As we are all (or most of us) shut behind our front doors for fear of the plague, and once we’re through with improving ourselves or home-schooling others, what are we watching? I’m always in need of a good recommendation, but happy to share too. At the moment the two drama series that are occupying me are Baron Noir and Babylon Berlin (both series 3 now). I’m guessing, possibly incorrectly, that Baron Noir will be the less familiar of the two to CT readers. It follows the career of socialist mayor Phillipe Rickwaert from the mayor’s job at Dunkerque to the highs and low of national power. Rickwaert is both a Machiavellian tactician (not above dirty tricks and electoral fraud), personally ambitious but also deeply attached to the historic socialist cause. One of the grittiest depictions of how the political sausages get made of recent times. You should start at the beginning with series 1, which is excellent, and persevere through series 2, which gets a bit flabby, since series 3 is again taut, well-plotted and acted. The France of Baron Noir is a parallel one that is just a tiny bit different (the eventual Macron figure is female and the Mélenchon character is vain and narcissistic). Really compelling stuff. Babylon Berlin, based on the novels by Volker Kutscher, is a Weimar era detective series in which our heroes Gunther Rath and Charlotte Ritter battle against dark forces. The plot is sometimes incomprehensible, but the depiction of 1920s Berlin is wonderful.
Declan Kenny 04.17.20 at 1:59 pm
Watching paint dry. Literally. I put off the home DIY decorating for as long as possible, but the virus has me beat. So I am currently waiting for white emulsion to dry so I can get another coat on.
Apart from that, Ozark. Telly for grown-ups.
Musicismath 04.17.20 at 2:37 pm
After literally years of me casually disparaging Marvel movies and anyone who watches them, my wife has been forcing me to actually, you know, sit down and watch them. All of them. In chronological order of release date. Since lockdown started, I’ve got all the way up to Endgame and have had to admit they’re generally well written and a lot of fun. (Well, except for the first Hulk and second Thor movies. And maybe Ant-Man and the Wasp.) Although I found the cultural and geo-politics of Black Panther deeply problematic, and not in a way I was expecting.
The Marvel catch-up project was initially sold to me in terms of “cultural literacy,” but it didn’t take long before I was actually, um, enjoying myself. I’m not sure what I thought these films were, but they’re not that.
Alan White 04.17.20 at 3:55 pm
Thank heavens Netflix still ships DVDs along with streaming. I strongly recommend Parasite, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Pain and Glory (Dolor y Gloria–knowing Spanish helps you from staring at too many subtitles) from recent viewing.
For retro enthusiasts like me, there is a channel dedicated to older shows: Heroes and Icons channel (yeah over-the-top name). It has all 5 Star Trek series shown in order of broadcast every weeknight for one. I saw the original series when I was a kid right through, but this allows me to catch up with the others which I missed while teaching. They also show old westerns in order as well–I’ve gone through Wanted: Dead or Alive already, and now working through Have Gun–Will Travel. FWIW
MPAVictoria 04.17.20 at 4:03 pm
Great idea Chris! I have been watching a bunch of stuff during this weird isolating time:
– Nailed It on Netflix – The premise here is 3 amateur bakers have to make some sort of ridiculously complicated cake based dessert in a ludicrously short amount of time. The show is hosted by a comedian and an actual baker who judge and provide commentary. While the premise sounds like something that could be mean spirited, everyone is super positive, cheerful and also funny. Highly recommended.
– How I Met Your Mother – Nothing super special here but it makes me laugh. If you enjoy 3 camera Sitcoms you will probably like this.
– American Horror Story – Kind of an interesting idea for a show. Every season is a unique, and separate, horror based story (For example Season One is a Haunted House and Season Two is set in an Asylum). The story only lasts one season and then next season the actors come back and play completely different characters in a different story. I enjoy it but it must be said the seasons usually start much better than they end.
I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy.
mary s 04.17.20 at 5:03 pm
Baron Noir sounds interesting — I guess it’s not on Netflix (maybe Amazon Prime — which I don’t have?). I loved the first two seasons of Babylon Berlin but I only got a little ways into the third season because it’s gotten a little too soapy.
I’ve been rewatching Halt and Catch Fire and Community. And I really liked the first episode of Run (HBO). Oh, and also the HBO Ferrante adaptation — I thought I could do without it because I loved the novels so much but it turns out that I really need it.
nastywoman 04.17.20 at 6:15 pm
For sure Babylon –
– already seen – and so – to recover from too much ”Teutonische Shifts”
we HAD to do our own –
about the NEXT and first ”Female” US President –
even if it is a bit ”offensive”?
https://youtu.be/RzpP8F5ELS0
or too offensive? –
as my mom told me – it’s ”wrong” – in so many ways…
steven t johnson 04.17.20 at 8:07 pm
Typo alert: It’s Gereon Rath. Gereon is only a hero if anticommunism is your fundamental political value. I think strictly speaking the mystery plot per se makes sense. But since it is not the only concern of the series, it is not given enough attention to make it easy to follow, so that may be a pointless distinction. Babylon Berlin is a bit of a stealth musical. It is also in dialogue with things like Doctor Mabuse the Gambler (see this!) The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari , Pabst Diary of a Lost Girl and Pandora’s Box. Maybe even Metropolis, though that’s more of a stretch.
I suspect contemporary politics is making any season four too expensive. Also, by US standards it’s too sex positive aka depraved and antiwoman/Charlotte. I don’t know how the mystery novels finish, but this series is a tragedy.
J-D 04.18.20 at 1:27 am
Since you ask, before all this started I was (intermittently) watching short films on the ‘Omeleto’ channel on Youtube, and I’m still (intermittently) doing so. Some of them are not much good but some of them are excellent. The best I’ve seen so far: ‘Light My Fire’; ‘Furlong’; ‘Discipline’.