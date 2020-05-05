Who is the “public” in “public choice”?

Tyler Cowen quotes approvingly from a Robin Hanson post (the URL suggests that the original title of Tyler’s post was “On Reopening, Robin Hanson is Exactly Correct).

While the public tends to defer to elites and experts, and even now still defers a lot, this deference is gradually weakening. We are starting to open, and will continue to open, as long as opening is the main well-supported alternative to the closed status quo, which we can all see isn’t working as fast as expected, and plausibly not fast enough to be a net gain. Hearing elites debate a dozen other alternatives, each supported by different theories and groups, will not be enough to resist that pressure to open. Winning at politics requires more than just prestige, good ideas, and passion. It also requires compromise, to produce sufficient unity. At this game, elites are now failing, while the public is not. … More broadly, this is an example of why we need public choice/political economy in our models of this situation. It is all about the plan you can pull off in the real world of politics, not the best plan you can design. A lot of what I am seeing is a model of “all those bad Fox News viewers out there,” and I do agree those viewers tend to have incorrect views on the biomedical side.

This all begs an obvious question: who exactly is the “public” that they are talking about?

As it happens, there is indeed survey evidence to suggest that the public has strong preferences on re-opening. The problem is that that evidence (or, at least, the evidence that I am aware of), is that large majorities of people don’t want to reopen anytime soon. So the “public” in this argument, whatever it is, does not appear to have much to do with the actual preferences expressed by its members. Put differently, the best empirical evidence I know of as to what individual members of the public want runs exactly contrary to the claims made by public choice scholars (who are presumably methodological individualists) about what the public wants.

There are a number of possible other explanations of what the “public” is in this kind of story, which may perhaps overlap.

One – which seems plausibly compatible with Hanson’s choice of words – is a revealed preferences public. The theory here is that we can tell what the public “wants” from what the public is in fact doing, and that the public is voting with its feet by reopening the economy. The query here, of course, being that the actual private desires of this revealed preferences public may differ sharply from their publicly visible behavior. Timur Kuran, whom I understand to be a tolerably well respected public choice theorist, has made this point at the length of a book in Private Truths, Public Lies. Kuran’s preferred examples were autocratic regimes and the menace of political correctness – but the logic surely travels, pari passu to situations where e.g. workers will be denied unemployment benefits if they decline to work in obviously unsafe working conditions, businesses risk being sued by their landlords for rent if they don’t reopen, or people with guns threaten violence against store owners who insist on masks being worn.

Another possible construction of the “public” here is “the public whose general interests I am capable of inferring because I am a public choice economist and can model them.” The problem here is that my understanding of the public’s interests as a public choice economist may in fact be fundamentally empirically flawed. Of course, public choice scholars have models they can refer to, but as another card-carrying member of the broader intellectual movement, Deirdre McCloskey, has observed, partial equilibrium models are really a form of precision-guided rhetoric. Not only can you make the elephant’s trunk wiggle in a partial equilibrium model; you can persuade her to dance the polka in stilettos on a tightrope.

Third, you can make the claim (which is I suspect not far from Tyler’s underlying assumption – maybe I’m wrong), that they are talking about “what the public will inevitably end up wanting in the long run as the costs of freezing much economic activity become clear.” Here, the problem is that it isn’t clear what the long run in fact is. Nor is it clear that economists’ mental models of the appropriate tradeoffs between damage to the economy and the risks to their own and their loved ones’ lives corresponds sufficiently closely to the actual tradeoffs perceived by members of the public.

Perhaps you can argue that economists, as experts, understand these tradeoffs better and can tell what the public should prefer. This though runs into both the previously mentioned broad problem of whether economists can reliably infer the general interest, and the narrower question of whether economists are specifically well equipped to understand the tradeoffs of the pandemic. Certainly, many economists have suggested that they are so well equipped, and better intellectually equipped than e.g. epidemiologists, but as a prominent incentive theorist once noted, they would say that, wouldn’t they? (nb also how the argument from Kevin Hassett cuts against overly broad claims for the statistical superiority of economists).

Finally, and least charitably, it could be “the definition of the public that is required to make my argument work,” which would of course be quite problematic. Somewhat less uncharitably, all of us tend to be guided by our ideologies towards assumptions that justify our preferred conclusions unless we are very careful (or, more plausibly, we make our arguments sufficiently precisely, and with reference to assessable external evidence, so that others with different priors can help point out flaws that we were initially blinded to).

Less uncharitably again, but still reasonably pungently: the problem with such loosely expressed arguments about what “the public wants” is that they’re likely to blur together ideological priors and empirical claims in a manner that makes them impossible to distinguish, and therefore more likely to add confusion than insight to general debate. I’m on the record as thinking that there’s some real value to public choice theory. But I don’t think that this post does much to establish that claim or make it more convincing.