 at 8:28 pm
Pardon, please: *Safely embalming people who lost as ideal socialists is a time-honored strategy for the very high-brown anticommunists. They don’t explicitly say the greatest virtue is not actually overthrowing capitalism anywhere, though.
Jacob Christensen 04.17.20 at 9:38 pm
I’m not sure if the filter likes links and if linking to private photos on Flickr (remember Flickr?) works, but here’s the library. Yes, marrying a librarian is still one of my unfulfilled life goals And no, I still haven’t got around to read the Mandelson book…
The least messy view https://flic.kr/p/2iRiCLe
The Wall of Serious Books https://www.flickr.com/gp/jacobchristensen/864nSz
Yes, that’s the Danish edition of Knausgård in there. Only took me two years to get through https://www.flickr.com/gp/jacobchristensen/52ou8U
Dunno: I just three them in there and spend a couple of hours when I’m searching for a novel or something https://www.flickr.com/gp/jacobchristensen/67tA7G
Chris Bertram 04.17.20 at 10:24 pm
All but 3 of the books on Buttigieg’s political theory shelf now identified:
https://twitter.com/BrunoLeipold/status/1251221316109287424
novakant 04.18.20 at 8:01 am
Lol @ all the bicycles and the book “road bike maintenance”.
That’s the first thing that stuck out for me as well :)