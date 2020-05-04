Choctaw-Ireland solidarity

A couple of years ago I wrote in a series for Medium about how the solidarity between the Choctaw Nation and the Irish people two hundred years ago is how we can resist the power vertical today. In 1847, Choctaw survivors of the Trail of Tears sent a couple of hundred dollars, a fortune to them, to Irish Famine relief. Those with the least gave proportionately the most. To this day, there is a friendship that goes deeper than the official sculptures and exchange visits that mark it. I’ve long planned to include this story in a longer project about how we can use stories to imagine better futures (partly) by finding unlikely common cause and building movements.

I never imagined there would be another chapter to the story. In the last day or so, the call went out amongst Irish for donations to support the Navajo and Hopi nations in Utah who have lost many elders to covid-19 and were already living in a food desert. Their GoFundMe page has message after message of gratitude and solidarity from Irish people (amongst many other generous donors), honouring our debt. It really is something beautiful.

Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

Here’s an excerpt from my old piece about how these links are about more than mere sentiment.

In 1847, the Native American Choctaw Nation heard about the hundreds of thousands perishing in Ireland’s Great Famine. Sixteen years before, the Choctaw had lost many of their own along the Trail of Tears from Mississippi to Oklahoma. Today’s Choctaw Nation chief, Garry Batton, says, “When our ancestors heard of the famine and the hardship of the Irish people, they knew it was time to help.” The Choctaw people scraped together $170 they could barely afford, sending it thousands of miles to people they would never see. Motivated by not just pity but also solidarity, the Choctaw knew exactly what it was to be starved and banished by a government that saw them as less than human.

The Choctaw people didn’t just save a few Irish lives — they also saved themselves. Grasping that salvation would never come from a state that ignored or despised them, they quietly insisted on their own humanity by finding other people to help instead. They reached across a land mass and an ocean and grasped our hands in theirs and told us we did not suffer alone. The bond we Irish share is now almost two centuries old.

I imagine the perplexed and bemused reaction of powerful people to the original connection of the Choctaw and Irish back then as something like our own surprise today at learning trees talk to each other. Until recently, we saw trees as very like individuals in capitalist societies: lone strivers in a contested space, ruthlessly competing, winnowing out the weakest and feeding on them. But it turns out trees have subterranean networks that go far beyond their roots, and even their species. Now, just knowing that trees can recognize and talk to each other, and may even have strategies for warning and support, has colored everything else we know about them. It makes them a force to be reckoned with.

And it’s not just the trees making counterintuitive connections.

Many who have known depression know that alongside the multiple shades of dreary gray and its acute and dully repetitive pain, depression can open you up to a whole-bodied awareness of other people’s suffering. Sometimes it’s the only way out, to walk through the world, skinless, surrendering to the almost unbearably vivid sense of the sorrows and joys of others. The aperture opens wide, and both light and darkness flood in. There’s a line in the New Testament, “Whatever you do to the least of your brothers, you do to me,” and the more I think about it, the less I believe it’s about eliciting justice, but expressing fellow-feeling. About quite literally feeling the pain and joy of others.

When, as groups, we become acutely sensitive to the pain of others who suffer, too, we can become determined to fix the whole society. Not only can we reach out, as the Choctaw did, to salve and console, but we can also change things that, without the subterranean network of fellow-feeling, we would have tolerated or ignored. Or, as Solomon Burke sang, “None of us are free, if one of us are chained. None of us are free.”